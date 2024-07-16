Just because you’re a dad doesn’t mean you know how to hit a curve. Fortunately, after my son fell in love with baseball four years ago, I had SwingScience Hitting Lab. This Lincoln Square facility has two batting cages equipped with HitTrax, which uses motion capture technology. You can see your swings played back in slow motion, and radar detection calculates exit velocity and distance, so you can self-correct as you square off against a digital pitcher in a ballpark of your choice. Cages are $40 for a half hour; lessons start at $50. 2425 W. Lawrence Ave. swingscience.com