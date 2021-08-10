To see the top-selling real estate agents, click here.
1Lowe Group Chicago Compass $298.0 million
2Dawn McKenna Group Coldwell Banker $255.8 million
3The Jane Lee Team RE/Max $207.9 million
4Matt Laricy Group Americorp Ltd. $202.9 million
5Emily Sachs Wong @Properties $178.3 million
6Leigh Marcus @Properties $158.2 million
7MG Group BHHS Chicago $157.7 million
8The Sarah Leonard Team RE/Max $148.7 million
9The Schiller Team @Properties $137.0 million
10MacPherson Westhoff Group Compass $136.2 million
11Bari and Elena Team @Properties $111.4 million
12The MVP Team Compass $109.2 million
13RNP Group Vesta Preferred $108.6 millionShould you renovate your house before putting it on the market?It is so much better to put a property on the market that’s been even mildly updated. Just replace countertops, repaint cabinets, refinish floors. Buyers cannot visualize anything anymore. You can’t assume they are going to see past scuff marks.
14Mike McCatty Group Century 21 Affiliated $106.8 million
15Klopas Stratton Team BHHS Chicago $98.4 million
16Wilczek & Bacza Group Realty Executives Elite $94.3 millionShould you renovate your house before putting it on the market?Not in this market. Don’t chase what the buyer wants. Good photographs with digital color enhancement can help buyers see the property in its best light without spending on renovations. How much does social media play into selling properties?It really has taken the place of any print media. Thousands of followers scour our Instagram and Facebook pages looking for the newest listings, so it’s important to get a professional photographer and even a videographer.
17Morrison Home Team @Properties $93.4 million
18Home Discovery Team Jameson Sotheby’s $90.4 million
19The Biazar Group North Clybourn Group $90.2 million
20The DelBoccio/Marchetti Group @Properties $90.1 million
21GetBurbed @Properties $87.7 million
22Pattie Murray Team BHHS Chicago $84.5 million
23Ames Group Chicago Engel & Völkers $84.4 million
24The McKay Group @Properties $84.1 million
25Sergio & Banks Group @Properties $82.5 million
26The Wexler Gault Group @Properties $82.3 million
27The Kombrink Team RE/Max $82.0 million
28The Kite Team Keller Williams $80.8 million
29Bryan Bomba Group @Properties $78.0 million
30The Paige Dooley Team Compass $76.0 million
31Phil Skowron @Properties $75.5 million
32The Leslie McDonnell Team RE/Max $74.7 million
33The Sheahan Group Compass $70.2 million
34Kim Alden Compass $70.1 million
35Team Fallico Dream Town $69.9 millionWhat small thing can be an immediate turnoff to buyers?Not having a bathtub. People are taking out tubs when they remodel, but 95 percent of buyers want one somewhere.What can sellers do to capitalize on this hot market? Price your home at or below what it’s worth. Don’t try to squeeze extra money out of the market, because right now it’s either sell or sit. You’ll get more than one offer that will then drive the price up.
36The Lance Kammes Team RE/Max $68.9 million
37The Ben Lalez Team Compass $67.9 million
38Bridge Team Compass $67.7 million
39Brad Lippitz Group Compass $67.4 million
40Ivona Kutermankiewicz Group BHHS Chicago $67.2 million
41Mary Grant & Liz Watson @Properties $65.1 million
42Quaid & Rooney Keller Williams $64.3 million
43Busby Group Compass $64.2 million
44Marina and Andy Homes Griffith, Grant & Lackie $63.8 million
45Smothers Group Compass $62.8 million
46Weinberg Choi Residential Keller Williams $62.0 million
47The Cindy Banks Team RE/Max $60.8 million
48The Joanne Hudson Group Compass $60.7 million
49Team Luis Ortiz RE/Max $60.1 million
50The Danny McGovern Team RE/Max $59.9 million
51Lyon Folker Campbell Partners @Properties $58.5 million
52Rubenstein Fox Team Baird & Warner $57.5 million
53Missy Jerfita Compass $57.3 million
54Qamar Group Compass $56.2 millionHow can buyers get a leg up in this hot market?It won’t always work, but a letter from the heart is phenomenal. A few paragraphs about why you really appreciate the house, how you see yourself living in it — that can resonate with the seller at a very deep level. What’s the best strategy for fielding multiple offers? The highest isn’t always best. A lot of buyers go really high on their offer and count on the appraisal to bring it down. Look for strong financing terms and as-is offers.
55Melissa Siegal Group @Properties $56.0 million
56DG Advisors Group Fulton Grace $55.0 million
57The Moy Group @Properties $54.9 million
58Relux International Compass $54.1 million
59Barbara O’Connor Group Dream Town $53.8 million
60Kate Waddell Compass $53.5 million
61Danny Glick Group @Properties $52.4 million
62Monarque Group John Greene $52.3 million
63Olive Well Compass $51.1 million
64Judy Jisa @Properties $50.9 million
65The Thomas Team @Properties $50.6 million
66The Julie Sutton Group Compass $49.9 million
67The Brian Grossman Group @Properties $48.7 million
68LIV Partners Compass $48.3 million
69Wardlow Group Keller Williams $47.9 million
70Lake Group Compass $47.4 million
71Hering Homes Team @Properties $47.3 million
72The Hausman Team Compass $47.3 million
73The Melissa Garcia Team RE/Max $47.1 million
74C Starr Team @Properties $46.8 million
75Kalamaras Group @Properties $46.2 million
76Capitanini Team Coldwell Banker $45.1 million
77Dean Tubekis Team Coldwell Banker $44.9 million
78Dowell Group BHHS Chicago $44.7 million
79The Lori Mattice Team RE/Max $44.6 million
80ChicagoHome Brokerage Network @Properties $44.5 million
81Ted Pickus Team @Properties $44.3 million
82Jill Silverstein Compass $43.5 million
83ATM Team BHHS Chicago $43.5 million
84The Robert Wisdom Team RE/Max $42.9 million
85The Jeff Proctor Group @Properties $42.4 million
86Sohail Group @Properties $42.4 million
87The Goldstein Group @Properties $42.0 million
88The Alex Rullo Team RE/Max $41.9 million
89The Becker Group RE/Max $41.9 million
90The Corteam RE/Max $41.5 million
91Mandile Lorimer Group Compass $41.4 million
92Flora Blahnik @Properties $41.3 million
93Hebson-Murphy Group Dream Town $41.3 million
94The Kasper Group Compass $41.3 million
95Steve Genyk Group Dream Town $41.0 million
96The Lisa Sanders Group @Properties $40.9 million
97The Dorger McCarthy Group Keller Williams $40.9 million
98Foley Group John Greene $40.7 million
99DWK Realty Team @Properties $40.7 million
100Lothamer Group @Properties $40.6 million
Sales above $20 million
Jean Anderson & Donna Mancuso
BHHS Chicago
Andre Property Group
@Properties
Connie Antoniou Luxury Lifestyles
Jameson Sotheby’s
Vincent Anzalone Realtor Group
Dream Town
Christie Ascione Property Group
@Properties
AVE Group
BHHS Chicago
Gillian Baker Team
BHHS Chicago
Baker McNicholas Group
Compass
The Ballard Group
@Properties
Ballis Group
Compass
Battista Casciaro Group
Jameson Sotheby’s
Bauer Bussell
@Properties
John Baylor
@Properties
BellaHart Group
Dream Town
The George Bessette Team
RE/Max
Binkley Residential
Compass
Tim Binning Team
RE/Max
The Blackshaw Messel Group
Compass
Rubina Bokhari
Compass
Brooke Sells Chicago
Dream Town
Margie Brooks
Baird & Warner
Kathy Brothers
Keller Williams
Sandra Brown
Baird & Warner
Michelle Browne
@Properties
The Kevin Burke Team
RE/Max
The Susan Camiliere Team
RE/Max
Camille Canales
Compass
The Carrie and Renee Team
Compass
Cheryl Chambers
@Properties
Jill Clark
Compass
Chicago 77
Compass
Chicago Condo Finder
BHHS Chicago
Chicago Home Collective
Compass
Chicago Home Partner
@Properties
The Alice Chin Team
Compass
The Dave & Amy Chung Team
Compass
Kiki Clark & Polly Richardson
BHHS Chicago
Renee Clark Real Estate Group
@Properties
The Cobb Team
RE/Max
Conlon Group
Compass
Jeffrey Coros
Baird & Warner
Corwin Partners
Jameson Sotheby’s
Peter Cummins
@Properties
Denise Curry
Baird & Warner
Moda Group
Compass
Lauren Dayton Group
Jameson Sotheby’s
Deal With Diamond Group
@Properties
Janelle Dennis
@Properties
Dickerson Team
Compass
Debra Dobbs
@Properties
Dom & Judie Team
@Properties
The Thomas Domasik Team
RE/Max
Owen Duffy Group
Fulton Grace
The Dulaitis Group
RE/Max
Dunn Miller Team
@Properties
Duong Kim Global
Compass
Edgewater Home Team
@Properties
Sabrina Conti Erangey
Baird & Warner
Nadine Ferrata
Compass
Anna Fiascone & Natalie Ryan
BHHS Chicago
Kat Fish Group
Keller Williams
Fleetwood & Miceli Residential
Jameson Sotheby’s
Fogel Slate Group
Compass
Amy Foote
Compass
Dan Fowler
@Properties
The Dena Furlow Team
Keller Williams
Gaggero & Tully
@Properties
Andy Gersten
@Properties
Giliano Group
Compass
GK Chicago
BHHS Chicago
Leslie Glazier
@Properties
Rosie Gonzalez
Coldwell Banker
Maria Gracik
@Properties
The Grander Group
Keller Williams
Griffin Harvey Group
Compass
Graff Group
Compass
The Kenneth Guzzetta Team
RE/Max
Landon Harper Group
@Properties
Katie Hauser
Compass
Debbie Hepburn
@Properties
Deb Hess & Partners
Compass
Ryan Hill Group
Century 21 Affiliated
HL2R Group
Compass
Anne Hodge Group
@Properties
Holzl Homes
Keller Williams
Home Hunters Chicago
Keller Williams
Homes by Marco Team
RE/Max
Connie Hoos
Coldwell Banker
Lisa Huber Group
BHHS Chicago
John Huebner
@Properties
Huyck Group
Keller Williams
The Huyler Group
Compass
Icuss Group
Compass
Chris Jacobs Team
Century 21 Affiliated
The Mark Jak Group
@Properties
Jasinski Home Team
BHHS Chicago
Jim B. & Partners
Compass
Cory Jones Team
RE/Max
Hilda Jones
Baird & Warner
The Jeff Jordan Team
RE/Max
JP Group
BHHS Chicago
Kanter Team
Dream Town
The Kaplan Team
@Properties
The Phelps-Hanson Kardosh Group
@Properties
The Tara Kelleher Team
@Properties
Kenna Homes
BHHS Chicago
Mark Keppy Group
@Properties
Joe Kotoch Group
Compass
Michael LaFido
@Properties
Vince Lance Group
North Clybourn Group
Lang Team
John Greene
The Lavelle Group
@Properties
Ginny Leamy
Compass
The Litsa Lekatsos Team
RE/Max
Lewis Group
Dream Town
Lipton Luxury Living
Compass
Vittoria Logli
@Properties
Angie Lotz Team
RE/Max
Lotzof Malk Residential
Compass
Luigui’s Team
RE/Max
Lukins Home Network
Compass
Mabadi Group
BHHS Chicago
The Macino Team
@Properties
Jackie Mack & More
Jameson Sotheby’s
Makinney Group
@Properties
Kathleen Malone
Compass
Ray Mandel
Compass
Team Mangel
@Properties
Maranda Real Estate Group
@Properties
The Matlin Group
Compass
Mawicke Group
@Properties
Sarah Maxwell
@Properties
MB Luxury Group
@Properties
McCarthy Schwager Group
@Properties
Steve McEwen Group
@Properties
Laura McGreal & Karen Schwartz Group
Dream Town
The Meier Group
@Properties
Memeti Group
RE/Max
The Lucille Mierop Team
RE/Max
The Mika Team
Compass
Modern Living
Compass
The Tom Moran Team
@Properties
Natasha Motev —Chicago Fine Homes
Jameson Sotheby’s
Moustis Group
Keller Williams
Mundy Real Estate Advisors
@Properties
My Chicago Resource
Keller Williams
Joanne Nemerovski
Compass
The Brett Novack Group
@Properties
Sharon O’Hara
@Properties
Joanna Olszynska
Compass
Elaine Pagels Group
BHHS Chicago
The Pagonis Group
RE/Max
Cari Pajauskas
@Properties
Ivonne Payes’ Team
RE/Max
PCR Group
Compass
The Pepoon Team
Compass
Phair-Hinton Group
Keller Williams
The Pickard Group
RE/Max
The Pinnacle Team
Compass
Porter Goldberg Real Estate
Jameson Sotheby’s
The Cindy Purdom Team
RE/Max
The Group RE
BHHS Chicago
RG Group
Dream Town
Julie Roback
Baird & Warner
Erin Mandel Ruttenberg
@Properties
Saffron Realty Group
@Properties
The Schwabe Group
@Properties
The Schreiber Team
@Properties
Ian Schwartz
Coldwell Banker
The Scott Group
Compass
Heidi Seagren Fine Homes
Jameson Sotheby’s
Second City Agents
Compass
Jodi Serio
@Properties
Seventy7 Group
Fulton Grace
Shay Hata Buy Sell Love
BHHS Chicago
The Shenfeld Group
Jameson Sotheby’s
SK Group
Fulton Grace
The Skirving Group
Compass
Smart LeMire Group
Compass
Cynthia Sodolski
Compass
The Standard Group
Compass
Scott Stavish Group
@Properties
Stephen & Ryan
Keller Williams
Streeterville Properties Group
Jameson Sotheby’s
Alex Stoykov Group
Compass
Summerville Partners
Dream Town
Swake Group
Dream Town
Jodi Taub
@Properties
Team Sachs
@Properties
Theo & Katie
Compass
The Trace Team
@Properties
Brooke Vanderbok Team
@Properties
The Ville Realty
Coldwell Banker
Walsh Realty
Keller Williams
The Wells Group
RE/Max
Kevin Wood Group
@Properties
The Wurster Collective
Compass
The Yeager Team
@Properties
Your Home Group
Baird & Warner
The Esther Zamudio Team
RE/Max
Zimmerman Group
Keller Williams
Sales above $15 million
Tracy Anderson
Compass
Anderson Group
BHHS Chicago
The Apostal Group
Keller Williams
Thomas Bezanes
Compass
Kate Boyle Group
@Properties
Julie Brown
@Properties
Burton Wood Residential
Compass
The Olivia Carlson Group
@Properties
CHI Group
Compass
Coco & April Group
Compass
Cook Commercial Partners
Keller Williams
The Denise D’Amico Team
RE/Max
James DeMarco
@Properties
Jeanne DeSanto
@Properties
Paul Dimmick
@Properties
The Thomas Downing Group
@Properties
The Dream Team
Baird & Warner
Peter Drossos
Peter Drossos Real Estate
Ellyn & Main
Keller Williams
Matt Engle Group
Fulton Grace
The Dan Firks Team
Compass
Bob Fitzpatrick Team
BHHS Chicago
Nicole Flores
Dream Town
Laura Freeman Team
BHHS Chicago
Xiaojing Frost
Compass
Frumentino Team
@Properties
Eugene Fu
@Properties
The Fuller Force
Baird & Warner
The Pablo Galarza Team
RE/Max
The John Garry Team
Keller Williams
Gassensmith Group
Compass
Bill Ghigh
Baird & Warner
The Sharon Gidley Team
RE/Max
The Gillman Group
Compass
Ginny Homes
Jameson Sotheby’s
Beth Gomez & Associates
BHHS Chicago
The Gorz Group
Keller Williams
The Gramata Realty Group
@Properties
Gramercy Group
Fulton Grace
Judy Greenberg Group
Compass
The Grind Group
Compass
Joseph Guli
Compass
The Hajdu Group
Dream Town
The Hancock Group
@Properties
Alexa Hara
@Properties
The Holley and Molly Team
Compass
Home A Team
Compass
Homes With Team Family — Christine Lee
RE/Max
The Honeycutt Residential Group
Jameson Sotheby’s
Anna Huls
@Properties
The Terri Hunt Team
RE/Max
The Jen Iaccino Group
@Properties
The Brandy Isaac Team
Compass
Diana & Chuck Ivas
BHHS Chicago
The Jacobs Group
@Properties
The Sam Jenkins Group
Jameson Sotheby’s
The Suzanne Jeziorski Team
RE/Max
JH Real Estate Group
Jameson Sotheby’s
Lori Johanneson Team
@Properties
JS Group
BHHS Chicago
Ashley Kaehn
Compass
Lisa Kalous
Compass
The Kapoor Group
Keller Williams
The Kehoe Group
Compass
Kara Keller
Baird & Warner
Mike Kelly Group
Compass
Jorel Kilcullen Team
RE/Max The Kim and Katie Group
@Properties
The Kingsland Group
Keller Williams
The Kyra Psych Team
RE/Max
Dave Lempa Team
RE/Max
The Mike Lenz Team
RE/Max
The Longest Group
@Properties
Lena Matariyeh
@Properties
Michael McCallum
Baird & Warner
McCann Properties
Keller Williams
McComas Residential
@Properties
The Randy McGhee Group
@Properties
Laura McGreal & Karen Schwartz Group
Dream Town
Christina McNamee Residential Team
@Properties
Katherine Malkin
Compass
The Meyers Group
Compass
Michels Group
Compass
Mistrata Group
Dream Town
Kara Moll Realty Group
Keller Williams
Anne Monckton
Baird & Warner
Moon & Co.
Keller Williams
Mova Group
Compass
The Nash Team
Jameson Sotheby’s
Mike Nielsen
RE/Max
Barb Noote
Compass
The Nunez Team
RE/Max
John O’Neill
Compass
OSC Team
@Properties
Jed Parish
@Properties
Prashanth Pathy
Compass
Pawlak Properties
Keller Williams
Karen Pence Group
@Properties
The Cathy Peters Team
RE/Max
Holly Pickens
Baird & Warner
Michael Pochron Group
@Properties
The Pontarelli Team
RE/Max
Potilechio Team
Keller Williams
Natalie Renna
Dream Town
The Venny Rivera Team
RE/Max
RLKK Residential
Compass
RM Luxury Group
Compass
The Andretta Robinson Team
RE/Max
Jay Rodgers Team
RE/Max
Morgan Sage Team
BHHS Chicago
The Saladino Team
Keller Williams
Sancerre Team
Compass
The Mark Sannita Team
Keller Williams
The Mark Santoyo Group
RE/Max
Jayne Schirmacher
Compass
The Kimberly Schnoor Team
RE/Max
The George Seaverns Team
RE/Max
The Baines Sever Group
Jameson Sotheby’s
Signature Homes
Compass
Ashley Kain Silver
Compass
Jodi Slutzky
@Properties
Craig Stein
Dream Town
Victoria Tan Team
Compass
Joseph Tanzillo
Compass
The Basel Tarabein Team
RE/Max
Jacob Tasharski
Compass
Thornton Realty Group
Keller Williams
Topp Team
BHHS Chicago
The Trace Team
@Properties
Tri-Vantage Group
@Properties
Two Door Group
Compass
Vesta Home Team
Compass
John Vossoughi
Compass
The Watson Team
RE/Max
Neil Williams
@Properties
X Plus Team
Compass
Donna Zupancic
@Properties
Sales above $10 million
ACD Group
Compass
The Adamson Team
Baird & Warner
The Alberts & Maletsky Team
Compass
Karen Arenson
Engel & Völkers
Janet Baier Team
RE/Max
James Barclay
Dream Town
The Bellagio Papale Group
Jameson Sotheby’s
Cam Benson
@Properties
Bette Bleeker
@Properties
Blum Group
Dream Town
Harold Blum
@Properties
The Blume Group
Keller Williams
Bremer Homes
RE/Max
Byers Home Team
Compass
Chris Caputo Home Team
Century 21 Affiliated
The Bridget Carroll Team
Keller Williams
Carter Group Chicago
Keller Williams
Paul Chadwick
Baird & Warner
Julie Chesne
Compass
Chicago Home Living
@Properties
Chicago Liz
Jameson Sotheby’s
The Chicago Property Sisters Team
RE/Max
Axel Cohen Group
Compass
The Susan Coveny Team
RE/Max
Chris Crawford
@Properties
The Shane Crawford Team
RE/Max
Kelly Crowe
Baird & Warner
The Dana Group
@Properties
Charese David
Compass
Christina Delgreco
Coldwell Banker
Otto Delisi Team
Compass
Amy DeRango
@Properties
Gia Devenyi
@Properties
Matthew Diehl
Compass
Caryl Dillon
Compass
Doetsch Team
BHHS Chicago
The Dooley Group
Compass
Nicole Duran
@Properties
Melissa Edidin
@Properties
Carol Edwards-Nasser
@Properties
The Madonna Egan Team
RE/Max
Fisher & Co.
Compass
Annie Flanagan
@Properties
Tricia Fox Group
@Properties
Gaffney Group
Compass
The Gates/Loth Team
RE/Max
Joe Gattone
Compass
Brian Gentzle
Keller Williams
Sean Glascott Group
@Properties
Grafft
Compass
Elizabeth Gretz
Coldwell Banker
Neil Hackler Group
Engel & Völkers
Greer Haseman
@Properties
Joelle Hayes
@Properties
Jan Hazlett Team
@Properties
Hofman Rutman Team
@Properties
The Jennifer Hosey Group
@Properties
House Hunters 4U
BHHS Chicago
Leigh Ann Hughes
Baird & Warner
Ila and Betsy
Engel & Völkers
Tony Iwersen
@Properties
Jacobson Team
BHHS Chicago
Coleen Kent Karpf
Keller Williams
Weber Kennedy Team
@Properties
The Keystone Group
Jameson Sotheby’s
Ben Kinney Team Chicago
Keller Williams
Zak Knebel Group
BHHS Chicago
Ron Knoll
@Properties
The Matthew Lawrence Team
RE/Max
The Young Lee Group
@Properties
Lenz Team
RE/Max
Julia Lindquist
@Properties
The Long Group
@Properties
Sandra Lopez
Baird & Warner
Mary Lusk Group
Compass
Pam Lynch
@Properties
Harry Maisel Group
@Properties
The Karen Majerczak Group
Compass
Mary Beth Malone
@Properties
Michelle Martin Group
@Properties
The Max Group
Engel & Völkers
Mike McCurry
Compass
Lisa McMillan
@Properties
Valerie Mineiko
@Properties
Monaco Real Estate Group
Keller Williams
Noah and Janet Group
Engel & Völkers
John Oertel
Compass
Ongena Group
@Properties
The Mary Opfer Team
RE/Max
The Opsahl Team
RE/Max
The Patricia Palzet-Taylor Team
RE/Max
The Park Group
@Properties
Susie Pearson
@Properties
Amy Pecoraro and Associates
RE/Max
Randi Pellar & Sharon Glickman
Baird & Warner
Johnny Phan Group
Dream Town
Brian Pistorius Group
BHHS Chicago
The Pittman Team
Keller Williams
Porter Group
@Properties
Diana Radosta
Compass
Sue Randall
Baird & Warner
The Rare Group
@Properties
Pam Raver Team
RE/Max
Real Pros Group
@Properties
Michael Rein
Baird & Warner
The Reuter Team
RE/Max
Evan Reynolds Group
Compass
The Suzanne Rizek Team
RE/Max
Marcie Robinson Team
John Greene
The Maria Rodriguez Team
RE/Max
Carol Walsh Rosentreter Group
RE/Max
Edward Ruettiger
Baird & Warner
Sadoff Property Group
@Properties
Jackson Sanderson Group
BHHS Chicago
The Sartain Team
Keller Williams
Schiller Shissler Group
BHHS Chicago
Jen Schreiber Group
Dream Town
Kate Schumacher
Baird & Warner
Heather Seidelman
@Properties
JSheehan Group
Dream Town
Shimmon Group
Dream Town
Kim Shortsle & Carleigh Goldsberry
BHHS Chicago
The Dawn Simmons Team
RE/Max
Jed Skae
@Properties
The Daria Smith Group
Keller Williams
Stary Group
John Greene
Roseann Stuker
@Properties
Meg Sudekum
Baird & Warner
Tom and Leslie
RE/Max
Crystal Tran Team
BHHS Chicago
Trawinski Team
BHHS Chicago
The Turley Realty Group
Keller Williams
The Gloria Ulloa Team
RE/Max
Vallejo Team
RE/Max
Neil Verhagen
Baird & Warner
VN Realtor Group
Dream Town
Karl Vogel
@Properties
The Wahl Group
Compass
The Ronda Wallace Team
RE/Max
Collin Wasiak
Compass
John Wassinger
@Properties
Tim Winfrey Team
RE/Max
The Sadie Winter Team
RE/Max
The Jack Wolf Team
RE/Max
Wyman Home Team
@Properties
The Mike Zapart Group
Compass
Geoffrey Zureikat
Compass