Photograph: Anthony Tahlier

1 Le Select

What:Local boy Daniel Rose, who made his name as a chef in Paris with Spring, opened this splashy French brasserie with Boka Restaurant Group.

Why:Sink into the red banquettes, then start by ordering the roving hors d’oeuvre cart before moving on to refined takes on Gallic classics, like steak au poivre and duck à l’orange. After dinner, nip upstairs to Bar 504 for a nightcap.

Where:504 N. Wells St., River North Website

Photograph: Neil Burger

2 Atelier

What:Christian Hunter heads up this new tasting-menu spot, which replaces Elizabeth.

Why:Hunter brings James Beard cred (he’s a semifinalist for Best Chef Northeast), and his food melds New American cuisine with global flavors.

Where:4835 N. Western Ave., Lincoln Square Website

Photograph: Thomas Gavin

3 Fonda Cantina

What:The latest from George Trois Group highlights the flavors of Michoacán, Monterrey, and Guerrero.

Why:Try Mexican dishes made with French techniques, like roasted peppers stuffed with pork and short ribs and served over green mole.

Where:1735 Benson Ave., Evanston Website

Photograph: Curtis Handley

4 Bell Heir’s BBQ

What:A barbecue joint from Tyris Bell, brother of chef Darnell Reed and former GM of Luella’s Southern Kitchen

Why:Bell serves up comfort dishes like rib tips or, when you really need a hug, a barbecue turkey leg smothered with macaroni and cheese.

Where:704 W. 47th St., Canaryville Website

Photograph: Ryan Beshel

5 Pistores Pizza & Pastry

What:An all-day spot from chefs Joel and Andrea Reno celebrates the two carby food groups.

Why:For savory, go with a sausage and pepper pie, while the sweets side features red velvet cake and tropical tarts with banana-citrus cream.

Where:546 N. Wells St., River North Website

Photograph: For the People Hospitalist

6 Revolver

What:A sleek new cocktail bar from the team behind the Duplex and Ayo Pizza

Why:Look for the comic book mural exterior, then head inside for classic cocktails and nightly DJs.

Where:1270 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wicker Park Website

Photograph: Milenna Huang

7 Shoo Loong Kan Hotpot

What:The hot pot trend keeps rolling, with this Sichuan import joining the lineup.

Why:Dunk wagyu beef and lobster into steaming broth amid opulent surrounds.

Where:2201 S. Wentworth Ave., Chinatown

Photograph: Ryan Beshel

8 Vermilion

What:For its 20th anniversary, the restaurant shifts to Indian-Chinese fare.

Why:Explore the cuisines’ intersection with Cantonese shrimp toast with tandoor pineapple.

Where:10 W. Hubbard St., Near North Side Website

Photograph: Emma McGregor

9 The Loyalist

What:The West Loop bar adds a decadent Sunday brunch.

Why:Deviled egg éclairs? Powdered almond financiers? If those don’t appeal, you can also get the iconic burger.

Where:177 N. Ada St., West Loop Website

Photograph: Kristen Mediola

10 Pizza Lobo

What:The Logan Square New York–style pizza joint heads north.

Why:Enjoy a slice of spinach lasagna pizza now, and gear up for patio season come warm weather.

Where:5457 N. Clark St., Andersonville Website