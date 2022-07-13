Photography: Lucy Hewett

1. Crispy Polenta and Mushrooms

Chef Juan Chavez, who began working with Singh when she opened the Boarding House 10 years ago, drizzles Parmesan béchamel on his polenta and tops it with black truffle purée and mushrooms. $16

PAIR IT WITH Raeburn Russian River Valley Chardonnay 2018. “The nuttiness that you’re getting from the Chardonnay really accentuates the black truffle purée,” Singh says. “It becomes an umami bomb on your palate.” $14 a glass; $55 a bottle

2. Pistachio Pesto

Most of the pastas at Alpana are housemade, and for this one Chavez tosses garganelli with pesto made from pistachio, basil, garlic, and olive oil, along with fresh cream. He finishes the dish with lemon-feta foam. $18

PAIR IT WITH Gianfranco Alessandria Langhe Nebbiolo 2017. “I never thought that something so tannic as Barolo would pair well with pesto, but it just makes the basil come alive.” $25 a glass; $85 a bottle

3. Steak Au Poivre

Steakhouses dominate the Gold Coast scene, so Singh wanted a beef cut of her own on the menu. Chavez’s answer: a 14-ounce boneless rib eye that comes sliced and with a mini-pitcher of peppercorn sauce. $56

PAIR IT WITH Zuccardi Poligonos del Valle de Uco San Pablo Malbec 2019. “It’s such a classic pairing, with the deep, dark plum notes accentuating the textures and flavor of the meat.” $65 a bottle