1 Obelix
What:A lively, refreshing take on French fare from Oliver and Nicolas Poilevey, the siblings behind longtime Bucktown staple Le Bouchon
Why:Steak tartare inspired by banh mi? Asparagus with al pastor hollandaise? A foie-co (yep, a foie gras taco)? This is the most exciting new Gallic spot to open in years.
Where:700 N. Sedgwick St., River North Website
2 Publican Quality Bread
What:Greg Wade’s impeccable breads, now available to the public at this new storefront
Why:Grab loaves of ciabatta, jambon-beurre sandwiches, and plenty of pastries, like a tiramisù cruffin.
Where:1759 W. Grand Ave., West Town Website
3 Nine Bar
What:Barkeeps Lily Wang and Joe Briglio turned her family’s Moon Palace into a fun cocktail bar.
Why:Pop in for a mai tai with almond cookie orgeat and ma po fries (you can also still get some Moon Palace classics for takeout and delivery).
Where:216 W. Cermak Rd., Chinatown Website
4 Parachute
What:Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark’s beloved Korean spot is back.
Why:Oh, just a few reasons: Korean pancakes, bossam, shaved ice, and a freshly revamped Korean beverage menu
Where:3500 N. Elston Ave., Avondale Website
5 Marisol
What:The Museum of Contemporary Art’s café returns for daytime dining.
Why:Jason Hammel and team serve sunflower hummus and salmon rillettes to nosh on between exhibits.
Where:205 E. Pearson St., Streeterville Website
6 Bob’s Pizza
What:The Pilsen pizza fave opens its fourth location, this time inside Recess.
Why:Yeah, there’s the pickle and mortadella pizza, though the spinach pesto and stracciatella is probably a better match for a frozen Aperol spritz.
Where:838 W. Kinzie St., West Loop Website
7 Vol. 39
What:The sleek cocktail bar in Kimpton Gray Hotel reopens for downtown imbibing.
Why:It has a strong whiskey focus, plus there are drinks like a banana-nut brandy old-fashioned to try.
Where:39 S. La Salle St., Loop Website
8 Kyo Matcha
What:It’s all matcha all the time at this new café.
Why:There’s matcha soft serve, matcha crêpe cake, matcha latte floats … we could keep going.
Where:2167 S. China Pl., Chinatown Website
9 Formento’s
What:The Italian spot adds a new daytime menu Thursdays to Mondays.
Why:Call off work and have a Monday Funday with seafood towers, cacio e pepe, and prime rib dips.
Where:925 W. Randolph St., West Loop Website
10 NoMi
What:The Park Hyatt reopens its restaurant, lounge, and garden.
Why:Relax with a cocktail and live music in the garden before heading to the kitchen side for sushi.
Where:800 N. Michigan Ave., Magnificent Mile Website