Photograph: Milk Bar

1 Milk Bar

What:Christina Tosi’s NYC sensation sweet shop finally arrives.

Why:Try classics like corn cookies, but don’t sleep on the Hot Dog Bomb, with all the Chicago dog ingredients inside a pastry.

Where:208 N. Green St., West Loop Website

Photograph: Christopher Andrew

2 Mahari

What:Afro-Caribbean flavors are the name of the game at this vibrant newcomer.

Why:Rahim Muhammad serves up plates like stuffed plantains and Haitian hot wings.

Where:1504 E. 55th St., Hyde Park Website

Photograph: Nick Podraza

3 Noriko Handroll Bar

What:A hand roll spot beneath Perilla Fare

Why:You love this team’s Korean food. Now try a crab motoyaki hand roll with pickled shallots.

Where:401 N. Milwaukee Ave., Fulton River District Website

Photograph: CR Films

4 Carnitas Uruapan

What:The carnitas purveyor debuts a third location, this one with booze.

Why:Porky goodness with a mezcal cocktail alongside is the epitome of a good time.

Where:3801 W. 26th St., Little Village Website

Photograph: Hakeem Sisney/Lionheart DGTL

5 Diversey House

What:A merger between Steep Ravine Brewing Company and Moor’s Brewing Company

Why:You’ll find beers from both, plus snacks like jambalaya arancini.

Where:2601 W. Diversey Ave., Avondale Website

Photograph: Ambrose Vargason

6 Mister Tiger

What:A family-owned spot offering homestyle Korean faves

Why:It’s a go-to for bibimbap or bulgogi.

Where:1132 W. Grand Ave., West Town Website

Photograph: The Staley

7 The Staley

What:Ex-Bear Israel Idonije and S.K.Y.’s Stephen Gillanders open a second sports bar.

Why:Catch your fave team on TV while snacking on hush puppies and jerk chicken.

Where:1736 S. Michigan Ave., South Loop Website

Photograph: Sarah Crowley

8 Dialtone Coffee + Wine Bar

What:An all-day café that delivers our two favorite vices

Why:Grab a praline latte and breakfast sammie, and head back for wine and a cheese plate.

Where:1136 N. Wells St., Near North Side Website

Photograph: Cumin

9 Cumin

What:Lake View nets a location of Wicker Park’s beloved Nepali-Indian restaurant.

Why:See what the fuss is about over plates of chicken momo and samosa chaat.

Where:1039 W. Belmont Ave., Lake View Website

10 Lizzano

What:Transport yourself to Italy on your lunch break with a focaccia and spritz.

Why:Drink a Hugo and eat the namesake panini with prosciutto, mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil.

Where:636 N. Wells St., River North Website