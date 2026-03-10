If you sit down for the brunch at Bar Tutto, you might be tempted to pass on the pancake. After all, the description (“whipped butter, maple syrup”) sounds downright pedestrian compared with, say, the Benedicts on tigelle (Italian English muffins) or cornetto bread pudding. But take note: As chef Joe Flamm puts it, “It’s got really good butter, really good syrup. It’s just a damn good pancake.” That said, the Top Chef winner didn’t open this sunny spot in December solely to feature his kids’ breakfast favorite. He wanted to create a European-inspired café with something for everyone, from pancakes to pasta. A place that filled the all-day-eatery void in the West Loop.

In the front of Bar Tutto (1110 W. Carroll Ave.) — Flamm’s fourth West Loop spot as a part of Day Off Group — pistachio crème lattes and egg sandwiches fuel the laptop crowd, while the bar and dining room offer the opportunity for a quick lunch, date-night dinner (with larger entrées), or weekend brunch. Kyle Davidson’s drinks menu, available all day, spans from nonalcoholic Fernet & Cokes to a mostly Italian wine list. “I’ve always loved places in Italy where they’re a function of the neighborhood,” says Flamm. “You go in the morning, get your coffee and pastry, then come back for lunch. Later, you could have an aperitivo or dinner. It’s the place everyone goes every day.” And now, thanks to Flamm, the West Loop has just such a spot.