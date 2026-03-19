Photograph: Courtesy of Kinship

1 Burl

What: Seasonal wood-fired dishes (plus a creative kids’ menu) from two industry vets.

Why: Tom Carlin (Galit) and Rachel Canfora-Carlin (Hogsalt) deliver just the spot Evanston needed.

Where: 2545 Prairie Ave., Evanston Website

Photograph: Galdones Photography

2 The Barn

What: Amy Morton’s empire grows.

Why: A new outpost of her Evanston steakhouse is very welcome.

Where: 1900 First St., Highland Park Website

Photograph: Courtesy of Professor Pizza

3 Professor Pizza

What: A second Chicago location for the beloved pizza maker.

Why: This one features seven styles of za, including Sicilian, Detroit, and tavern.

Where: 1374 W. Grand Ave., West Town Website

Photograph: Courtesy of Oni Maki

4 Oni Maki

What: A hand roll and matcha bar from the team behind soft serve purveyor Kurimu.

Why: It’s a quick spot for a Spam musubi hand roll and strawberry matcha latte.

Where: 1424 W. Taylor St., Little Italy Website

5 Carmine’s

What: After two years of renovations, the Rush Street staple returns.

Why: You know you missed their square noodles in tomato-basil sauce (and all the people-watching, of course).

Where: 1037 N. Rush St., Gold Coast Website

Photograph: Elise Pfister

6 Caché 310

What: A sleek cocktail bar tucked next to Canal Street Eatery & Market.

Why: With inspiration from 1920s Paris, this is something entirely different for this part of the city.

Where: 310 S. Canal St., West Loop Website

Photograph: Courtesy of Libertad

7 Libertad

What: The Skokie institution expands south.

Why: Pan-Latin plates like octopus with chorizo and lemon vinaigrette make for a great date night.

Where: 1835 W. North Ave., Wicker Park Website

Photograph: Courtesy of Zaab E Lee

8 Zaab E Lee

What: A vibrant Thai BYOB.

Why: With fun shareable plates, it’s a good pick for groups.

Where: 3021 W. Lawrence Ave., Albany Park Website

Photograph: Herminio Rodriguez

9 Casa Yari

What: The Latin restaurant moves to a larger space.

Why: The menu, too, is updated, featuring new dishes like Honduran-style beef stew with coconut rice.

Where: 2743 W. Division St., Humboldt Park Website

Photograph: Courtesy of Prequel Cafe & Bakery

10 Prequel Cafe & Bakery

What: A second location of the perennially packed West Town eatery.

Why: Who could pass on the brown sugar cardamom latte and pastrami breakfast sandwich?

Where: 2034 W. Division St., Wicker Park Website