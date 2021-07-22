Photograph: Neil Burger

1 Venteux

What:A glitzy French brasserie and all-day café from chef Donald Young lands in the new hotel Pendry Chicago.

Why:Swing by for tuna niçoise for lunch, then head back for steak tartare, Dover sole meunière, and some bubbly after dark.

Where:224 N. Michigan Ave., Loop Website

Photograph: Courtesy of Apolonia Chicago

2 Apolonia

What:An airy Mediterranean endeavor from the S.K.Y. team

Why:It’s the ideal spot to dig into roasted mussel toast or a cucumber and watermelon salad with feta and hazelnuts.

Where:2201 S. Michigan Ave., South Loop Website

Photograph: James Washington

3 Dr. Bird’s Jamaican Patty Shack

What:A new iteration of a long-ago family spot in Buffalo offers fresh takes on Jamaican fare.

Why:Where else can you eat jerk chicken shawarma poutine?

Where:1215 N. Milwaukee Ave., Noble Square Website

Photograph: Courtesy of Yamma

4 Yamma

What:A Palestinian pop-up from a trio of industry vets at Wicker Park’s Pint

Why:Chill on the patio with lentil fritters with creamy harissa, feta fattoush, and mushroom shawarma wraps.

Where:1547 N. Milwaukee Ave. Website

Photograph: Mila Samokhina

5 Dom’s Kitchen & Market

What:A grocery store and food hall from Mariano’s founder Bob Mariano

Why:Snag Tortello pasta for home, then grab customizable salads or Bonci pizza slices for lunch.

Where:2730 N. Halsted St., Lincoln Park Website

Photograph: Courtesy of Sochi Saigonese Kitchen

6 Sochi Saigonese Kitchen

What:A husband-and-wife duo serve up their memories of Saigon.

Why:Order family recipes like My Grandma’s Short Rib Soup, with meat, veggies, and macaroni.

Where:1358 W. Belmont Ave., Lake View Website

Photograph: Mira Horwitz

7 Shmuel’s Schmears and Bagels

What:Pizzeria Portofino chef Sam Dickstein slings newfangled bagels.

Why:Try the cacio e pepe one with ranch cream cheese.

Where:Order on Instagram at @shmuelschmearsandbagels.

Photograph: Courtesy of Avli on the Park

8 Avli on the Park

What:A breezy new location of the modern Greek favorite

Why:Nikolaos Kapernaros reimagines Greek cuisine with dishes like avocado tartare with marinated figs and grilled Halloumi.

Where:180 N. Field Blvd., Loop Website

Photograph: Jude Goergen

9 Prequel

What:The Damn Fine Coffee crew brings Four Letter Word joe and pastry pro Danielle Snow’s treats to West Town.

Why:Expect scones like cherry tomato and goat cheese — and, sometime next year, a full-service bar and café.

Where: 1957 W. Chicago Ave. Website

Photograph: Camille Carr

10 Nobody’s Darling

What:Andersonville’s approachable new cocktail bar is all about twists on the classics.

Why:Order a round of mezcal old-fashioneds or hibiscus mimosas, plus dinner from the nightly pop-up.

Where:1744 W. Balmoral Ave. Website