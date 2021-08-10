To see the top-selling real estate teams, click here.
1 Jena Radnay @Properties $124.4 million
2 Robert Picciariello Prello Realty $110.5 million
3 Carrie McCormick @Properties $104.4 million
4 Connie Dornan @Properties $88.1 million
5 Linda Feinstein Compass $75.6 million
6 Nathan Stillwell John Greene $72.3 million
7 Susan Miner Premier $70.4 million
8 Sam Shaffer Chicago Properties $67.7 millionWhat’s a reasonable number of repairs to ask for after the inspection?Focus on anything that’s a safety concern or that can cause additional damage between the offer and close dates, like a leak. If there’s wear and tear, you can try to negotiate a credit, but you have to be strategic in your requests.
9 Leila Zammatta Magellan Realty $66.5 million
10 Kris Berger Compass $66.4 million
11 Anne DuBray Coldwell Banker $64.3 million
12 Kim Wirtz Century 21 Affiliated $59.1 millionWhat design touches can make a house more attractive to buyers?Anything considered farmhouse chic. That motif includes vaulted ceilings, neutral muted exteriors, gray accents, and white cabinets.
13 Tim Salm Jameson Sotheby’s $58.0
14 Jason O’Beirne Jameson Sotheby’s $52.3 million
15 Chezi Rafaeli Coldwell Banker $52.2 million
16 Millie Rosenbloom Baird & Warner $49.6 million
17 Andra O’Neill @Properties $48.4 million
18 Mary Wallace Coldwell Banker $47.8 million
19 Greg Cirone Interdome Realty $45.8 millionHow can buyers get a leg up in this hot market?Research homes that have sat for a week or so. That’s where you find little treasures that slipped through the cracks.What design touches can make a house more attractive to buyers? Stick to slick, simple, open spaces. In life after COVID, buyers want versatile spaces to entertain.How long should you let your house sit on the market before you cut the price?In this market, if you haven’t sold in three weeks, something’s wrong.
20 Lori Neuschel @Properties $44.4 million
21 Susan Maman @Properties $42.7 million
22 Scott Curcio Baird & Warner $42.4 million
23 Nancy Tassone Jameson Sotheby’s $42.3 million
24 Ryan Smith RE/Max $41.5 million
25 Marina Carney Compass $40.8 million
26 Edward Lukasik RE/Max $40.5 million
27 Paul Mancini @Properties $40.3 million
28 Jan Morel @Properties $40.0
29 Deidre Rudich D’Aprile Properties $39.1 millionWhat simple things can draw in buyers?Painting and cleaning are big. Get the carpets cleaned and the windows washed. And I always have a handyman come in and look things over.What’s a reasonable number of repairs to ask for after the inspection?No more than 10, and I really try to shave that down because it can make the deal go south. It really comes down to safety and structural items.
30 Milena Birov @Properties $37.9 million
31 Ryan Preuett Jameson Sotheby’s $36.3 million
32 Bill White Sr. Baird & Warner $35.9 million
33 Stephanie Cutter Coldwell Banker $35.4 million
34 Annika Valdiserri @Properties $34.5 million
35 Lindsay D’Aprile D’Aprile Properties $34.4 million
36 Katie Hackett @Properties $34.0
37 Kati Spaniak eXp Realty $34.0 What small thing can be an immediate turnoff to buyers?A broken doorbell. It’s the easiest thing in the world to fix. But when you get to the front door and it’s broken or the screen is dirty, it just makes you wonder what other kind of deferred maintenance there is. What renovations are not worth doing before selling?Don’t redo the floors unless they’re completely damaged. It’s a huge amount of stress and cost. What’s the best strategy for making a first offer?Make one that’s priced correctly. A low offer will put sellers in a bad state of mind, and this is ultimately an emotional transaction.
38 Linda Levin Jameson Sotheby’s $33.0
39 Larysa Domino @Properties $32.4 million
40 Penny O’Brien Baird & Warner $32.3 million
41 Lynn Purcell Baird & Warner $32.1 million
42 Nancy Gibson @Properties $31.8 million
43 David Cobb RE/Max $31.7 million
44 Betsy Burke BHHS Chicago $31.4 million
45 Lori Rowe Coldwell Banker $31.4 million
46 Lina Shah Coldwell Banker $30.5 millionWhat overhyped amenities don’t add much value?Hot tubs and saunas. If they’re indoors, they just take up space. What design touches can make a house more attractive to buyers?Buyers focus on the color — inside and outside — and painting is the cheapest upgrade. Anything vibrant is risky, and neutral is trendy, so I recommend gray or beige.
47 Mary Baubonis @Properties $30.5 million
48 Susie Scheuber RE/Max $30.3 million
49 Elizabeth Wieneke Compass $29.7 million
50 Mona Hellinga BHHS Chicago $29.6 million
51 Jeff Stainer RE/Max $29.0
52 Julie Kaczor Baird & Warner $29.0
53 Lisa Byrne Baird & Warner $28.9 million
54 Shaun Raugstad @Properties $28.7 million
55 Aly Tesar Compass $28.5 million
56 Kari Kohler Coldwell Banker $28.2 million
57 Susan Teper @Properties $28.2 million
58 Vaseekaran Janarthanam RE/Max $28.0 What design touches can make a house more attractive to buyers?Lately, we’ve seen a lot of quartz countertops, hardwood floors, and gray walls. People are also looking for fancier blinds and light fixtures. Will this market stay hot?The mid-2000s bubble was due to hype. Now, everything is under control: Interest rates are low, appraisals are stringent. This market is going to hold.
59 Jody Dickstein @Properties $27.6 million
60 Pam Rueve Jameson Sotheby’s $27.1 million
61 Nicholas Colagiovanni Baird & Warner $26.8 million
62 Matt McCollum eXp Realty $26.7 million
63 Trish Orndorff @Properties $26.7 million
64 Diana Matichyn Coldwell Banker $26.2 million
65 Laura Fitzpatrick @Properties $26.2 million
66 Robbie Morrison Coldwell Banker $26.2 million
67 Lindsay Everest BHHS Chicago $26.1 million
68 Joann Coghill Keller Williams $25.6 million
69 Sara Brahm Baird & Warner $25.6 million
70 Megan McCleary BHHS Chicago $25.6 million
71 Marla Schneider Coldwell Banker $25.5 million
72 Michael Hall Baird & Warner $24.5 million
73 Alan Berlow Coldwell Banker $24.3 million
74 Elizabeth August @Properties $24.3 million
75 Meg Whitted Baird & Warner $24.2 million
76 Nancy Adelman Compass $24.0
77 Suzanne Gignilliat @Properties $24.0
78 Alan Candea Dream Town $23.9 million
79 Stephanie LoVerde Baird & Warner $23.7 million
80 Marta Lazic Jameson Sotheby’s $23.7 million
81 Chris Veech @Properties $23.7 million
82 Chris Pequet Jameson Sotheby’s $23.5 million
83 Bonnie Tripton @Properties $23.4 million
84 Paul Barker Baird & Warner $23.2 million
85 Megan Tirpak @Properties $23.0
86 Dawn Recchia @Properties $23.0
87 Andy Mrowiec Compass $22.8 million
88 Randall Brush Coldwell Banker $22.7 million
89 Gwen Farinella Jameson Sotheby’s $22.6 million
90 Salvador Gonzalez RE/Max $22.5 million
91 Mark Kloss @Properties $22.4 million
92 Bruce Glazer @Properties $22.2 million
93 Adam Zagata D’Aprile Properties $22.2 million
94 Tina Marie Mateja Baird & Warner $22.2 million
95 Michael Rosenblum BHHS Chicago $22.1 million
96 Kevin Terry Compass $22.0
97 Janet Borden Compass $21.9 million
98 Cathy Oberbroeckling Baird & Warner $21.8 million
99 Dinny Dwyer Coldwell Banker $21.7 million
100 John Lyons Baird & Warner $21.4 million
Sales above $20 million
Mark Ahmad
Century 21 Affiliated
Dawn Dause
RE/Max
Sarah Dwyer
Coldwell Banker
Ronda Fish
Jameson Sotheby’s
Patti Furman
Coldwell Banker
Sheila Gentile
Coldwell Banker
Benjamin Hickman
RE/Max
Kathi Hudson
Compass
Jeannie Kurtzhalts
@Properties
J Maggio
@Properties
Ryan Parks
@Properties
Lindsey Paulus
@Properties
Kelly Rynes
BHHS Chicago
Connie Scott
@Properties
Karen Skurie
Baird & Warner
Patrick Teets
Jameson Sotheby’s
Sarah Toso
RE/Max
Mike Wolson
Compass
Sales above $15 million
Eugene Abbott
Baird & Warner
Cory Albiani
@Properties
Alex Attiah
D’Aprile Properties
Deb Baker
@Properties
Mario Barrios
RE/Max
Ralph Binetti
RE/Max
Mary Braatz
RE/Max
Ben Broughton
RE/Max
Elizabeth Bryant
Baird & Warner
Cara Buffa
BHHS Chicago
Aurica Burduja
Xhomes Realty
Susan Burklin
@Properties
Diana Bzdyk
Compass
Laura Cartwright
@Properties
LaNita Cates
RE/Max
Joe Champagne
BHHS Chicago
Robin Chessick
Jameson Sotheby’s
Katie Claypool
BHHS Chicago
Lauren Cody
Baird & Warner
Jennifer Conte
RE/Max
Susan O’Connor Davis
BHHS Chicago
Mariah Dell
Compass
Greg Desmond
@Properties
Emily DeStefano
@Properties
Ann deVane
John Greene
Derek DiSera
@Properties
Craig Doherty
@Properties
Jennifer Drohan
Keller Williams
Simran Dua
RE/Max
Louise Eichelberger
@Properties
Connie Engel
@Properties
Lynn Fairfield
RE/Max
Sharon Falco
RE/Max
Larry Fales
RE/Max
William Farrell
RE/Max
Lyn Flannery
@Properties
Amir Fouad
@Properties
Sandra Frampton
@Properties
Lisa Gendel
Jameson Sotheby’s
Karen Goins
RE/Max
Janice Goldblatt
@Properties
Carla Gorman
Baird & Warner
Paul Gorney
eXp Realty
Cory Green
BHHS Chicago
Vipin Gulati
RE/Max
Gretchen Gullo
@Properties
Brent Hall
Jameson Sotheby’s
Moin Haque
Coldwell Banker
Lyn Harvie
Baird & Warner
Dino Hasapis
Compass
Kimberly Heller
Baird & Warner
Ann-Marie Hickey
D’Aprile Properties
Sherri Hoke
Jameson Sotheby’s
Nancy Hotchkiss
BHHS Chicago
Sandy Hunter
Baird & Warner
Chloe Ifergan
Jameson Sotheby’s
Ken Jungwirth
@Properties
Kay Kellogg
@Properties
Kevin Kemp
RE/Max
Steve Koleno
RE/Max
Anne Kothe
Keller Williams
James Kramer
BHHS Chicago
Rachel Krueger
Jameson Sotheby’s
Ted Kuhlmann
Compass
Shannon Kutchek
Compass
Darragh Landry
@Properties
Matt Leutheuser
Jameson Sotheby’s
Michael Lohens
RE/Max
Kim Lotka
@Properties
Martha Lozano
RE/Max
Michael Maier
BHHS Chicago
Zeferino Martinez
RE/Max
Karen Mason
@Properties
Brenda Mauldin
Baird & Warner
Julie McElyea
RE/Max
Keith McMahon
Compass
Michael Mitchell
@Properties
Maureen Mohling
@Properties
Josie Morrison
RE/Max
Khaled Muza
RE/Max
Gail Niermeyer
Coldwell Banker
Kim Noonan
RE/Max
Dipali Patel
Keller Williams
Mitir Patel
Dream Town
Heidi Peterson
RE/Max
Lisa Petrik
Jameson Sotheby’s
Kay Phillips
@Properties
Gina Purdy
Baird & Warner
Randi Quigley
Coldwell Banker
Lindsey Richardson
Dream Town
Rick Richker
@Properties
Elise Rinaldi
@Properties
Swati Saxena
Baird & Warner
Stephen Scheuring
Compass
Kim Scott
Baird & Warner
Stephanie Seplowin
Coldwell Banker
Dave Shalabi
RE/Max
Nancy Sliwa
Coldwell Banker
Matt Steiger
@Properties
Vicki Stevenson
eXp Realty
Selena Stloukal
RE/Max
Robert Sullivan
BHHS Chicago
Daniel Timm
Baird & Warner
Tracy Tran
Coldwell Banker
Maureen O’Grady Tuohy
BHHS Chicago
Mark Vaccaro
Century 21 Affiliated
Alexa Mimi Wagner
RE/Max
Natalie Weber
Keller Williams
Susan Weninger
@Properties
Keith Wilkey
BHHS Chicago
Cynthia Windeler
Keller Williams
Sara Wittchen
RE/Max
Robert Yoshimura
Compass
Marc Zale
Compass
Cherie Smith Zurek
RE/Max
Sales above $10 million
Peggy Alexa
RE/Max
Darren Allen
Compass
Graham Allen
@Properties
Kathie Allen
RE/Max
Patrick Alvarez
Jameson Sotheby’s
Sandra Amidei
RE/Max
Elizabeth Amidon
Jameson Sotheby’s
Diane Anderson
Baird & Warner
Liz Anderson
Baird & Warner
Daria Andrews
@Properties
Peter Angelo
Jameson Sotheby’s
Rich Anselmo
@Properties
Hugo Araujo
Coldwell Banker
Uriel Ayala
RE/Max
Rich Ayers
eXp Realty
Maureen Aylward
@Properties
Rosemarie Bakka
Keller Williams
Cathy Balice
@Properties
Laura Balistreri
@Properties
Giancarlo Bargioni
Dream Town
Megan Campbell Barnitz
@Properties
Samantha Bauman
BHHS Chicago
Kelly Baysinger
@Properties
Brian Behan
@Properties
Tracy Behrens
RE/Max
Nancy Benard
RE/Max
Jennifer Bennett
RE/Max
Alice Berger
@Properties
Suchi Bhagat
Compass
Kevin Bigoness
Dream Town
Dean Bisconti
RE/Max
Kathie Bock
@Properties
Lena Bondar
@Properties
Anne Marie Bonness
Compass
Fabio Brancati
@Properties
Debra Brisolara
RE/Max
Sheila Brooks
@Properties
Terry Bunch
Century 21 Affiliated
Shaunna Burhop
Baird & Warner
Eva Burns
RE/Max
Beth Burtt
Baird & Warner
Kimberly Buss
D’Aprile Properties
Naomi Campbell
Coldwell Banker
Oscar Campos
RE/Max
Christina Carmody
Fulton Grace
Zoe Carne
@Properties
Holly Carollo
@Properties
Marj Carpenter
RE/Max
Tom & Dana Carris
@Properties
Hildewheeler Carter
Coldwell Banker
Audra Casey
@Properties
Maria Castillo
RE/Max
Jennifer Cavanaugh
Coldwell Banker
Amber Cawley
Coldwell Banker
Maria Cedano
RE/Max
Susan Charlier
BHHS Chicago
Ellen Chukerman
Compass
Peggy Cobrin
Coldwell Banker
Steve Cohen
@Properties
Edward Colatorti
Compass
Susan Colella
Baird & Warner
Art Collazo
Jameson Sotheby’s
Michelle Collingbourne
RE/Max
Ellyn Collins
Coldwell Banker
Linda Conforti
Jameson Sotheby’s
Troy Cooper
John Greene
Monica Corbett
Compass
Jane Herrick Corder
@Properties
Erik Corral
RE/Max
Martha Corral
Century 21 Affiliated
Pat Coughlin
RE/Max
Ashley Cox
D’Aprile Properties
Daniel Cozzi
D’Aprile Properties
Bucky Cross
Baird & Warner
Curtis Crotty
@Properties
Amie Crouse
John Greene
Barbara Cullen
Baird & Warner
Sam Cusentino
@Properties
Kevin Dahm
Baird & Warner
Sheila Dantzler
Jameson Sotheby’s
Beth Dazzo
@Properties
John Debaz
Coldwell Banker
Jamie Decker
eXp Realty
Pat Denenberg
@Properties
Yvonne Despinich
@Properties
Lauren Dettmann
Baird & Warner
Renee Devedjian
Baird & Warner
Leslie Dhamer
Compass
Leisa DiVito
Coldwell Banker
Rich DiVito
BHHS Chicago
Jacquie Dix
Compass
Mark Dollard
Jameson Sotheby’s
Ronald Donavon
Keller Williams
Sondra Douglass
@Properties
Sheila Doyle
Baird & Warner
Laura Rubin Dresner
Baird & Warner
Caroline Druker
Baird & Warner
Katie Dunlop
@Properties
Sherri Dunne
@Properties
Kristin Eccles
@Properties
Ron Ehlers
Jameson Sotheby’s
Nancy Eisele
Coldwell Banker
Nano Engdahl
Baird & Warner
Lee Ernst
eXp Realty
Maria Etling
BHHS Chicago
Nicholas Farnsworth
Coldwell Banker
Angie Faron
RE/Max
Patrick Flickinger
Coldwell Banker
Elena Ford
Baird & Warner
Tania Forte
D’Aprile Properties
Roger Fox
RE/Max
Alison France
@Properties
Elena Frankel
@Properties
Sharon Friedman
@Properties
Bridget Fritz
@Properties
Jake Fugman
eXp Realty
Tara Furnari
Weichert Realtors
Lesley Galligan
Baird & Warner
Chris Garvey
eXp Realty
Caroline Gau
Baird & Warner
Barry Gaw
RE/Max
Richard Gerber
RE/Max
Karri Gibas
@Properties
Denise Gill
Baird & Warner
Donna Glazer
Keller Williams
Peggy Glickman
@Properties
Kirstin Gloor
Coldwell Banker
Keith Goad
BHHS Chicago
Linda Goland
Baird & Warner
Erica Goldman
Jameson Sotheby’s
Chris Gomes
Jameson Sotheby’s
Kristin Gonnella
Coldwell Banker
Carrie Goodman
@Properties
Steven Goodman
RE/Max
Lindy Goss
Baird & Warner
Bridget Gricus
@Properties
Connie Grunwaldt
@Properties
Steve Grunyk
@Properties
Jim La Ha
Jameson Sotheby’s
Theresa Hahn
Compass
Shane Halleman
John Greene
Alex Haralambakis
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jill Hare
Jameson Sotheby’s
Richard Harnik
Century 21 Affiliated
Martha Harrison
@Properties
Hamza Hassan
RE/Max
Michael Havey
RE/Max
Stephanie Hawkinson
eXp Realty
Kathleen Healy
RE/Max
Lindsey Henderson-Kuka
RE/Max
Sal Hernandez
Century 21 Affiliated
Salona “Candy” Hill
D’Aprile Properties
Carol Hoefer
RE/Max
Michael Hulett
Jameson Sotheby’s
Katie Hutchens
Jameson Sotheby’s
Craig Isacson
@Properties
Kyle Jamicich
Compass
Ed Jelinek
@Properties
Julie Jensen
Baird & Warner
Chicky Johnson
RE/Max
Rudolph Johnson
Keller Williams
Lori Jones
Baird & Warner
Katherine Karvelas
@Properties
Bryan Kasprisin
RE/Max
Traci Kearns
eXp Realty
Kim Kelley
@Properties
Van Ann Kim
Compass
James Kinney
Baird & Warner
Becky Kirchner
RE/Max
Brian Knott
RE/Max
Lisa Koonce
RE/Max
Zach Koran
eXp Realty
Sylvia Kos
BHHS Chicago
Mark Kowalik
Baird & Warner
Tisha Krakowski
RE/Max
Barbara Kramer
Coldwell Banker
Tadeusz Krzysztofiak
RE/Max
Candace Kuzmarski
Coldwell Banker
Helen LaLonde
@Properties
Marta Landrosh
BHHS Chicago
Dawn Larsen
Baird & Warner
K.C. Lau
@Properties
Gary Leavenworth
Coldwell Banker
Michael LeFevere
Compass
Boris Lehtman
Fulton Grace
Ken Lemberger
RE/Max
Tom Lemmenes
Baird & Warner
Debbie Lendino
John Greene
Rose Leversha
@Properties
Nancy Lewis
Baird & Warner
Liz Prassas Licata
Compass
Mike Long
@Properties
Jonathan Lopez
Century 21 Affiliated
Samuel Lubeck
Baird & Warner
Dale Lubotsky
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jennifer Vande Lune
@Properties
Sondra Luxe
@Properties
Timothy Lydon
RE/Max
Brandie Malay
@Properties
Steven Malik
RE/Max
Kelly Malina
D’Aprile Properties
Marilyn Marich
RE/Max
Janet Marinis
@Properties
Molly Marino
Baird & Warner
Natalia Martinez
RE/Max
Diana Soldo Massaro
Dream Town
Erick Matos
RE/Max
Debbie Maue
Jameson Sotheby’s
Cindi Maus
Coldwell Banker
Kathleen Maykut
RE/Max
Nancy McAdam
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jenifer McCartney
Jameson Sotheby’s
Emily McClintock
Baird & Warner
Patricia McGowan
Baird & Warner
Kelly McInerney
@Properties
Kathy McKinney
Baird & Warner
Eadie McMahon
Baird & Warner
Kathy Menighan
@Properties
Meredith Manni Meserow
BHHS Chicago
David Mishel
Compass
Tony Mitidiero
RE/Max
Caroline Moellering
@Properties
Mandy Montford
Baird & Warner
Peter Moore
Baird & Warner
Vincenza Moreci
RE/Max
Terrance Muse
RE/Max
Suzanne Myers
Coldwell Banker
Mary Myzia
RE/Max
Roni Nanini
@Properties
Val Napadov
RE/Max
Randy Nasatir
@Properties
Joe Nash
BHHS Chicago
Julie Naumiak
Baird & Warner
Brenda Newman-Lawler
RE/Max
Susan Nice
Dream Town
Lori Nieman
@Properties
Debbie Obradovich
@Properties
Kara O’Connell
@Properties
Cadey O’Leary
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jennifer Owen
@Properties
Lisa Pasquesi
@Properties
Dorthy Pastorelli
Compass
Trevor Pauling
John Greene
Randi Pellar
Baird & Warner
Sue Perdue
Baird & Warner
Joel Perez
RE/Max
Karen Peterson
@Properties
Cindy Pierce
Baird & Warner
Meredith Pierson
BHHS Chicago
Jennifer Piet
@Properties
Kathryn Pinto
Compass
Slav Polinski
@Properties
Nadine Pomilia
RE/Max
Marek Prus
RE/Max
Laura Rahilly
Coldwell Banker
Pamela Raia
Baird & Warner
Bleu Randall
Compass
Karen Ranquist
BHHS Chicago
Pasquale Recchia
@Properties
Laura Reilly
Baird & Warner
Marjorie Richter
Baird & Warner
Frank Ristucci
RE/Max
Anne Rodia
BHHS Chicago
Adam Rodriguez
RE/Max
Amy Rogus
Century 21 Affiliated
Kristi Roque
Baird & Warner
James Rossi
RE/Max
Anne Rossley
Baird & Warner
Hadley Rue
Dream Town
Brian Ruff
D’Aprile Properties
Kevin Rutherford
Baird & Warner
Diane Salach
@Properties
Amjad “Jeff” Salhani
RE/Max
Cris Sallmen
BHHS Chicago
Steve Samuels
@Properties
Carolyn Schartz
Baird & Warner
Matthew Schneider
Coldwell Banker
Michelle Scholl
Baird & Warner
Mark Schrimmer
Coldwell Banker
Philip Schwartz
@Properties
George Selas
Dream Town
Caroline Senetar
RE/Max
Indu Sethi
Baird & Warner
Rebecca Sexson
Baird & Warner
David Shallow
RE/Max
Glenn Sharp
RE/Max
Jane Shawkey-Nye
Baird & Warner
Jeavon Shegal
RE/Max
Shelley Shelly
@Properties
Barbara Shields
@Properties
Matthew Shrake
Coldwell Banker
Margy Sigerich
Coldwell Banker
Allison Silver
Compass
Leslie Silverman
@Properties
George Simic
John Greene
Steven Sims
@Properties
Jesse Singh
RE/Max
Matthew Skiba
RE/Max
Alicja Skibicki
Baird & Warner
Izabela Sloma
Compass
Elliot Small
@Properties
Amy Smith
RE/Max
Chris Smith
Baird & Warner
Coya Smith
RE/Max
Doug Smith
@Properties
Matthew Smith
John Greene
Natalie Smith
@Properties
Phyllis Smith
Century 21 Affiliated
Timothy Sotis
RE/Max
Clare Spartz
@Properties
Kristy Sreenan
Baird & Warner
Gwen Stark
@Properties
Hasani Steele
RE/Max
Victoria Stein
Compass
Sophia Su
RE/Max
Timothy Sullivan
Baird & Warner
Dave Swanson
John Greene
Paul Swanson
Baird & Warner
Terri Swiderski
RE/Max
Bernadeta Szczech
RE/Max
Kathy Szuba
D’Aprile Properties
Mathew Tarailo
@Properties
Robert Teverbaugh
Century 21 Affiliated
Anne Thompson
@Properties
Christine Thompson
Baird & Warner
Aaron Tidmore
RE/Max
Cynthia P. Tobin
@Properties
Matthew Todd
D’Aprile Properties
Connie Tomlinson
@Properties
India Tougne
@Properties
Mark Tranter
Compass
Benjamin Tregoning
Coldwell Banker
Tim Tynan
eXp Realty
Patricia Urzedowski
Keller Williams
Erika Villegas
RE/Max
Dan Volker
@Properties
Greg Vollan
@Properties
Cathy Walsh
Jameson Sotheby’s
Lynn Weekley
@Properties
Chris Wegren
Baird & Warner
Laura Weidner
Keller Williams
Courtney Welsch
Baird & Warner
Julie White
@Properties
Jacob Wirtz
Century 21 Affiliated
Lyn Wise
@Properties
Victoria Witt
BHHS Chicago
Sheila Yakutis
RE/Max
Michael Yeagle
Compass
Pat Young
@Properties
Sara Young
RE/Max
Anik Zampini
D’Aprile Properties
Karin Zawaski
@Properties
Jim Ziltz
BHHS Chicago
Mark Zipperer
RE/Max
Michael Zuker
@Properties
David Zwarycz
BHHS Chicago