Tri Nohbi

“I might heal in due time,” sniffles Tri Nohbi on the breakup dirge “Bad Apples.” That’s very much an open question. Though he sounds slightly inhuman on many of his tracks — supercooled Auto-Tune blankets his vocals like hoarfrost — the 30-year-old South Shore rapper is all flesh and blood and incorrigible heartbreak on his second LP, I Thought We Were Having Fun. It’s about an impregnable love from which there can be no moving on. (“These broads done left me with permanent scars,” goes one lyric.) Nohbi assures us that the album, which dropped shortly after Valentine’s Day, is strictly autobiographical: “There’s no cap in my raps,” he says. “The only way I know how to make music is from personal experience.” He’s been rhyming since grammar school, when his mother surprised him with a $100 microphone, but his career accelerated this January, spurred on by kind words from the kingmaking Chicago rap blog Fake Shore Drive. Nohbi describes I Thought We Were Having Fun and its follow-up EP, I Guess Not, as “cold” and “somber.” But he says his next record, planned for release in August, is more evocative of his warm and seraphic hip-house debut, 2022’s Lov3bomb. Let the healing begin.