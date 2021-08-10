To see the top-selling real estate teams, click here.

1 Jena Radnay @Properties $124.4 million

2 Robert Picciariello Prello Realty $110.5 million

3 Carrie McCormick @Properties $104.4 million

4 Connie Dornan @Properties $88.1 million

5 Linda Feinstein Compass $75.6 million

6 Nathan Stillwell John Greene $72.3 million

7 Susan Miner Premier $70.4 million

8 Sam Shaffer Chicago Properties $67.7 millionWhat’s a reasonable number of repairs to ask for after the inspection?Focus on anything that’s a safety concern or that can cause additional damage between the offer and close dates, like a leak. If there’s wear and tear, you can try to negotiate a credit, but you have to be strategic in your requests.

9 Leila Zammatta Magellan Realty $66.5 million

10 Kris Berger Compass $66.4 million

11 Anne DuBray Coldwell Banker $64.3 million

12 Kim Wirtz Century 21 Affiliated $59.1 millionWhat design touches can make a house more attractive to buyers?Anything considered farmhouse chic. That motif includes vaulted ceilings, neutral muted exteriors, gray accents, and white cabinets.

13 Tim Salm Jameson Sotheby’s $58.0

14 Jason O’Beirne Jameson Sotheby’s $52.3 million

15 Chezi Rafaeli Coldwell Banker $52.2 million

16 Millie Rosenbloom Baird & Warner $49.6 million

17 Andra O’Neill @Properties $48.4 million

18 Mary Wallace Coldwell Banker $47.8 million

19 Greg Cirone Interdome Realty $45.8 millionHow can buyers get a leg up in this hot market?Research homes that have sat for a week or so. That’s where you find little treasures that slipped through the cracks.What design touches can make a house more attractive to buyers? Stick to slick, simple, open spaces. In life after COVID, buyers want versatile spaces to entertain.How long should you let your house sit on the market before you cut the price?In this market, if you haven’t sold in three weeks, something’s wrong.

20 Lori Neuschel @Properties $44.4 million

21 Susan Maman @Properties $42.7 million

22 Scott Curcio Baird & Warner $42.4 million

23 Nancy Tassone Jameson Sotheby’s $42.3 million

24 Ryan Smith RE/Max $41.5 million

25 Marina Carney Compass $40.8 million

26 Edward Lukasik RE/Max $40.5 million

27 Paul Mancini @Properties $40.3 million

28 Jan Morel @Properties $40.0

29 Deidre Rudich D’Aprile Properties $39.1 millionWhat simple things can draw in buyers?Painting and cleaning are big. Get the carpets cleaned and the windows washed. And I always have a handyman come in and look things over.What’s a reasonable number of repairs to ask for after the inspection?No more than 10, and I really try to shave that down because it can make the deal go south. It really comes down to safety and structural items.

30 Milena Birov @Properties $37.9 million

31 Ryan Preuett Jameson Sotheby’s $36.3 million

32 Bill White Sr. Baird & Warner $35.9 million

33 Stephanie Cutter Coldwell Banker $35.4 million

34 Annika Valdiserri @Properties $34.5 million

35 Lindsay D’Aprile D’Aprile Properties $34.4 million

36 Katie Hackett @Properties $34.0

37 Kati Spaniak eXp Realty $34.0 What small thing can be an immediate turnoff to buyers?A broken doorbell. It’s the easiest thing in the world to fix. But when you get to the front door and it’s broken or the screen is dirty, it just makes you wonder what other kind of deferred maintenance there is. What renovations are not worth doing before selling?Don’t redo the floors unless they’re completely damaged. It’s a huge amount of stress and cost. What’s the best strategy for making a first offer?Make one that’s priced correctly. A low offer will put sellers in a bad state of mind, and this is ultimately an emotional transaction.

38 Linda Levin Jameson Sotheby’s $33.0

39 Larysa Domino @Properties $32.4 million

40 Penny O’Brien Baird & Warner $32.3 million

41 Lynn Purcell Baird & Warner $32.1 million

42 Nancy Gibson @Properties $31.8 million

43 David Cobb RE/Max $31.7 million

44 Betsy Burke BHHS Chicago $31.4 million

45 Lori Rowe Coldwell Banker $31.4 million

46 Lina Shah Coldwell Banker $30.5 millionWhat overhyped amenities don’t add much value?Hot tubs and saunas. If they’re indoors, they just take up space. What design touches can make a house more attractive to buyers?Buyers focus on the color —  inside and outside —  and painting is the cheapest upgrade. Anything vibrant is risky, and neutral is trendy, so I recommend gray or beige.

47 Mary Baubonis @Properties $30.5 million

48 Susie Scheuber RE/Max $30.3 million

49 Elizabeth Wieneke Compass $29.7 million

50 Mona Hellinga BHHS Chicago $29.6 million

51 Jeff Stainer RE/Max $29.0

52 Julie Kaczor Baird & Warner $29.0

53 Lisa Byrne Baird & Warner $28.9 million

54 Shaun Raugstad @Properties $28.7 million

55 Aly Tesar Compass $28.5 million

56 Kari Kohler Coldwell Banker $28.2 million

57 Susan Teper @Properties $28.2 million

58 Vaseekaran Janarthanam RE/Max $28.0 What design touches can make a house more attractive to buyers?Lately, we’ve seen a lot of quartz countertops, hardwood floors, and gray walls. People are also looking for fancier blinds and light fixtures. Will this market stay hot?The mid-2000s bubble was due to hype. Now, everything is under control: Interest rates are low, appraisals are stringent. This market is going to hold.

59 Jody Dickstein @Properties $27.6 million

60 Pam Rueve Jameson Sotheby’s $27.1 million

61 Nicholas Colagiovanni Baird & Warner $26.8 million

62 Matt McCollum eXp Realty $26.7 million

63 Trish Orndorff @Properties $26.7 million

64 Diana Matichyn Coldwell Banker $26.2 million

65 Laura Fitzpatrick @Properties $26.2 million

66 Robbie Morrison Coldwell Banker $26.2 million

67 Lindsay Everest BHHS Chicago $26.1 million

68 Joann Coghill Keller Williams $25.6 million

69 Sara Brahm Baird & Warner $25.6 million

70 Megan McCleary BHHS Chicago $25.6 million

71 Marla Schneider Coldwell Banker $25.5 million

72 Michael Hall Baird & Warner $24.5 million

73 Alan Berlow Coldwell Banker $24.3 million

74 Elizabeth August @Properties $24.3 million

75 Meg Whitted Baird & Warner $24.2 million

76 Nancy Adelman Compass $24.0

77 Suzanne Gignilliat @Properties $24.0

78 Alan Candea Dream Town $23.9 million

79 Stephanie LoVerde Baird & Warner $23.7 million

80 Marta Lazic Jameson Sotheby’s $23.7 million

81 Chris Veech @Properties $23.7 million

82 Chris Pequet Jameson Sotheby’s $23.5 million

83 Bonnie Tripton @Properties $23.4 million

84 Paul Barker Baird & Warner $23.2 million

85 Megan Tirpak @Properties $23.0

86 Dawn Recchia @Properties $23.0

87 Andy Mrowiec Compass $22.8 million

88 Randall Brush Coldwell Banker $22.7 million

89 Gwen Farinella Jameson Sotheby’s $22.6 million

90 Salvador Gonzalez RE/Max $22.5 million

91 Mark Kloss @Properties $22.4 million

92 Bruce Glazer @Properties $22.2 million

93 Adam Zagata D’Aprile Properties $22.2 million

94 Tina Marie Mateja Baird & Warner $22.2 million

95 Michael Rosenblum BHHS Chicago $22.1 million

96 Kevin Terry Compass $22.0

97 Janet Borden Compass $21.9 million

98 Cathy Oberbroeckling Baird & Warner $21.8 million

99 Dinny Dwyer Coldwell Banker $21.7 million

100 John Lyons Baird & Warner $21.4 million

Sales above $20 million

Mark Ahmad

Century 21 Affiliated

Dawn Dause

RE/Max

Sarah Dwyer

Coldwell Banker

Ronda Fish

Jameson Sotheby’s

Patti Furman

Coldwell Banker

Sheila Gentile

Coldwell Banker

Benjamin Hickman

RE/Max

Kathi Hudson 

Compass

Jeannie Kurtzhalts

@Properties

J Maggio

@Properties

Ryan Parks

@Properties

Lindsey Paulus

@Properties

Kelly Rynes

BHHS Chicago

Connie Scott

@Properties

Karen Skurie

Baird & Warner

Patrick Teets

Jameson Sotheby’s

Sarah Toso

RE/Max

Mike Wolson

Compass

Sales above $15 million

Eugene Abbott

Baird & Warner

Cory Albiani

@Properties

Alex Attiah

D’Aprile Properties

Deb Baker

@Properties

Mario Barrios

RE/Max

Ralph Binetti

RE/Max

Mary Braatz

RE/Max

Ben Broughton

RE/Max

Elizabeth Bryant

Baird & Warner

Cara Buffa

BHHS Chicago

Aurica Burduja

Xhomes Realty

Susan Burklin

@Properties

Diana Bzdyk

Compass

Laura Cartwright

@Properties

LaNita Cates

RE/Max

Joe Champagne

BHHS Chicago

Robin Chessick

Jameson Sotheby’s

Katie Claypool

BHHS Chicago

Lauren Cody

Baird & Warner

Jennifer Conte

RE/Max

Susan O’Connor Davis

BHHS Chicago

Mariah Dell

Compass

Greg Desmond

@Properties

Emily DeStefano

@Properties

Ann deVane

John Greene

Derek DiSera

@Properties

Craig Doherty

@Properties

Jennifer Drohan

Keller Williams

Simran Dua

RE/Max

Louise Eichelberger

@Properties

Connie Engel

@Properties

Lynn Fairfield

RE/Max

Sharon Falco

RE/Max

Larry Fales

RE/Max

William Farrell

RE/Max

Lyn Flannery

@Properties

Amir Fouad

@Properties

Sandra Frampton

@Properties

Lisa Gendel

Jameson Sotheby’s

Karen Goins

RE/Max

Janice Goldblatt

@Properties

Carla Gorman

Baird & Warner

Paul Gorney

eXp Realty

Cory Green

BHHS Chicago

Vipin Gulati

RE/Max

Gretchen Gullo

@Properties

Brent Hall

Jameson Sotheby’s

Moin Haque

Coldwell Banker

Lyn Harvie

Baird & Warner

Dino Hasapis

Compass

Kimberly Heller

Baird & Warner

Ann-Marie Hickey

D’Aprile Properties

Sherri Hoke

Jameson Sotheby’s

Nancy Hotchkiss

BHHS Chicago

Sandy Hunter

Baird & Warner

Chloe Ifergan

Jameson Sotheby’s

Ken Jungwirth

@Properties

Kay Kellogg

@Properties

Kevin Kemp

RE/Max

Steve Koleno

RE/Max

Anne Kothe

Keller Williams

James Kramer

BHHS Chicago

Rachel Krueger

Jameson Sotheby’s

Ted Kuhlmann

Compass

Shannon Kutchek

Compass

Darragh Landry

@Properties

Matt Leutheuser

Jameson Sotheby’s

Michael Lohens

RE/Max

Kim Lotka

@Properties

Martha Lozano

RE/Max

Michael Maier

BHHS Chicago

Zeferino Martinez

RE/Max

Karen Mason

@Properties

Brenda Mauldin

Baird & Warner

Julie McElyea

RE/Max

Keith McMahon

Compass

Michael Mitchell

@Properties

Maureen Mohling

@Properties

Josie Morrison

RE/Max

Khaled Muza

RE/Max

Gail Niermeyer

Coldwell Banker

Kim Noonan

RE/Max

Dipali Patel

Keller Williams

Mitir Patel

Dream Town

Heidi Peterson

RE/Max

Lisa Petrik

Jameson Sotheby’s

Kay Phillips

@Properties

Gina Purdy

Baird & Warner

Randi Quigley

Coldwell Banker

Lindsey Richardson

Dream Town

Rick Richker

@Properties

Elise Rinaldi

@Properties

Swati Saxena

Baird & Warner

Stephen Scheuring

Compass

Kim Scott

Baird & Warner

Stephanie Seplowin

Coldwell Banker

Dave Shalabi

RE/Max

Nancy Sliwa

Coldwell Banker

Matt Steiger

@Properties

Vicki Stevenson

eXp Realty

Selena Stloukal

RE/Max

Robert Sullivan

BHHS Chicago

Daniel Timm

Baird & Warner

Tracy Tran

Coldwell Banker

Maureen O’Grady Tuohy

BHHS Chicago

Mark Vaccaro

Century 21 Affiliated

Alexa Mimi Wagner

RE/Max

Natalie Weber

Keller Williams

Susan Weninger

@Properties

Keith Wilkey

BHHS Chicago

Cynthia Windeler

Keller Williams

Sara Wittchen

RE/Max

Robert Yoshimura

Compass

Marc Zale

Compass

Cherie Smith Zurek

RE/Max

Sales above $10 million

Peggy Alexa

RE/Max

Darren Allen

Compass

Graham Allen

@Properties

Kathie Allen

RE/Max

Patrick Alvarez

Jameson Sotheby’s

Sandra Amidei

RE/Max

Elizabeth Amidon

Jameson Sotheby’s

Diane Anderson

Baird & Warner

Liz Anderson

Baird & Warner

Daria Andrews

@Properties

Peter Angelo

Jameson Sotheby’s

Rich Anselmo

@Properties

Hugo Araujo

Coldwell Banker

Uriel Ayala

RE/Max

Rich Ayers

eXp Realty

Maureen Aylward

@Properties

Rosemarie Bakka

Keller Williams

Cathy Balice

@Properties

Laura Balistreri

@Properties

Giancarlo Bargioni

Dream Town

Megan Campbell Barnitz

@Properties

Samantha Bauman

BHHS Chicago

Kelly Baysinger

@Properties

Brian Behan

@Properties

Tracy Behrens

RE/Max

Nancy Benard

RE/Max

Jennifer Bennett

RE/Max

Alice Berger

@Properties

Suchi Bhagat

Compass

Kevin Bigoness

Dream Town

Dean Bisconti

RE/Max

Kathie Bock

@Properties

Lena Bondar

@Properties

Anne Marie Bonness

Compass

Fabio Brancati

@Properties

Debra Brisolara

RE/Max

Sheila Brooks

@Properties

Terry Bunch

Century 21 Affiliated

Shaunna Burhop

Baird & Warner

Eva Burns

RE/Max

Beth Burtt

Baird & Warner

Kimberly Buss

D’Aprile Properties

Naomi Campbell

Coldwell Banker

Oscar Campos

RE/Max

Christina Carmody

Fulton Grace

Zoe Carne

@Properties

Holly Carollo

@Properties

Marj Carpenter

RE/Max

Tom & Dana Carris

@Properties

Hildewheeler Carter

Coldwell Banker

Audra Casey

@Properties

Maria Castillo

RE/Max

Jennifer Cavanaugh

Coldwell Banker

Amber Cawley

Coldwell Banker

Maria Cedano

RE/Max

Susan Charlier

BHHS Chicago

Ellen Chukerman

Compass

Peggy Cobrin

Coldwell Banker

Steve Cohen

@Properties

Edward Colatorti

Compass

Susan Colella

Baird & Warner

Art Collazo

Jameson Sotheby’s

Michelle Collingbourne

RE/Max

Ellyn Collins

Coldwell Banker

Linda Conforti

Jameson Sotheby’s

Troy Cooper

John Greene

Monica Corbett

Compass

Jane Herrick Corder

@Properties

Erik Corral

RE/Max

Martha Corral

Century 21 Affiliated

Pat Coughlin

RE/Max

Ashley Cox

D’Aprile Properties

Daniel Cozzi

D’Aprile Properties

Bucky Cross

Baird & Warner

Curtis Crotty

@Properties

Amie Crouse

John Greene

Barbara Cullen

Baird & Warner

Sam Cusentino

@Properties

Kevin Dahm

Baird & Warner

Sheila Dantzler

Jameson Sotheby’s

Beth Dazzo

@Properties

John Debaz

Coldwell Banker

Jamie Decker

eXp Realty

Pat Denenberg

@Properties

Yvonne Despinich

@Properties

Lauren Dettmann

Baird & Warner

Renee Devedjian

Baird & Warner

Leslie Dhamer

Compass

Leisa DiVito

Coldwell Banker

Rich DiVito

BHHS Chicago

Jacquie Dix

Compass

Mark Dollard

Jameson Sotheby’s

Ronald Donavon

Keller Williams

Sondra Douglass

@Properties

Sheila Doyle

Baird & Warner

Laura Rubin Dresner

Baird & Warner

Caroline Druker

Baird & Warner

Katie Dunlop

@Properties

Sherri Dunne

@Properties

Kristin Eccles

@Properties

Ron Ehlers

Jameson Sotheby’s

Nancy Eisele

Coldwell Banker

Nano Engdahl

Baird & Warner

Lee Ernst

eXp Realty

Maria Etling

BHHS Chicago

Nicholas Farnsworth

Coldwell Banker

Angie Faron

RE/Max

Patrick Flickinger

Coldwell Banker

Elena Ford

Baird & Warner

Tania Forte

D’Aprile Properties

Roger Fox

RE/Max

Alison France

@Properties

Elena Frankel

@Properties

Sharon Friedman

@Properties

Bridget Fritz

@Properties

Jake Fugman

eXp Realty

Tara Furnari

Weichert Realtors

Lesley Galligan

Baird & Warner

Chris Garvey

eXp Realty

Caroline Gau

Baird & Warner

Barry Gaw

RE/Max

Richard Gerber

RE/Max

Karri Gibas

@Properties

Denise Gill

Baird & Warner

Donna Glazer

Keller Williams

Peggy Glickman

@Properties

Kirstin Gloor

Coldwell Banker

Keith Goad

BHHS Chicago

Linda Goland

Baird & Warner

Erica Goldman

Jameson Sotheby’s

Chris Gomes

Jameson Sotheby’s

Kristin Gonnella

Coldwell Banker

Carrie Goodman

@Properties

Steven Goodman

RE/Max

Lindy Goss

Baird & Warner

Bridget Gricus

@Properties

Connie Grunwaldt

@Properties

Steve Grunyk

@Properties

Jim La Ha

Jameson Sotheby’s

Theresa Hahn

Compass

Shane Halleman

John Greene

Alex Haralambakis

Jameson Sotheby’s

Jill Hare

Jameson Sotheby’s

Richard Harnik

Century 21 Affiliated

Martha Harrison

@Properties

Hamza Hassan

RE/Max

Michael Havey

RE/Max

Stephanie Hawkinson

eXp Realty

Kathleen Healy

RE/Max

Lindsey Henderson-Kuka

RE/Max

Sal Hernandez

Century 21 Affiliated

Salona “Candy” Hill

D’Aprile Properties

Carol Hoefer

RE/Max

Michael Hulett

Jameson Sotheby’s

Katie Hutchens

Jameson Sotheby’s

Craig Isacson

@Properties

Kyle Jamicich

Compass

Ed Jelinek

@Properties

Julie Jensen

Baird & Warner

Chicky Johnson

RE/Max

Rudolph Johnson

Keller Williams

Lori Jones

Baird & Warner

Katherine Karvelas

@Properties

Bryan Kasprisin

RE/Max

Traci Kearns

eXp Realty

Kim Kelley

@Properties

Van Ann Kim

Compass

James Kinney

Baird & Warner

Becky Kirchner

RE/Max

Brian Knott

RE/Max

Lisa Koonce

RE/Max

Zach Koran

eXp Realty

Sylvia Kos

BHHS Chicago

Mark Kowalik

Baird & Warner

Tisha Krakowski

RE/Max

Barbara Kramer

Coldwell Banker

Tadeusz Krzysztofiak

RE/Max

Candace Kuzmarski

Coldwell Banker

Helen LaLonde

@Properties

Marta Landrosh

BHHS Chicago

Dawn Larsen

Baird & Warner

K.C. Lau

@Properties

Gary Leavenworth

Coldwell Banker

Michael LeFevere

Compass

Boris Lehtman

Fulton Grace

Ken Lemberger

RE/Max

Tom Lemmenes

Baird & Warner

Debbie Lendino

John Greene

Rose Leversha

@Properties

Nancy Lewis

Baird & Warner

Liz Prassas Licata

Compass

Mike Long

@Properties

Jonathan Lopez

Century 21 Affiliated

Samuel Lubeck

Baird & Warner

Dale Lubotsky

Jameson Sotheby’s

Jennifer Vande Lune

@Properties

Sondra Luxe

@Properties

Timothy Lydon

RE/Max

Brandie Malay

@Properties

Steven Malik

RE/Max

Kelly Malina

D’Aprile Properties

Marilyn Marich

RE/Max

Janet Marinis

@Properties

Molly Marino

Baird & Warner

Natalia Martinez

RE/Max

Diana Soldo Massaro

Dream Town

Erick Matos

RE/Max

Debbie Maue

Jameson Sotheby’s

Cindi Maus

Coldwell Banker

Kathleen Maykut

RE/Max

Nancy McAdam

Jameson Sotheby’s

Jenifer McCartney

Jameson Sotheby’s

Emily McClintock

Baird & Warner

Patricia McGowan

Baird & Warner

Kelly McInerney

@Properties

Kathy McKinney

Baird & Warner

Eadie McMahon

Baird & Warner

Kathy Menighan

@Properties

Meredith Manni Meserow

BHHS Chicago

David Mishel

Compass

Tony Mitidiero

RE/Max

Caroline Moellering

@Properties

Mandy Montford

Baird & Warner

Peter Moore

Baird & Warner

Vincenza Moreci

RE/Max

Terrance Muse

RE/Max

Suzanne Myers

Coldwell Banker

Mary Myzia

RE/Max

Roni Nanini

@Properties

Val Napadov

RE/Max

Randy Nasatir

@Properties

Joe Nash

BHHS Chicago

Julie Naumiak

Baird & Warner

Brenda Newman-Lawler

RE/Max

Susan Nice

Dream Town

Lori Nieman

@Properties

Debbie Obradovich

@Properties

Kara O’Connell

@Properties

Cadey O’Leary

Jameson Sotheby’s

Jennifer Owen

@Properties

Lisa Pasquesi

@Properties

Dorthy Pastorelli

Compass

Trevor Pauling

John Greene

Randi Pellar

Baird & Warner

Sue Perdue

Baird & Warner

Joel Perez

RE/Max

Karen Peterson

@Properties

Cindy Pierce

Baird & Warner

Meredith Pierson

BHHS Chicago

Jennifer Piet

@Properties

Kathryn Pinto

Compass

Slav Polinski

@Properties

Nadine Pomilia

RE/Max

Marek Prus

RE/Max

Laura Rahilly

Coldwell Banker

Pamela Raia

Baird & Warner

Bleu Randall

Compass

Karen Ranquist

BHHS Chicago

Pasquale Recchia

@Properties

Laura Reilly

Baird & Warner

Marjorie Richter

Baird & Warner

Frank Ristucci

RE/Max

Anne Rodia

BHHS Chicago

Adam Rodriguez

RE/Max

Amy Rogus

Century 21 Affiliated

Kristi Roque

Baird & Warner

James Rossi

RE/Max

Anne Rossley

Baird & Warner

Hadley Rue

Dream Town

Brian Ruff

D’Aprile Properties

Kevin Rutherford

Baird & Warner

Diane Salach

@Properties

Amjad “Jeff” Salhani

RE/Max

Cris Sallmen

BHHS Chicago

Steve Samuels

@Properties

Carolyn Schartz

Baird & Warner

Matthew Schneider

Coldwell Banker

Michelle Scholl

Baird & Warner

Mark Schrimmer

Coldwell Banker

Philip Schwartz

@Properties

George Selas

Dream Town

Caroline Senetar

RE/Max

Indu Sethi

Baird & Warner

Rebecca Sexson

Baird & Warner

David Shallow

RE/Max

Glenn Sharp

RE/Max

Jane Shawkey-Nye

Baird & Warner

Jeavon Shegal

RE/Max

Shelley Shelly

@Properties

Barbara Shields

@Properties

Matthew Shrake

Coldwell Banker

Margy Sigerich

Coldwell Banker

Allison Silver

Compass

Leslie Silverman

@Properties

George Simic

John Greene

Steven Sims

@Properties

Jesse Singh

RE/Max

Matthew Skiba

RE/Max

Alicja Skibicki

Baird & Warner

Izabela Sloma

Compass

Elliot Small

@Properties

Amy Smith

RE/Max

Chris Smith

Baird & Warner

Coya Smith

RE/Max

Doug Smith

@Properties

Matthew Smith

John Greene

Natalie Smith

@Properties

Phyllis Smith

Century 21 Affiliated

Timothy Sotis

RE/Max

Clare Spartz

@Properties

Kristy Sreenan

Baird & Warner

Gwen Stark

@Properties

Hasani Steele

RE/Max

Victoria Stein

Compass

Sophia Su

RE/Max

Timothy Sullivan

Baird & Warner

Dave Swanson

John Greene

Paul Swanson

Baird & Warner

Terri Swiderski

RE/Max

Bernadeta Szczech

RE/Max

Kathy Szuba

D’Aprile Properties

Mathew Tarailo

@Properties

Robert Teverbaugh

Century 21 Affiliated

Anne Thompson

@Properties

Christine Thompson

Baird & Warner

Aaron Tidmore

RE/Max

Cynthia P. Tobin

@Properties

Matthew Todd

D’Aprile Properties

Connie Tomlinson

@Properties

India Tougne

@Properties

Mark Tranter

Compass

Benjamin Tregoning

Coldwell Banker

Tim Tynan

eXp Realty

Patricia Urzedowski

Keller Williams

Erika Villegas

RE/Max

Dan Volker

@Properties

Greg Vollan

@Properties

Cathy Walsh

Jameson Sotheby’s

Lynn Weekley

@Properties

Chris Wegren

Baird & Warner

Laura Weidner

Keller Williams

Courtney Welsch

Baird & Warner

Julie White

@Properties

Jacob Wirtz

Century 21 Affiliated

Lyn Wise

@Properties

Victoria Witt

BHHS Chicago

Sheila Yakutis

RE/Max

Michael Yeagle

Compass

Pat Young

@Properties

Sara Young

RE/Max

Anik Zampini

D’Aprile Properties

Karin Zawaski

@Properties

Jim Ziltz

BHHS Chicago

Mark Zipperer

RE/Max

Michael Zuker

@Properties

David Zwarycz

BHHS Chicago