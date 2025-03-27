1 Milk Bar
What:Christina Tosi’s NYC sensation sweet shop finally arrives.
Why:Try classics like corn cookies, but don’t sleep on the Hot Dog Bomb, with all the Chicago dog ingredients inside a pastry.
Where:208 N. Green St., West Loop Website
2 Mahari
What:Afro-Caribbean flavors are the name of the game at this vibrant newcomer.
Why:Rahim Muhammad serves up plates like stuffed plantains and Haitian hot wings.
Where:1504 E. 55th St., Hyde Park Website
3 Noriko Handroll Bar
What:A hand roll spot beneath Perilla Fare
Why:You love this team’s Korean food. Now try a crab motoyaki hand roll with pickled shallots.
Where:401 N. Milwaukee Ave., Fulton River District Website
4 Carnitas Uruapan
What:The carnitas purveyor debuts a third location, this one with booze.
Why:Porky goodness with a mezcal cocktail alongside is the epitome of a good time.
Where:3801 W. 26th St., Little Village Website
5 Diversey House
What:A merger between Steep Ravine Brewing Company and Moor’s Brewing Company
Why:You’ll find beers from both, plus snacks like jambalaya arancini.
Where:2601 W. Diversey Ave., Avondale Website
6 Mister Tiger
What:A family-owned spot offering homestyle Korean faves
Why:It’s a go-to for bibimbap or bulgogi.
Where:1132 W. Grand Ave., West Town Website
7 The Staley
What:Ex-Bear Israel Idonije and S.K.Y.’s Stephen Gillanders open a second sports bar.
Why:Catch your fave team on TV while snacking on hush puppies and jerk chicken.
Where:1736 S. Michigan Ave., South Loop Website
8 Dialtone Coffee + Wine Bar
What:An all-day café that delivers our two favorite vices
Why:Grab a praline latte and breakfast sammie, and head back for wine and a cheese plate.
Where:1136 N. Wells St., Near North Side Website
9 Cumin
What:Lake View nets a location of Wicker Park’s beloved Nepali-Indian restaurant.
Why:See what the fuss is about over plates of chicken momo and samosa chaat.
Where:1039 W. Belmont Ave., Lake View Website
10 Lizzano
What:Transport yourself to Italy on your lunch break with a focaccia and spritz.
Why:Drink a Hugo and eat the namesake panini with prosciutto, mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil.
Where:636 N. Wells St., River North Website