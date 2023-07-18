Umbrella Vintage

Come for the music, stay for the … shopping? As it turns out, the Salt Shed isn’t just for concerts. In the spring, three resellers teamed up to launch Umbrella Vintage on the grounds of the performance venue that opened last year in the former Morton Salt factory. Offering vintage clothing (1930s to Y2K), home wares, trinkets, and artisan goods, the interconnected space feels like a road trip through time. Enter via Rarity Collective, a cottagecore-stocked enclave designed to evoke the feeling of back-roads travel. Next up is Primaries Vintage, where an old Marlboro cigarette display draws you in to explore racks of boldly colored clothing. And at Mister Baby Vintage, you’ll find owner Jess DePaul Ariail, a.k.a. Mister Baby, chain-stitching on her newly refurbished 1940s Singer machine. The chances of leaving with nothing? Zero. 1357 N. Elston Ave., West Town