1 Con Todo Cantina y Cocina
What:Chef Jonathan Zaragoza (Birrieria Zaragoza) and partners JC and Edgar Castañeda (Lalo’s) branch out from the family businesses with this homage to the cuisine of Mexico City.
Why:Zaragoza puts his spin on classics like wings with Valentina butter, hot chicken tortas, and brisket and longaniza tacos.
Where:2853 N. Kedzie Ave., Logan Square Website
2 Lyra
What:An airy Fulton Market newcomer channels the Greek Isles.
Why:Santorini spritzes, lobster linguine, and hazelnut-coffee tiramisù should help shake off any lingering cold weather.
Where:905 W. Fulton Market, West Loop Website
3 Good Funk
What:A sleek new natty wine bar from the Bonhomme Group (Mama Delia, Beatnik)
Why:Sip wines hailing from everywhere from Sweden to Maryland while snacking on bites like jamón flatbreads and foie gras panna cotta.
Where:180 N. Wacker Dr., Loop Website
4 Owen & Engine
What:The beloved gastropub returns after an extended COVID closure.
Why:You need the burger, obviously, but also try new items like potato pavé with uni and caviar.
Where:2700 N. Western Ave., Logan Square Website
5 Kong Dog
What:Glenview’s Korean corn dog stand adds a city location.
Why:Ever wanted to try a corn dog crusted with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos or sweet potatoes? Kong Dog has you covered.
Where:1424 W. Taylor St., Little Italy Website
6 Blazzin B’s Chicken
What:Jamal Williams serves up twists on spicy chicken in the Trinity Pub kitchen.
Why:Get your fried bird sandos with Blazzin Buffalo sauce plus pickles and slaw.
Where:5943 N. Northwest Hwy., Norwood Park Website
7 Roux
What:All-day New Orleans–inspired eats from chef Charlie McKenna (Lillie’s Q)
Why:Country ham and redeye gravy with grits is a worthy order no matter the hour.
Where:1055 E. 55th St., Hyde Park Website
8 Familiar Bakery
What:Fresh takes on sweet and savory treats at Revival Food Hall from pastry chef Ashley Robinson (Dusek’s)
Why:Banana swirl brownies, bagels with hot giardiniera cream cheese, and passion fruit cream doughnuts are (probably) not the pastries you grew up with.
Where:125 S. Clark St., Loop Website
9 Zazas Pizzeria
What:A New York–style pizza spot with cleverly loaded slices
Why:Order a bruschetta pie and a Chicago-style salad with sport peppers, celery salt, and poppy seed vinaigrette.
Where:3037 N. Clark St., Lake View East Website
10 Kitchen + Kocktails
What:A location of the Dallas comfort food restaurant lands downtown.
Why:Try the peach cobbler waffles with fried chicken by day and jerk-spiced lamb chops by night.
Where:444 N. Wabash Ave., Near North Side Website