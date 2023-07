Mindy’s Bakery

Last August, two years after shutting her treasured Bucktown spot Hot Chocolate, pastry chef Mindy Segal opened Mindy’s Bakery, where she’s churning out old favorites, like Dream Bars, and tons of new creations, such as hot fudge croissants. The menu changes every weekend, which makes it easy to keep going back for vodka sauce bialys and lavender olive oil snacking cake. We promise braving the line is worth it. 1623 N. Milwaukee Ave., Bucktown