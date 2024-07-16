Sixteen seasons in, RuPaul’s Drag Race still has a grip on its fans even firmer than the contestants’ corsets. You can find numerous raucous viewing parties in Northalsted and Andersonville bars — but there’s only one where you can sit mere feet from actual participants. At Roscoe’s, two-time contestant Naysha Lopez hosts alongside local queens Batty Davis and Kara Mel D’Ville. They invite a rotating cast of RPDRers to spill behind-the-scenes tea during commercial breaks: who kiki’d, who kai kai’d (Google it), and who hates whom. Afterward, there’s a full drag show. Tickets are $15 to $75, depending on the lineup. 3356 N. Halsted St. roscoes.com