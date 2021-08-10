To see the top-selling real estate agents, click here.

1Lowe Group Chicago Compass $298.0 million

2Dawn McKenna Group Coldwell Banker $255.8 million

3The Jane Lee Team RE/Max $207.9 million

4Matt Laricy Group Americorp Ltd. $202.9 million

5Emily Sachs Wong @Properties $178.3 million

6Leigh Marcus @Properties $158.2 million

7MG Group BHHS Chicago $157.7 million

8The Sarah Leonard Team RE/Max $148.7 million

9The Schiller Team @Properties $137.0 million

10MacPherson Westhoff Group Compass $136.2 million

11Bari and Elena Team @Properties $111.4 million

12The MVP Team Compass $109.2 million

13RNP Group Vesta Preferred $108.6 millionShould you renovate your house before putting it on the market?It is so much better to put a property on the market that’s been even mildly updated. Just replace countertops, repaint cabinets, refinish floors. Buyers cannot visualize anything anymore. You can’t assume they are going to see past scuff marks.

14Mike McCatty Group Century 21 Affiliated $106.8 million

15Klopas Stratton Team BHHS Chicago $98.4 million

16Wilczek & Bacza Group Realty Executives Elite $94.3 millionShould you renovate your house before putting it on the market?Not in this market. Don’t chase what the buyer wants. Good photographs with digital color enhancement can help buyers see the property in its best light without spending on renovations. How much does social media play into selling properties?It really has taken the place of any print media. Thousands of followers scour our Instagram and Facebook pages looking for the newest listings, so it’s important to get a professional photographer and even a videographer.

17Morrison Home Team @Properties $93.4 million

18Home Discovery Team Jameson Sotheby’s $90.4 million

19The Biazar Group North Clybourn Group $90.2 million

20The DelBoccio/Marchetti Group @Properties $90.1 million

21GetBurbed @Properties $87.7 million

22Pattie Murray Team BHHS Chicago $84.5 million

23Ames Group Chicago Engel & Völkers $84.4 million

24The McKay Group @Properties $84.1 million

25Sergio & Banks Group @Properties $82.5 million

26The Wexler Gault Group @Properties $82.3 million

27The Kombrink Team RE/Max $82.0 million

28The Kite Team Keller Williams $80.8 million

29Bryan Bomba Group @Properties $78.0 million

30The Paige Dooley Team Compass $76.0 million

31Phil Skowron @Properties $75.5 million

32The Leslie McDonnell Team RE/Max $74.7 million

33The Sheahan Group Compass $70.2 million

34Kim Alden Compass $70.1 million

35Team Fallico Dream Town $69.9 millionWhat small thing can be an immediate turnoff to buyers?Not having a bathtub. People are taking out tubs when they remodel, but 95 percent of buyers want one somewhere.What can sellers do to capitalize on this hot market? Price your home at or below what it’s worth. Don’t try to squeeze extra money out of the market, because right now it’s either sell or sit. You’ll get more than one offer that will then drive the price up.

36The Lance Kammes Team RE/Max $68.9 million

37The Ben Lalez Team Compass $67.9 million

38Bridge Team Compass $67.7 million

39Brad Lippitz Group Compass $67.4 million

40Ivona Kutermankiewicz Group BHHS Chicago $67.2 million

41Mary Grant & Liz Watson @Properties $65.1 million

42Quaid & Rooney Keller Williams $64.3 million

43Busby Group Compass $64.2 million

44Marina and Andy Homes Griffith, Grant & Lackie $63.8 million

45Smothers Group Compass $62.8 million

46Weinberg Choi Residential Keller Williams $62.0 million

47The Cindy Banks Team RE/Max $60.8 million

48The Joanne Hudson Group Compass $60.7 million

49Team Luis Ortiz RE/Max $60.1 million

50The Danny McGovern Team RE/Max $59.9 million

51Lyon Folker Campbell Partners @Properties $58.5 million

52Rubenstein Fox Team Baird & Warner $57.5 million

53Missy Jerfita Compass $57.3 million

54Qamar Group Compass $56.2 millionHow can buyers get a leg up in this hot market?It won’t always work, but a letter from the heart is phenomenal. A few paragraphs about why you really appreciate the house, how you see yourself living in it — that can resonate with the seller at a very deep level. What’s the best strategy for fielding multiple offers? The highest isn’t always best. A lot of buyers go really high on their offer and count on the appraisal to bring it down. Look for strong financing terms and as-is offers.

55Melissa Siegal Group @Properties $56.0 million

56DG Advisors Group Fulton Grace $55.0 million

57The Moy Group @Properties $54.9 million

58Relux International Compass $54.1 million

59Barbara O’Connor Group Dream Town $53.8 million

60Kate Waddell Compass $53.5 million

61Danny Glick Group @Properties $52.4 million

62Monarque Group John Greene $52.3 million

63Olive Well Compass $51.1 million

64Judy Jisa @Properties $50.9 million

65The Thomas Team @Properties $50.6 million

66The Julie Sutton Group Compass $49.9 million

67The Brian Grossman Group @Properties $48.7 million

68LIV Partners Compass $48.3 million

69Wardlow Group Keller Williams $47.9 million

70Lake Group Compass $47.4 million

71Hering Homes Team @Properties $47.3 million

72The Hausman Team Compass $47.3 million

73The Melissa Garcia Team RE/Max $47.1 million

74C Starr Team @Properties $46.8 million

75Kalamaras Group @Properties $46.2 million

76Capitanini Team Coldwell Banker $45.1 million

77Dean Tubekis Team Coldwell Banker $44.9 million

78Dowell Group BHHS Chicago $44.7 million

79The Lori Mattice Team RE/Max $44.6 million

80ChicagoHome Brokerage Network @Properties $44.5 million

81Ted Pickus Team @Properties $44.3 million

82Jill Silverstein Compass $43.5 million

83ATM Team BHHS Chicago $43.5 million

84The Robert Wisdom Team RE/Max $42.9 million

85The Jeff Proctor Group @Properties $42.4 million

86Sohail Group @Properties $42.4 million

87The Goldstein Group @Properties $42.0 million

88The Alex Rullo Team RE/Max $41.9 million

89The Becker Group RE/Max $41.9 million

90The Corteam RE/Max $41.5 million

91Mandile Lorimer Group Compass $41.4 million

92Flora Blahnik @Properties $41.3 million

93Hebson-Murphy Group Dream Town $41.3 million

94The Kasper Group Compass $41.3 million

95Steve Genyk Group Dream Town $41.0 million

96The Lisa Sanders Group @Properties $40.9 million

97The Dorger McCarthy Group Keller Williams $40.9 million

98Foley Group John Greene $40.7 million

99DWK Realty Team @Properties $40.7 million

100Lothamer Group @Properties $40.6 million