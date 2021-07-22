1 Venteux
What:A glitzy French brasserie and all-day café from chef Donald Young lands in the new hotel Pendry Chicago.
Why:Swing by for tuna niçoise for lunch, then head back for steak tartare, Dover sole meunière, and some bubbly after dark.
Where:224 N. Michigan Ave., Loop Website
2 Apolonia
What:An airy Mediterranean endeavor from the S.K.Y. team
Why:It’s the ideal spot to dig into roasted mussel toast or a cucumber and watermelon salad with feta and hazelnuts.
Where:2201 S. Michigan Ave., South Loop Website
3 Dr. Bird’s Jamaican Patty Shack
What:A new iteration of a long-ago family spot in Buffalo offers fresh takes on Jamaican fare.
Why:Where else can you eat jerk chicken shawarma poutine?
Where:1215 N. Milwaukee Ave., Noble Square Website
4 Yamma
What:A Palestinian pop-up from a trio of industry vets at Wicker Park’s Pint
Why:Chill on the patio with lentil fritters with creamy harissa, feta fattoush, and mushroom shawarma wraps.
Where:1547 N. Milwaukee Ave. Website
5 Dom’s Kitchen & Market
What:A grocery store and food hall from Mariano’s founder Bob Mariano
Why:Snag Tortello pasta for home, then grab customizable salads or Bonci pizza slices for lunch.
Where:2730 N. Halsted St., Lincoln Park Website
6 Sochi Saigonese Kitchen
What:A husband-and-wife duo serve up their memories of Saigon.
Why:Order family recipes like My Grandma’s Short Rib Soup, with meat, veggies, and macaroni.
Where:1358 W. Belmont Ave., Lake View Website
7 Shmuel’s Schmears and Bagels
What:Pizzeria Portofino chef Sam Dickstein slings newfangled bagels.
Why:Try the cacio e pepe one with ranch cream cheese.
Where:Order on Instagram at @shmuelschmearsandbagels.
8 Avli on the Park
What:A breezy new location of the modern Greek favorite
Why:Nikolaos Kapernaros reimagines Greek cuisine with dishes like avocado tartare with marinated figs and grilled Halloumi.
Where:180 N. Field Blvd., Loop Website
9 Prequel
What:The Damn Fine Coffee crew brings Four Letter Word joe and pastry pro Danielle Snow’s treats to West Town.
Why:Expect scones like cherry tomato and goat cheese — and, sometime next year, a full-service bar and café.
Where: 1957 W. Chicago Ave. Website
10 Nobody’s Darling
What:Andersonville’s approachable new cocktail bar is all about twists on the classics.
Why:Order a round of mezcal old-fashioneds or hibiscus mimosas, plus dinner from the nightly pop-up.
Where:1744 W. Balmoral Ave. Website