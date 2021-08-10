To see the top-selling real estate agents, click here.

1Lowe Group Chicago Compass $298.0 million

2Dawn McKenna Group Coldwell Banker $255.8 million

3The Jane Lee Team RE/Max $207.9 million

4Matt Laricy Group Americorp Ltd.  $202.9 million

5Emily Sachs Wong @Properties $178.3 million

6Leigh Marcus @Properties $158.2 million

7MG Group BHHS Chicago $157.7 million

8The Sarah Leonard Team RE/Max $148.7 million

9The Schiller Team @Properties $137.0 million

10MacPherson Westhoff Group Compass $136.2 million

11Bari and Elena Team @Properties $111.4 million

12The MVP Team Compass $109.2 million

13RNP Group Vesta Preferred $108.6 millionShould you renovate your house before putting it on the market?It is so much better to put a property on the market that’s been even mildly updated. Just replace countertops, repaint cabinets, refinish floors. Buyers cannot visualize anything anymore. You can’t assume they are going to see past scuff marks.

14Mike McCatty Group Century 21 Affiliated $106.8 million

15Klopas Stratton Team BHHS Chicago $98.4 million

16Wilczek & Bacza Group  Realty Executives Elite $94.3 millionShould you renovate your house before putting it on the market?Not in this market. Don’t chase what the buyer wants. Good photographs with digital color enhancement can help buyers see the property in its best light without spending on renovations. How much does social media play into selling properties?It really has taken the place of any print media. Thousands of followers scour our Instagram and Facebook pages looking for the newest listings, so it’s important to get a professional photographer and even a videographer.

17Morrison Home Team @Properties $93.4 million

18Home Discovery Team Jameson Sotheby’s $90.4 million

19The Biazar Group North Clybourn Group $90.2 million

20The DelBoccio/Marchetti Group @Properties $90.1 million

21GetBurbed @Properties $87.7 million

22Pattie Murray Team BHHS Chicago $84.5 million

23Ames Group Chicago Engel & Völkers $84.4 million

24The McKay Group @Properties $84.1 million

25Sergio & Banks Group @Properties $82.5 million

26The Wexler Gault Group @Properties $82.3 million

27The Kombrink Team RE/Max $82.0 million

28The Kite Team Keller Williams $80.8 million

29Bryan Bomba Group @Properties $78.0 million

30The Paige Dooley Team Compass $76.0 million

31Phil Skowron @Properties $75.5 million

32The Leslie McDonnell Team RE/Max $74.7 million

33The Sheahan Group Compass $70.2 million

34Kim Alden Compass $70.1 million

35Team Fallico Dream Town $69.9 millionWhat small thing can be an immediate turnoff to buyers?Not having a bathtub. People are taking out tubs when they remodel, but 95 percent of buyers want one somewhere.What can sellers do to capitalize on this hot market? Price your home at or below what it’s worth. Don’t try to squeeze extra money out of the market, because right now it’s either sell or sit. You’ll get more than one offer that will then drive the price up.

36The Lance Kammes Team RE/Max $68.9 million

37The Ben Lalez Team Compass $67.9 million

38Bridge Team Compass $67.7 million

39Brad Lippitz Group Compass $67.4 million

40Ivona Kutermankiewicz Group BHHS Chicago $67.2 million

41Mary Grant & Liz Watson @Properties $65.1 million

42Quaid & Rooney Keller Williams $64.3 million

43Busby Group Compass $64.2 million

44Marina and Andy Homes Griffith, Grant & Lackie $63.8 million

45Smothers Group Compass $62.8 million

46Weinberg Choi Residential Keller Williams $62.0 million

47The Cindy Banks Team RE/Max $60.8 million

48The Joanne Hudson Group Compass $60.7 million

49Team Luis Ortiz RE/Max $60.1 million

50The Danny McGovern Team RE/Max $59.9 million

51Lyon Folker Campbell Partners @Properties $58.5 million

52Rubenstein Fox Team Baird & Warner $57.5 million

53Missy Jerfita Compass $57.3 million

54Qamar Group Compass $56.2 millionHow can buyers get a leg up in this hot market?It won’t always work, but a letter from the heart is phenomenal. A few paragraphs about why you really appreciate the house, how you see yourself living in it — that can resonate with the seller at a very deep level. What’s the best strategy for fielding multiple offers? The highest isn’t always best. A lot of buyers go really high on their offer and count on the appraisal to bring it down. Look for strong financing terms and as-is offers.

55Melissa Siegal Group @Properties $56.0 million

56DG Advisors Group Fulton Grace $55.0 million

57The Moy Group @Properties $54.9 million

58Relux International Compass $54.1 million

59Barbara O’Connor Group Dream Town $53.8 million

60Kate Waddell Compass $53.5 million

61Danny Glick Group @Properties $52.4 million

62Monarque Group John Greene $52.3 million

63Olive Well Compass $51.1 million

64Judy Jisa @Properties $50.9 million

65The Thomas Team @Properties $50.6 million

66The Julie Sutton Group Compass $49.9 million

67The Brian Grossman Group @Properties $48.7 million

68LIV Partners Compass $48.3 million

69Wardlow Group Keller Williams $47.9 million

70Lake Group Compass $47.4 million

71Hering Homes Team @Properties $47.3 million

72The Hausman Team Compass $47.3 million

73The Melissa Garcia Team RE/Max $47.1 million

74C Starr Team @Properties $46.8 million

75Kalamaras Group @Properties $46.2 million

76Capitanini Team Coldwell Banker $45.1 million

77Dean Tubekis Team Coldwell Banker $44.9 million

78Dowell Group BHHS Chicago $44.7 million

79The Lori Mattice Team RE/Max $44.6 million

80ChicagoHome Brokerage Network @Properties $44.5 million

81Ted Pickus Team @Properties $44.3 million

82Jill Silverstein Compass $43.5 million

83ATM Team BHHS Chicago $43.5 million

84The Robert Wisdom Team RE/Max $42.9 million

85The Jeff Proctor Group @Properties $42.4 million

86Sohail Group @Properties $42.4 million

87The Goldstein Group @Properties $42.0 million

88The Alex Rullo Team RE/Max $41.9 million

89The Becker Group RE/Max $41.9 million

90The Corteam RE/Max $41.5 million

91Mandile Lorimer Group Compass $41.4 million

92Flora Blahnik @Properties $41.3 million

93Hebson-Murphy Group Dream Town $41.3 million

94The Kasper Group Compass $41.3 million

95Steve Genyk Group Dream Town $41.0 million

96The Lisa Sanders Group @Properties $40.9 million

97The Dorger McCarthy Group Keller Williams $40.9 million

98Foley Group John Greene $40.7 million

99DWK Realty Team @Properties $40.7 million

100Lothamer Group @Properties $40.6 million

Sales above $20 million

Jean Anderson & Donna Mancuso

BHHS Chicago

Andre Property Group

@Properties

Connie Antoniou Luxury Lifestyles

Jameson Sotheby’s

Vincent Anzalone Realtor Group

Dream Town

Christie Ascione Property Group

@Properties

AVE Group

BHHS Chicago

Gillian Baker Team

BHHS Chicago

Baker McNicholas Group

Compass

The Ballard Group

@Properties

Ballis Group

Compass

Battista Casciaro Group

Jameson Sotheby’s

Bauer Bussell

@Properties

John Baylor

@Properties

BellaHart Group

Dream Town

The George Bessette Team

RE/Max

Binkley Residential

Compass

Tim Binning Team

RE/Max

The Blackshaw Messel Group

Compass

Rubina Bokhari

Compass

Brooke Sells Chicago

Dream Town

Margie Brooks

Baird & Warner

Kathy Brothers

Keller Williams

Sandra Brown

Baird & Warner

Michelle Browne

@Properties

The Kevin Burke Team

RE/Max

The Susan Camiliere Team

RE/Max

Camille Canales

Compass

The Carrie and Renee Team

Compass

Cheryl Chambers

@Properties

Jill Clark

Compass

Chicago 77

Compass

Chicago Condo Finder

BHHS Chicago

Chicago Home Collective

Compass

Chicago Home Partner

@Properties

The Alice Chin Team

Compass

The Dave & Amy Chung Team

Compass

Kiki Clark & Polly Richardson

BHHS Chicago

Renee Clark Real Estate Group

@Properties

The Cobb Team

RE/Max

Conlon Group

Compass

Jeffrey Coros

Baird & Warner

Corwin Partners

Jameson Sotheby’s

Peter Cummins

@Properties

Denise Curry

Baird & Warner

Moda Group

Compass

Lauren Dayton Group

Jameson Sotheby’s

Deal With Diamond Group

@Properties

Janelle Dennis

@Properties

Dickerson Team

Compass

Debra Dobbs

@Properties

Dom & Judie Team

@Properties

The Thomas Domasik Team

RE/Max

Owen Duffy Group

Fulton Grace

The Dulaitis Group

RE/Max

Dunn Miller Team

@Properties

Duong Kim Global

Compass

Edgewater Home Team

@Properties

Sabrina Conti Erangey

Baird & Warner

Nadine Ferrata

Compass

Anna Fiascone & Natalie Ryan

BHHS Chicago

Kat Fish Group

Keller Williams

Fleetwood & Miceli Residential

Jameson Sotheby’s

Fogel Slate Group

Compass

Amy Foote

Compass

Dan Fowler

@Properties

The Dena Furlow Team

Keller Williams

Gaggero & Tully

@Properties

Andy Gersten

@Properties

Giliano Group

Compass

GK Chicago

BHHS Chicago

Leslie Glazier

@Properties

Rosie Gonzalez

Coldwell Banker

Maria Gracik

@Properties

The Grander Group

Keller Williams

Griffin Harvey Group

Compass

Graff Group

Compass

The Kenneth Guzzetta Team

RE/Max

Landon Harper Group

@Properties

Katie Hauser

Compass

Debbie Hepburn

@Properties

Deb Hess & Partners

Compass

Ryan Hill Group

Century 21 Affiliated

HL2R Group

Compass

Anne Hodge Group

@Properties

Holzl Homes

Keller Williams

Home Hunters Chicago

Keller Williams

Homes by Marco Team

RE/Max

Connie Hoos

Coldwell Banker

Lisa Huber Group

BHHS Chicago

John Huebner

@Properties

Huyck Group

Keller Williams

The Huyler Group

Compass

Icuss Group

Compass

Chris Jacobs Team

Century 21 Affiliated

The Mark Jak Group

@Properties

Jasinski Home Team

BHHS Chicago

Jim B. & Partners

Compass

Cory Jones Team

RE/Max

Hilda Jones

Baird & Warner

The Jeff Jordan Team

RE/Max

JP Group

BHHS Chicago

Kanter Team

Dream Town

The Kaplan Team

@Properties

The Phelps-Hanson Kardosh Group

@Properties

The Tara Kelleher Team

@Properties

Kenna Homes

BHHS Chicago

Mark Keppy Group

@Properties

Joe Kotoch Group

Compass

Michael LaFido

@Properties

Vince Lance Group

North Clybourn Group

Lang Team

John Greene

The Lavelle Group

@Properties

Ginny Leamy

Compass

The Litsa Lekatsos Team

RE/Max

Lewis Group

Dream Town

Lipton Luxury Living

Compass

Vittoria Logli

@Properties

Angie Lotz Team

RE/Max

Lotzof Malk Residential

Compass

Luigui’s Team

RE/Max

Lukins Home Network

Compass

Mabadi Group

BHHS Chicago

The Macino Team

@Properties

Jackie Mack & More

Jameson Sotheby’s

Makinney Group

@Properties

Kathleen Malone

Compass

Ray Mandel

Compass

Team Mangel

@Properties

Maranda Real Estate Group

@Properties

The Matlin Group

Compass

Mawicke Group

@Properties

Sarah Maxwell

@Properties

MB Luxury Group

@Properties

McCarthy Schwager Group

@Properties

Steve McEwen Group

@Properties

Laura McGreal & Karen Schwartz Group

Dream Town

The Meier Group

@Properties

Memeti Group

RE/Max

The Lucille Mierop Team

RE/Max

The Mika Team

Compass

Modern Living

Compass

The Tom Moran Team

@Properties

Natasha Motev —Chicago Fine Homes

Jameson Sotheby’s

Moustis Group

Keller Williams

Mundy Real Estate Advisors

@Properties

My Chicago Resource

Keller Williams

Joanne Nemerovski

Compass

The Brett Novack Group

@Properties

Sharon O’Hara

@Properties

Joanna Olszynska

Compass

Elaine Pagels Group

BHHS Chicago

The Pagonis Group

RE/Max

Cari Pajauskas

@Properties

Ivonne Payes’ Team

RE/Max

PCR Group

Compass

The Pepoon Team

Compass

Phair-Hinton Group

Keller Williams

The Pickard Group

RE/Max

The Pinnacle Team

Compass

Porter Goldberg Real Estate

Jameson Sotheby’s

The Cindy Purdom Team

RE/Max

The Group RE

BHHS Chicago

RG Group

Dream Town

Julie Roback

Baird & Warner

Erin Mandel Ruttenberg

@Properties

Saffron Realty Group

@Properties

The Schwabe Group

@Properties

The Schreiber Team

@Properties

Ian Schwartz

Coldwell Banker

The Scott Group

Compass

Heidi Seagren Fine Homes

Jameson Sotheby’s

Second City Agents

Compass

Jodi Serio

@Properties

Seventy7 Group

Fulton Grace

Shay Hata Buy Sell Love

BHHS Chicago

The Shenfeld Group

Jameson Sotheby’s

SK Group

Fulton Grace

The Skirving Group

Compass

Smart LeMire Group

Compass

Cynthia Sodolski

Compass

The Standard Group

Compass

Scott Stavish Group

@Properties

Stephen & Ryan

Keller Williams

Streeterville Properties Group

Jameson Sotheby’s

Alex Stoykov Group

Compass

Summerville Partners

Dream Town

Swake Group

Dream Town

Jodi Taub

@Properties

Team Sachs

@Properties

Theo & Katie

Compass

The Trace Team

@Properties

Brooke Vanderbok Team

@Properties

The Ville Realty

Coldwell Banker

Walsh Realty

Keller Williams

The Wells Group

RE/Max

Kevin Wood Group

@Properties

The Wurster Collective

Compass

The Yeager Team

@Properties

Your Home Group

Baird & Warner

The Esther Zamudio Team

RE/Max

Zimmerman Group

Keller Williams

Sales above $15 million

Tracy Anderson

Compass

Anderson Group

BHHS Chicago

The Apostal Group

Keller Williams

Thomas Bezanes

Compass

Kate Boyle Group

@Properties

Julie Brown

@Properties

Burton Wood Residential

Compass

The Olivia Carlson Group

@Properties

CHI Group

Compass

Coco & April Group

Compass

Cook Commercial Partners

Keller Williams

The Denise D’Amico Team

RE/Max

James DeMarco

@Properties

Jeanne DeSanto

@Properties

Paul Dimmick

@Properties

The Thomas Downing Group

@Properties

The Dream Team

Baird & Warner

Peter Drossos

Peter Drossos Real Estate

Ellyn & Main

Keller Williams

Matt Engle Group

Fulton Grace

The Dan Firks Team

Compass

Bob Fitzpatrick Team

BHHS Chicago

Nicole Flores

Dream Town

Laura Freeman Team

BHHS Chicago

Xiaojing Frost

Compass

Frumentino Team

@Properties

Eugene Fu

@Properties

The Fuller Force

Baird & Warner

The Pablo Galarza Team

RE/Max

The John Garry Team

Keller Williams

Gassensmith Group

Compass

Bill Ghigh

Baird & Warner

The Sharon Gidley Team

RE/Max

The Gillman Group

Compass

Ginny Homes

Jameson Sotheby’s

Beth Gomez & Associates

BHHS Chicago

The Gorz Group

Keller Williams

The Gramata Realty Group

@Properties

Gramercy Group

Fulton Grace

Judy Greenberg Group

Compass

The Grind Group

Compass

Joseph Guli

Compass

The Hajdu Group

Dream Town

The Hancock Group

@Properties

Alexa Hara

@Properties

The Holley and Molly Team

Compass

Home A Team

Compass

Homes With Team Family — Christine Lee

RE/Max

The Honeycutt Residential Group

Jameson Sotheby’s

Anna Huls

@Properties

The Terri Hunt Team

RE/Max

The Jen Iaccino Group

@Properties

The Brandy Isaac Team

Compass

Diana & Chuck Ivas

BHHS Chicago

The Jacobs Group

@Properties

The Sam Jenkins Group

Jameson Sotheby’s

The Suzanne Jeziorski Team

RE/Max

JH Real Estate Group

Jameson Sotheby’s

Lori Johanneson Team

@Properties

JS Group

BHHS Chicago

Ashley Kaehn

Compass

Lisa Kalous

Compass

The Kapoor Group

Keller Williams

The Kehoe Group

Compass

Kara Keller

Baird & Warner

Mike Kelly Group

Compass

Jorel Kilcullen Team

RE/Max The Kim and Katie Group

@Properties

The Kingsland Group

Keller Williams

The Kyra Psych Team

RE/Max

Dave Lempa Team

RE/Max

The Mike Lenz Team

RE/Max

The Longest Group

@Properties

Lena Matariyeh

@Properties

Michael McCallum

Baird & Warner

McCann Properties

Keller Williams

McComas Residential

@Properties

The Randy McGhee Group

@Properties

Laura McGreal & Karen Schwartz Group

Dream Town

Christina McNamee Residential Team

@Properties

Katherine Malkin

Compass

The Meyers Group

Compass

Michels Group

Compass

Mistrata Group

Dream Town

Kara Moll Realty Group

Keller Williams

Anne Monckton

Baird & Warner

Moon & Co.

Keller Williams

Mova Group

Compass

The Nash Team

Jameson Sotheby’s

Mike Nielsen

RE/Max

Barb Noote

Compass

The Nunez Team

RE/Max

John O’Neill

Compass

OSC Team

@Properties

Jed Parish

@Properties

Prashanth Pathy 

Compass

Pawlak Properties

Keller Williams

Karen Pence Group

@Properties

The Cathy Peters Team

RE/Max

Holly Pickens

Baird & Warner

Michael Pochron Group

@Properties

The Pontarelli Team

RE/Max

Potilechio Team

Keller Williams

Natalie Renna

Dream Town

The Venny Rivera Team

RE/Max

RLKK Residential

Compass

RM Luxury Group

Compass

The Andretta Robinson Team

RE/Max

Jay Rodgers Team

RE/Max

Morgan Sage Team

BHHS Chicago

The Saladino Team 

Keller Williams

Sancerre Team

Compass

The Mark Sannita Team

Keller Williams

The Mark Santoyo Group

RE/Max

Jayne Schirmacher

Compass

The Kimberly Schnoor Team

RE/Max

The George Seaverns Team

RE/Max

The Baines Sever Group

Jameson Sotheby’s

Signature Homes

Compass

Ashley Kain Silver

Compass

Jodi Slutzky

@Properties

Craig Stein

Dream Town

Victoria Tan Team

Compass

Joseph Tanzillo

Compass

The Basel Tarabein Team

RE/Max

Jacob Tasharski

Compass

Thornton Realty Group

Keller Williams

Topp Team

BHHS Chicago

The Trace Team

@Properties

Tri-Vantage Group

@Properties

Two Door Group

Compass

Vesta Home Team

Compass

John Vossoughi

Compass

The Watson Team

RE/Max

Neil Williams

@Properties

X Plus Team

Compass

Donna Zupancic

@Properties

Sales above $10 million

ACD Group

Compass

The Adamson Team

Baird & Warner

The Alberts & Maletsky Team

Compass

Karen Arenson

Engel & Völkers

Janet Baier Team

RE/Max

James Barclay

Dream Town

The Bellagio Papale Group

Jameson Sotheby’s

Cam Benson

@Properties

Bette Bleeker

@Properties

Blum Group

Dream Town

Harold Blum

@Properties

The Blume Group 

Keller Williams

Bremer Homes

RE/Max

Byers Home Team

Compass

Chris Caputo Home Team

Century 21 Affiliated

The Bridget Carroll Team

Keller Williams

Carter Group Chicago

Keller Williams

Paul Chadwick

Baird & Warner

Julie Chesne

Compass

Chicago Home Living

@Properties

Chicago Liz

Jameson Sotheby’s

The Chicago Property Sisters Team

RE/Max

Axel Cohen Group

Compass

The Susan Coveny Team

RE/Max

Chris Crawford

@Properties

The Shane Crawford Team

RE/Max

Kelly Crowe

Baird & Warner

The Dana Group

@Properties

Charese David

Compass

Christina Delgreco

Coldwell Banker

Otto Delisi Team

Compass

Amy DeRango

@Properties

Gia Devenyi

@Properties

Matthew Diehl

Compass

Caryl Dillon

Compass

Doetsch Team

BHHS Chicago

The Dooley Group

Compass

Nicole Duran

@Properties

Melissa Edidin

@Properties

Carol Edwards-Nasser

@Properties

The Madonna Egan Team

RE/Max

Fisher & Co.

Compass

Annie Flanagan

@Properties

Tricia Fox Group

@Properties

Gaffney Group

Compass

The Gates/Loth Team

RE/Max

Joe Gattone

Compass

Brian Gentzle

Keller Williams

Sean Glascott Group

@Properties

Grafft

Compass

Elizabeth Gretz

Coldwell Banker

Neil Hackler Group

Engel & Völkers

Greer Haseman

@Properties

Joelle Hayes

@Properties

Jan Hazlett Team

@Properties

Hofman Rutman Team

@Properties

The Jennifer Hosey Group

@Properties

House Hunters 4U

BHHS Chicago

Leigh Ann Hughes

Baird & Warner

Ila and Betsy

Engel & Völkers

Tony Iwersen

@Properties

Jacobson Team

BHHS Chicago

Coleen Kent Karpf

Keller Williams

Weber Kennedy Team

@Properties

The Keystone Group

Jameson Sotheby’s

Ben Kinney Team Chicago

Keller Williams

Zak Knebel Group

BHHS Chicago

Ron Knoll

@Properties

The Matthew Lawrence Team

RE/Max

The Young Lee Group

@Properties

Lenz Team

RE/Max

Julia Lindquist

@Properties

The Long Group

@Properties

Sandra Lopez

Baird & Warner

Mary Lusk Group

Compass

Pam Lynch

@Properties

Harry Maisel Group

@Properties

The Karen Majerczak Group

Compass

Mary Beth Malone

@Properties

Michelle Martin Group

@Properties

The Max Group

Engel & Völkers

Mike McCurry

Compass

Lisa McMillan

@Properties

Valerie Mineiko

@Properties

Monaco Real Estate Group

Keller Williams

Noah and Janet Group

Engel & Völkers

John Oertel

Compass

Ongena Group

@Properties

The Mary Opfer Team

RE/Max

The Opsahl Team

RE/Max

The Patricia Palzet-Taylor Team

RE/Max

The Park Group

@Properties

Susie Pearson

@Properties

Amy Pecoraro and Associates

RE/Max

Randi Pellar & Sharon Glickman

Baird & Warner

Johnny Phan Group

Dream Town

Brian Pistorius Group

BHHS Chicago

The Pittman Team

Keller Williams

Porter Group

@Properties

Diana Radosta

Compass

Sue Randall

Baird & Warner

The Rare Group

@Properties

Pam Raver Team

RE/Max

Real Pros Group

@Properties

Michael Rein

Baird & Warner

The Reuter Team

RE/Max

Evan Reynolds Group

Compass

The Suzanne Rizek Team

RE/Max

Marcie Robinson Team

John Greene

The Maria Rodriguez Team

RE/Max

Carol Walsh Rosentreter Group

RE/Max

Edward Ruettiger

Baird & Warner

Sadoff Property Group

@Properties

Jackson Sanderson Group

BHHS Chicago

The Sartain Team

Keller Williams

Schiller Shissler Group

BHHS Chicago

Jen Schreiber Group

Dream Town

Kate Schumacher

Baird & Warner

Heather Seidelman

@Properties

JSheehan Group

Dream Town

Shimmon Group

Dream Town

Kim Shortsle & Carleigh Goldsberry

BHHS Chicago

The Dawn Simmons Team

RE/Max

Jed Skae

@Properties

The Daria Smith Group

Keller Williams

Stary Group

John Greene

Roseann Stuker

@Properties

Meg Sudekum

Baird & Warner

Tom and Leslie

RE/Max

Crystal Tran Team

BHHS Chicago

Trawinski Team

BHHS Chicago

The Turley Realty Group

Keller Williams

The Gloria Ulloa Team

RE/Max

Vallejo Team

RE/Max

Neil Verhagen

Baird & Warner

VN Realtor Group

Dream Town

Karl Vogel

@Properties

The Wahl Group

Compass

The Ronda Wallace Team

RE/Max

Collin Wasiak

Compass

John Wassinger

@Properties

Tim Winfrey Team

RE/Max

The Sadie Winter Team

RE/Max

The Jack Wolf Team

RE/Max

Wyman Home Team

@Properties

The Mike Zapart Group

Compass

Geoffrey Zureikat

Compass