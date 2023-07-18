Best of Chicago Here are 30 of the city’s top things to taste, see, hear, and experience, featuring buzzy artists, croissant-wrapped hot dogs (yes, you read that right), and a certain bat-shaped beverage holder. Photography by Clayton Hauck and Jeff Marini July 18, 2023, 6:00 am Best Roller-Skating Guru Best Dishy Podcast Best Place to Drink Beer and Not Get Drunk Best Mini-Museum in a Hotel Best Place to Thrift Shop Before a Concert Best Heartsick Troubadour Best (and Tastiest) Tribute to Produce Best Surprise Return for Imbibers Best Addition to Chicago’s Comedy Scene Best Short-Form Podcast Best Indulgent Self-Care Best New Niche Bookstores Best Gourmet Take on the Chicago Dog Best Poetic Journey Through the South Side Best Reason to Make Tuesday Pizza Night Best Stuck-On-Your-Ex Song (Maybe) About Chicago Best Storefront Theater on a Mission Best TikTok for Food Geeks Best Emerging Artist Interpreting the Black Diaspora Best Baseball-Themed Vessel for Drinking Booze Best Emerging Voice in Dance Best Cake Artist Best Fashion Boutique Expansion Best R&B Opus Best Singularly Obsessed Restaurant Best New Spot for Vinyl Browsing Best Incorporation of Mexican Heritage Into Fashion Design Best Reason To Stop Being Sad That Hot Chocolate Closed Best Roller-Skating Guru Best Dishy Podcast Best Place to Thrift Shop Before a Concert Best Addition to Chicago’s Comedy Scene Best Place to Drink Beer and Not Get Drunk Best Storefront Theater on a Mission Best Mini-Museum in a Hotel Best Heartsick Troubadour Best (and Tastiest) Tribute to Produce Best Emerging Voice in Dance Best Surprise Return for Imbibers Best Short-Form Podcast Best Indulgent Self-Care Best Gourmet Take on the Chicago Dog Best New Niche Bookstores Best Poetic Journey Through the South Side Best Reason to Make Tuesday Pizza Night Best Stuck-On-Your-Ex Song (Maybe) About Chicago Best TikTok for Food Geeks Best Emerging Artist Interpreting the Black Diaspora Best Singularly Obsessed Restaurant Best Baseball-Themed Vessel for Drinking Booze Best Cake Artist Best Fashion Boutique Expansion Best R&B Opus Best New Spot for Vinyl Browsing Best Incorporation of Mexican Heritage Into Fashion Design Best Reason To Stop Being Sad That Hot Chocolate Closed