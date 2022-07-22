Photograph: Gretchen Ann Photography

1 Obelix

What:A lively, refreshing take on French fare from Oliver and Nicolas Poilevey, the siblings behind longtime Bucktown staple Le Bouchon

Why:Steak tartare inspired by banh mi? Asparagus with al pastor hollandaise? A foie-co (yep, a foie gras taco)? This is the most exciting new Gallic spot to open in years.

Where:700 N. Sedgwick St., River North Website

Photograph: Kelly Sandos

2 Publican Quality Bread

What:Greg Wade’s impeccable breads, now available to the public at this new storefront

Why:Grab loaves of ciabatta, jambon-beurre sandwiches, and plenty of pastries, like a tiramisù cruffin.

Where:1759 W. Grand Ave., West Town Website

Photograph: Nine Bar

3 Nine Bar

What:Barkeeps Lily Wang and Joe Briglio turned her family’s Moon Palace into a fun cocktail bar.

Why:Pop in for a mai tai with almond cookie orgeat and ma po fries (you can also still get some Moon Palace classics for takeout and delivery).

Where:216 W. Cermak Rd., Chinatown Website

Photograph: Matt Haas

4 Parachute

What:Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark’s beloved Korean spot is back.

Why:Oh, just a few reasons: Korean pancakes, bossam, shaved ice, and a freshly revamped Korean beverage menu

Where:3500 N. Elston Ave., Avondale Website

Photograph: Neil Burger

5 Marisol

What:The Museum of Contemporary Art’s café returns for daytime dining.

Why:Jason Hammel and team serve sunflower hummus and salmon rillettes to nosh on between exhibits.

Where:205 E. Pearson St., Streeterville Website

Photograph: Yancu

6 Bob’s Pizza

What:The Pilsen pizza fave opens its fourth location, this time inside Recess.

Why:Yeah, there’s the pickle and mortadella pizza, though the spinach pesto and stracciatella is probably a better match for a frozen Aperol spritz.

Where:838 W. Kinzie St., West Loop Website

Photograph: Kimpton Gray Hotel

7 Vol. 39

What:The sleek cocktail bar in Kimpton Gray Hotel reopens for downtown imbibing.

Why:It has a strong whiskey focus, plus there are drinks like a banana-nut brandy old-fashioned to try.

Where:39 S. La Salle St., Loop Website

Photograph: Karen Wu

8 Kyo Matcha

What:It’s all matcha all the time at this new café.

Why:There’s matcha soft serve, matcha crêpe cake, matcha latte floats … we could keep going.

Where:2167 S. China Pl., Chinatown Website

Photograph: Neil Burger

9 Formento’s

What:The Italian spot adds a new daytime menu Thursdays to Mondays.

Why:Call off work and have a Monday Funday with seafood towers, cacio e pepe, and prime rib dips.

Where:925 W. Randolph St., West Loop Website

Photograph: Huge Galdones

10 NoMi

What:The Park Hyatt reopens its restaurant, lounge, and garden.

Why:Relax with a cocktail and live music in the garden before heading to the kitchen side for sushi.

Where:800 N. Michigan Ave., Magnificent Mile Website