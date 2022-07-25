Many of us have graduated from those flasks of scalding-hot, dirt-cheap sake into the world of a gorgeous chilled version, served in proper glassware, that smells both floral and earthy and lingers on the tongue after every sip. But man, it’s a steep learning curve. Does daiginjo refer to the polish of the rice or a Pokémon character? Thankfully, we have Jun-Jun Vichaikul (pictured, with co-owner Naomi Hattori) and his remarkable selection of sake at Konbini & Kanpai. An excellent rice wine guide, he will lead you to a bottle guaranteed to blow your mind with its depth of flavors and the aptness of its pairing with your food of choice. 1433 W. Belmont Ave., Lake View