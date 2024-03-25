Photograph: Garrett Baumer

1 Brasero

What:The new hot spot from John Manion (El Che Steakhouse & Bar) brings the flavors of South America — done up with his signature live-fire cooking — to the former Funkenhausen space.

Why:Work your way through the Caipirinha menu at the bar, then explore the range of the continent’s cuisine through dishes like green curry garlic prawns, moqueca (fish stew) with coconut broth, and guava barbecue pork ribs.

Where:1709 W. Chicago Ave., West Town Website

Photograph: Galdones Photography

2 Publican Quality Bread

What:An outpost of Greg Wade’s local-grain bakery lands in Oak Park.

Why:You already know that Wade’s loaves are top-notch; this location stays open in the evenings, with Roman-style pizzas plus beer and wine to make it a party.

Where:211 Harrison St., Oak Park Website

Photograph: Immm Rice and Beyond

3 Mao Bar

What:A new bar opens within Thai gem Immm Rice & Beyond.

Why:A menu of Thai beers, sake, and coconut curry vermouth means we aren’t mourning the end of BYOB.

Where:4949 N. Broadway, Uptown Website

Photograph: Katherine McConnell

4 Archive Lounge

What:A casual Sicilian pizza spot in the Albert Restaurant

Why:Order pies with toppings like smoked duck along with everyone’s favorite thing: affordable wines.

Where:228 E. Ontario St., Streeterville Website

Photograph: Rachel Bires

5 La Grande Boucherie

What:Name a French specialty, and this massive spot (400 seats!) serves it.

Why:Go here when one person wants steak frites and another wants confit sardines.

Where:431 N. Dearborn St., River North Website

Photograph: Julia Momose

6 Kumiko

What:Thought Kumiko couldn’t get any cooler? On Fridays, there’s now a Japanese whiskey and shochu bar in the basement.

Why:Try flights, go deep on the highball, or sip a ginger martini.

Where:630 W. Lake St., West Loop Website

Photograph: Cristian Orozco

7 Five 0 Four Kitchen

What:Cristian Orozco (Tzuco) serves upscale, globally inspired fare.

Why:Try ravioli with ricotta and huitlacoche or the shrimp ceviche with harissa tortilla chips.

Where:504 Crescent Blvd., Glen Ellyn Website

Photograph: Tim McCoy

8 Stefani’s Bottega Italiana

What:The latest Stefani eatery slings fast-casual Italian.

Why:Vincenzo Vottero offers crowd pleasers like gnocchi with Brie or eggplant ravioli.

Where:6075 N. Milwaukee Ave., Norwood Park East Website

9 Maxine’s

What:The team behind Oooh Wee! It Is! goes Italian.

Why:With its white tablecloths, vibrant decor, and dishes like salmon Pop-Tarts, this place has festive written all over it.

Where:33 E. 83rd St., Chatham

Photograph: Matthew Ben

10 Mia Francesca

What:Scott Harris’s icon turns 32 and gets a face-lift.

Why:Try an old fave (beef and pork meatballs) and find a new (scallops with anchovy and walnut vinaigrette).

Where:3311 N. Clark St., Lake View Website