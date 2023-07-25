Jena Radnay

@properties Christie’s

How should sellers pitch their homes to gain an edge?

You want to create an atmosphere and tone for the house in your marketing. I recently listed a house that had a Las Vegas feel, so we leaned into that. You have to think, What’s the personality of the house?

What’s the oddest thing you’ve seen thrown in to close a sale?

A statue of a puma that had already been sold through the estate sale. We had to negotiate with the person who bought the statue to get it back, but we got it done.

What one small thing can turn buyers off?

Seeing pet stuff — dog bowls, leashes. I tell people, “You have to live like elves. Leave no trace, or buyers can’t picture themselves in the house because they’re picturing you there.”

Photograph: David Ward