1 Burl
What: Seasonal wood-fired dishes (plus a creative kids’ menu) from two industry vets.
Why: Tom Carlin (Galit) and Rachel Canfora-Carlin (Hogsalt) deliver just the spot Evanston needed.
Where: 2545 Prairie Ave., Evanston Website
2 The Barn
What: Amy Morton’s empire grows.
Why: A new outpost of her Evanston steakhouse is very welcome.
Where: 1900 First St., Highland Park Website
3 Professor Pizza
What: A second Chicago location for the beloved pizza maker.
Why: This one features seven styles of za, including Sicilian, Detroit, and tavern.
Where: 1374 W. Grand Ave., West Town Website
4 Oni Maki
What: A hand roll and matcha bar from the team behind soft serve purveyor Kurimu.
Why: It’s a quick spot for a Spam musubi hand roll and strawberry matcha latte.
Where: 1424 W. Taylor St., Little Italy Website
5 Carmine’s
What: After two years of renovations, the Rush Street staple returns.
Why: You know you missed their square noodles in tomato-basil sauce (and all the people-watching, of course).
Where: 1037 N. Rush St., Gold Coast Website
6 Caché 310
What: A sleek cocktail bar tucked next to Canal Street Eatery & Market.
Why: With inspiration from 1920s Paris, this is something entirely different for this part of the city.
Where: 310 S. Canal St., West Loop Website
7 Libertad
What: The Skokie institution expands south.
Why: Pan-Latin plates like octopus with chorizo and lemon vinaigrette make for a great date night.
Where: 1835 W. North Ave., Wicker Park Website
8 Zaab E Lee
What: A vibrant Thai BYOB.
Why: With fun shareable plates, it’s a good pick for groups.
Where: 3021 W. Lawrence Ave., Albany Park Website
9 Casa Yari
What: The Latin restaurant moves to a larger space.
Why: The menu, too, is updated, featuring new dishes like Honduran-style beef stew with coconut rice.
Where: 2743 W. Division St., Humboldt Park Website
10 Prequel Cafe & Bakery
What: A second location of the perennially packed West Town eatery.
Why: Who could pass on the brown sugar cardamom latte and pastrami breakfast sandwich?
Where: 2034 W. Division St., Wicker Park Website