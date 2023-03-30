1 Le Select
What:Local boy Daniel Rose, who made his name as a chef in Paris with Spring, opened this splashy French brasserie with Boka Restaurant Group.
Why:Sink into the red banquettes, then start by ordering the roving hors d’oeuvre cart before moving on to refined takes on Gallic classics, like steak au poivre and duck à l’orange. After dinner, nip upstairs to Bar 504 for a nightcap.
Where:504 N. Wells St., River North Website
2 Atelier
What:Christian Hunter heads up this new tasting-menu spot, which replaces Elizabeth.
Why:Hunter brings James Beard cred (he’s a semifinalist for Best Chef Northeast), and his food melds New American cuisine with global flavors.
Where:4835 N. Western Ave., Lincoln Square Website
3 Fonda Cantina
What:The latest from George Trois Group highlights the flavors of Michoacán, Monterrey, and Guerrero.
Why:Try Mexican dishes made with French techniques, like roasted peppers stuffed with pork and short ribs and served over green mole.
Where:1735 Benson Ave., Evanston Website
4 Bell Heir’s BBQ
What:A barbecue joint from Tyris Bell, brother of chef Darnell Reed and former GM of Luella’s Southern Kitchen
Why:Bell serves up comfort dishes like rib tips or, when you really need a hug, a barbecue turkey leg smothered with macaroni and cheese.
Where:704 W. 47th St., Canaryville Website
5 Pistores Pizza & Pastry
What:An all-day spot from chefs Joel and Andrea Reno celebrates the two carby food groups.
Why:For savory, go with a sausage and pepper pie, while the sweets side features red velvet cake and tropical tarts with banana-citrus cream.
Where:546 N. Wells St., River North Website
6 Revolver
What:A sleek new cocktail bar from the team behind the Duplex and Ayo Pizza
Why:Look for the comic book mural exterior, then head inside for classic cocktails and nightly DJs.
Where:1270 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wicker Park Website
7 Shoo Loong Kan Hotpot
What:The hot pot trend keeps rolling, with this Sichuan import joining the lineup.
Why:Dunk wagyu beef and lobster into steaming broth amid opulent surrounds.
Where:2201 S. Wentworth Ave., Chinatown
8 Vermilion
What:For its 20th anniversary, the restaurant shifts to Indian-Chinese fare.
Why:Explore the cuisines’ intersection with Cantonese shrimp toast with tandoor pineapple.
Where:10 W. Hubbard St., Near North Side Website
9 The Loyalist
What:The West Loop bar adds a decadent Sunday brunch.
Why:Deviled egg éclairs? Powdered almond financiers? If those don’t appeal, you can also get the iconic burger.
Where:177 N. Ada St., West Loop Website
10 Pizza Lobo
What:The Logan Square New York–style pizza joint heads north.
Why:Enjoy a slice of spinach lasagna pizza now, and gear up for patio season come warm weather.
Where:5457 N. Clark St., Andersonville Website