Native South Sider Mayda del Valle studied studio art and took dance courses in college, but she is best known for her way with words. A quarter century ago, Del Valle won the National Poetry Slam. She later performed in Def Poetry Jam on HBO and Broadway and shared her spoken-word art at the Obama White House. In January, she hit a new career milestone when she was named the new poet laureate of Chicago. Now 47, Del Valle is back in Chicago Lawn, living downstairs from her parents and helping care for her dad. As she juggles family responsibilities with her mission as a poetry ambassador, she’s rediscovering ways to beat back anxiety and stay connected to her creativity.

Photography: (falling fries) Andrey Elkin/Getty Images; (fries) AlexandrBognat/Getty Images; (dumbbell) Paket/Getty Images

To the point

“Acupuncture is one of my favorite tools. It’s great for relaxation and keeping me cool headed. And afterward, I get the best sleep. I’ve gone for injuries and migraines. It always gives me a reset.”

Pasarlo bomba

“I’ve been a bomba practitioner for 15 years. It’s a way to feel connected to my ancestry. You have to embody strength when you dance, so it’s a somatic reminder for my body to walk through this life with confidence and grace. And because you can’t practice bomba alone, it’s a beautiful way to be in community with like-minded people.”

Art therapy

“Last summer, I went down this rabbit hole of cyanotype printing, mixing my own chemicals and treating my own fabric and paper. When I get into visual stuff, everything else just falls away. I’d look up, and four hours would have gone by. In that flow state, I was also able to crank out five or six new poems.”

Carbs and cardio

“I’m a big french fry fan. You might find me parked near a Portillo’s eating them with an Arnold Palmer, listening to a good podcast. Which is why I’m going back to the gym for some weights and cardio: too many french fry moments.”