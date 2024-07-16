True to the name, Pop Up Karaoke apparates in various North Side bars five nights a week, putting on an infectiously joyful experience. As an enthusiast who has taken my “Wrecking Ball” all over town, I love how this series fosters a community of regulars who pack the dance floor and applaud every performance. It’s not about being great — it’s about having a great time. First-time crooners receive a gold star, and any heckling gets shut down by DJ Eamon Daly. Stick around for the final tune of the night, a bar-wide sing-along. It’s impossible to go home in a bad mood once you’ve joined in the backing vocals for “Build Me Up Buttercup.” popupkaraoke.com