Photograph: Juan Carlos Castañeda

1 Con Todo Cantina y Cocina

What:Chef Jonathan Zaragoza (Birrieria Zaragoza) and partners JC and Edgar Castañeda (Lalo’s) branch out from the family businesses with this homage to the cuisine of Mexico City.

Why:Zaragoza puts his spin on classics like wings with Valentina butter, hot chicken tortas, and brisket and longaniza tacos.

Where:2853 N. Kedzie Ave., Logan Square Website

Photograph: Martin Cymmer

2 Lyra

What:An airy Fulton Market newcomer channels the Greek Isles.

Why:Santorini spritzes, lobster linguine, and hazelnut-coffee tiramisù should help shake off any lingering cold weather.

Where:905 W. Fulton Market, West Loop Website

Photograph: Barry Brecheisen

3 Good Funk

What:A sleek new natty wine bar from the Bonhomme Group (Mama Delia, Beatnik)

Why:Sip wines hailing from everywhere from Sweden to Maryland while snacking on bites like jamón flatbreads and foie gras panna cotta.

Where:180 N. Wacker Dr., Loop Website

Photograph: Christina Slaton

4 Owen & Engine

What:The beloved gastropub returns after an extended COVID closure.

Why:You need the burger, obviously, but also try new items like potato pavé with uni and caviar.

Where:2700 N. Western Ave., Logan Square Website

Photograph: Emily Han

5 Kong Dog

What:Glenview’s Korean corn dog stand adds a city location.

Why:Ever wanted to try a corn dog crusted with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos or sweet potatoes? Kong Dog has you covered.

Where:1424 W. Taylor St., Little Italy Website

Photograph: Roxy Williams

6 Blazzin B’s Chicken

What:Jamal Williams serves up twists on spicy chicken in the Trinity Pub kitchen.

Why:Get your fried bird sandos with Blazzin Buffalo sauce plus pickles and slaw.

Where:5943 N. Northwest Hwy., Norwood Park Website

Photograph: Neil John Burger

7 Roux

What:All-day New Orleans–inspired eats from chef Charlie McKenna (Lillie’s Q)

Why:Country ham and redeye gravy with grits is a worthy order no matter the hour.

Where:1055 E. 55th St., Hyde Park Website

Photograph: Samantha Parquette

8 Familiar Bakery

What:Fresh takes on sweet and savory treats at Revival Food Hall from pastry chef Ashley Robinson (Dusek’s)

Why:Banana swirl brownies, bagels with hot giardiniera cream cheese, and passion fruit cream doughnuts are (probably) not the pastries you grew up with.

Where:125 S. Clark St., Loop Website

Photograph: Zazas Pizzeria

9 Zazas Pizzeria

What:A New York–style pizza spot with cleverly loaded slices

Why:Order a bruschetta pie and a Chicago-style salad with sport peppers, celery salt, and poppy seed vinaigrette.

Where:3037 N. Clark St., Lake View East Website

Photograph: Kitchen + Kocktails

10 Kitchen + Kocktails

What:A location of the Dallas comfort food restaurant lands downtown.

Why:Try the peach cobbler waffles with fried chicken by day and jerk-spiced lamb chops by night.

Where:444 N. Wabash Ave., Near North Side Website