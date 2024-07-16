All we really require from our city’s pro athletes is that they help their teams win. But it doesn’t hurt when they also love being here — and get what makes us tick. In his first season with the Cubs after eight years playing in his native Japan, 30-year-old phenom Shota Imanaga is nailing it on all fronts. Not only has he enjoyed a sensational start to his rookie season, he has further endeared himself to fans by coming onto the field to “Chelsea Dagger.” He explains, through an interpreter: “I had a chance to go to a Blackhawks game, and when they played the song, I saw how much the fans were getting into it. It was like a whole performance.” He also has started to embrace local cuisine. He’s had deep-dish pizza (from where, he’s not sure) and offers this review: “If I’m super hungry, I feel like that would be the best time to eat it.” And though he has yet to try a Chicago hot dog, he’s been warned: “I like ketchup, but from what I’ve heard, if you use it, people will get mad at you.” That’s another thing about Imanaga: He’s funny. To wit, the nameplate above his locker reads “Mike Imanaga” because Mike is the name he gives at Starbucks. Coffee is a central part of his perfect off day, which he describes this way: “Waking up early, driving on Lake Shore Drive, watching the lake, really taking in the view, grabbing an iced latte, and then enjoying it on a terrace.” Welcome to Chicago, Mike.