Sales (in Millions of $)
1Leila ZammattaMagellan Realty180.5
2Linda Little Little Realty179.3
3Jena Radnay@properties Christie’s166.9
4Carrie McCormick@properties Christie’s144.2
5Nicholas Solano Twin Vines129.0
6Chezi RafaeliColdwell Banker126.4
7 Daynae GaudioD.R. Horton121.1
8Robert PicciarielloPrello Realty112.7
9Paige DooleyCompass110.1
10Nancy TassoneJameson Sotheby’s97.0
11Connie Dornan@properties Christie’s94.0
12Tim SalmJameson Sotheby’s93.8
13Ann Lyon @properties Christie’s82.6
14Linda FeinsteinCompass79.1
15Susan MinerPremier Relocation78.2
16Kim WirtzWirtz Real Estate Group77.1
17Joanne HudsonCompass63.9
18Nathan StillwellJohn Greene62.0
19Jason O’Beirne Jameson Sotheby’s60.2
20Sam ShafferChicago Properties58.3
21Cadey O’LearyJameson Sotheby’s56.3
22Dave ChungCompass54.1
23Paul Mancini@properties Christie’s51.8
24Anne DuBrayColdwell Banker51.3
25Milena Birov@properties Christie’s50.0
26Suzanne Gignilliat@properties Christie’s47.3
27Raymond MorandiMorandi Properties47.0
28Rob MorrisonColdwell Banker46.3
29Michael HallBaird & Warner45.8
30Kathleen MaloneCompass45.4
31Margie Brooks Baird & Warner45.3
32Lina ShahColdwell Banker45.1
33Millie RosenbloomBaird & Warner44.9
34Joanne NemerovskiCompass44.8
35Susan J. Maman@properties Christie’s44.7
36Keith BrandBHHS Chicago44.5
37Laura Fitzpatrick@properties Christie’s43.9
38Vaseekaran JanarthanamRE/Max43.5
39Linda LevinJameson Sotheby’s43.3
40Marina CarneyCompass42.6
41Matt LeutheuserJameson Sotheby’s41.6
42Rachel KruegerJameson Sotheby’s40.3
43Andra O’Neill@properties Christie’s39.9
44Megan McClearyBHHS Chicago38.4
45Marty Dunne@properties Christie’s38.2
46Cory Green Compass38.0
47Katie Hackett@properties Christie’s37.0
48Michael RosenblumBHHS Chicago36.7
49Nicholas ColagiovanniBaird & Warner36.5
50Andrew MrowiecCompass36.4
51Brian Behan@properties Christie’s36.4
52Nancy Gibson@properties Christie’s36.3
53Ryan T. SmithRE/Max36.1
54Jody Dickstein@properties Christie’s35.0
55Emily Smart LeMireCompass34.5
56Ed Jelinek @properties Christie’s34.4
57Annika Valdiserri@properties Christie’s33.3
58Mark AhmadCentury 21 Circle32.0
59Chris PequetJameson Sotheby’s32.0
60Stephanie LoVerdeBaird & Warner31.7
61Brent WilkWilk Real Estate31.5
62Elizabeth August@properties Christie’s31.4
63David J. Cobb RE/Max31.3
64Connie Engel@properties Christie’s31.2
65Deidre RudichColdwell Banker31.1
66Benjamin HickmanRE/Max31.1
67Cindi SodolskiCompass31.1
68Mark M. ZippererRE/Max31.0
69Megan Tirpak@properties Christie’s30.8
70Peter MooreBaird & Warner30.8
71Natalie WeberKeller Williams30.1
72Lori Neuschel@properties Christie’s29.9
73Simran DuaRE/Max29.9
74Lindsey Paulus@properties Christie’s29.8
75Kelly StetlerCompass29.6
76Bonnie Tripton@properties Christie’s29.6
77Ken Jungwirth@properties Christie’s29.5
78Sairavi SuribhotlaReal People Realty29,0
79Rachel VecchioDream Town28.9
80Brant BookerJameson Sotheby’s28.8
81Nancy AdelmanCompass28.3
82Patrick TeetsJameson Sotheby’s28.0
83Mary WallaceColdwell Banker28.0
84Greg CironeXR Realty27.8
85Juany HoneycuttJameson Sotheby’s27.7
86Dave ShalabiRE/Max27.4
87Jan Morel@properties Christie’s27.1
88Deb Baker@properties Christie’s27.1
89Swati SaxenaBaird & Warner27.1
90Bruce Glazer@properties Christie’s27.0
91Maureen O’Grady-TuohyBHHS Chicago26.3
92Sue Hall@properties Christie’s26.2
93Susan Teper@properties Christie’s26.0
94Sherri HokeJameson Sotheby’s26.0
95Julie KaczorBaird & Warner25.9
96Susan O’Connor DavisBHHS Chicago25.7
97Sara Brahm @properties Christie’s25.6
98Lynn PurcellBaird & Warner25.5
99Randy Nasatir@properties Christie’s25.4
100Alex WolkingKeller Williams25.3

Sales above $20 million

Kelly Angelopoulos
Jameson Sotheby’s
Giancarlo Bargioni
Dream Town
Blake Bauer
Baird & Warner
Alan Berlow
Coldwell Banker
Fabio Brancati
@properties Christie’s
Cara Buffa
BHHS Chicago
Tom Campone
Keller Williams
Audra Casey
@properties Christie’s
Julie Cassin
@properties Christie’s
Carol Collins
Jameson Sotheby’s
Meg Daday
Keller Williams
Yvonne Despinich
@properties Christie’s
Dinny Dwyer
Coldwell Banker
Joe Gasbarra
Jameson Sotheby’s
Salvador Gonzalez
RE/Max
Carol Guist
Baird & Warner
Vipin Gulati
RE/Max
Lyn Harvie
Baird & Warner
Joelle Hayes
@properties Christie’s
Kim Heller
Baird & Warner
Amy Hoover
RE/Max
Nancy Hotchkiss
BHHS Chicago
Kathi Hudson
Compass
Sam Kahn
Luxury Living
Katherine Karvelas
@properties Christie’s
Mark Kloss
@properties Christie’s
Ted Kuhlmann
Compass
Shannon Kutchek
Compass
Brian Loomis
Coldwell Banker
Kim Lotka
@properties Christie’s
Martha H. Lozano
RE/Max
J Maggio
@properties Christie’s
Leslie Maguire
@properties Christie’s
Michael Maier
BHHS Chicago
Erick Matos
RE/Max
Ralph Milito
@properties Christie’s
Michael Mitchell
@properties Christie’s
Khaled Muza
RE/Max
Roni Nanini
@properties Christie’s
Cathy Oberbroeckling
Baird & Warner
Ryan Pavey
Baird & Warner
Jason Pesola
Century 21 Circle
Anne Rossley
Baird & Warner
Jamie Roth
Engel & Völkers
Hadley Rue
Dream Town
Kelly Rynes
BHHS Chicago
Caroline V. Senetar
RE/Max
Stephanie Seplowin
Coldwell Banker
Glenn A. Sharp
RE/Max
Jeff L. Stainer
RE/Max
Sarah Toso
RE/Max
Melissa Vasic
Coldwell Banker
Elizabeth Wieneke
Compass
Mike Wolson
Compass
Sarah Ziehr
Compass

Sales above $15 million

Jim Abbott
Baird & Warner
Patrick Alvarez
Jameson Sotheby’s
Karen Arenson
Engel & Völkers
Lital Avnet
Jameson Sotheby’s
Cathy Balice
@properties Christie’s
Mary Baubonis
@properties Christie’s
Ashley Bell
@properties Christie’s
Kevin Bigoness
Dream Town
Elizabeth Bryant
Baird & Warner
Beth Burtt
@properties Christie’s
Maria Castillo
RE/Max
Annie Challenger
Baird & Warner
Jordan Chalmers
Baird & Warner
Houda Chedid
Coldwell Banker
Robin Chessick
Jameson Sotheby’s
Joann Coghill
Keller Williams
Debbie Miller Cohen
Baird & Warner
Michelle D. Collingbourne
RE/Max
Ellyn Collins
Coldwell Banker
Courtney Cook
@properties Christie’s
Bucky Cross
Baird & Warner
Sheila Dantzler
Jameson Sotheby’s
Lindsay D’Aprile
Coldwell Banker
Colleen Daugherty
@properties Christie’s
Dawn M. Dause
RE/Max
Casey DeClerk
Compass
Mariah Dell
Compass
Sarah DePasquale
@properties Christie’s
Izabela Dianovsky
Engel & Völkers
Craig Doherty
@properties Christie’s
Rory Dominick
Keller Williams
Alex Entratter
@properties Christie’s
Lindsay Everest
BHHS Chicago
Sharon F. Falco
RE/Max
Gwen Farinella
Jameson Sotheby’s
Lisa Finks
Compass
Lyn Flannery
@properties Christie’s
Stephanie Galambos
Jameson Sotheby’s
Laura Garcia
@properties Christie’s
Caroline Gau
Baird & Warner
Joseph Giampa
Coldwell Banker
Chris Gomes
Jameson Sotheby’s
Carla Gorman
Baird & Warner
Lindy Goss
Baird & Warner
Mike Greco
Baird & Warner
Elizabeth Gretz
Coldwell Banker
Connie Grunwaldt
@properties Christie’s
Landon Harper
@properties Christie’s
Martha Harrison
@properties Christie’s
Jan Hazlett
@properties Christie’s
Lisa Huber
BHHS Chicago
Elizabeth Jakaitis
BHHS Chicago
Chris Katsulis
Baird & Warner
Kim Kerbis
@properties Christie’s
Catherine King
Compass
Kathy Koca
Keller Williams
Anne Kothe
Keller Williams
Mark Kowalik
Baird & Warner
Liz Lassner
@properties Christie’s
Edward W. Lukasik Jr.
RE/Max
John Lyons
Baird & Warner
Mary MacDiarmid
@properties Christie’s
Katherine Malkin
Compass
Molly Marino
Baird & Warner
Zeferino Martinez
RE/Max
Karen Mason
@properties Christie’s
Tina Marie Mateja
BHHS Chicago
Caitlin McLain
Baird & Warner
David Mishel
Compass
Susan Morrow
Baird & Warner
Mary Myzia
RE/Max
Susan Nice
Dream Town
Nancy Nugent
Jameson Sotheby’s
Andres Olaez
RE/Max
Trish Orndorff
@properties Christie’s
Jennifer Oukrust
Compass
Mitir Patel
Dream Town
Roman Patzner
Fulton Grace
Trevor Pauling
John Greene
Ivonne Payes
Oladiji & Payes
Joel Perez
RE/Max
Heidi K. Peterson
RE/Max
Lisa Petrik
Jameson Sotheby’s
Kathryn Pinto
Compass
Krissy Polk-Viox
Compass
Tere Proctor
@properties Christie’s
Gina Purdy
Baird & Warner
Linda Quinn
Coldwell Banker
Shaun Raugstad
Coldwell Banker
Pasquale Recchia
@properties Christie’s
Rick Richker
@properties Christie’s
Pam Rueve
Jameson Sotheby’s
Susie Scheuber
RE/Max
Mark Schrimmer
Coldwell Banker
Gina Shad
@properties Christie’s
Shelley Shelly
@properties Christie’s
Brant Sichko
Baird & Warner
Jesse Singh
RE/Max
Coya J. Smith
RE/Max
Matthew Smith
John Greene
Timothy J. Sotis
RE/Max
Eamonn Stafford
@properties Christie’s
Victoria Stein
Compass
Selena R. Stloukal
RE/Max
Sophia C. Su
RE/Max
Kathy Szuba
RE/Max
Tracy Tran
Coldwell Banker
Chris Veech
@properties Christie’s
Alexa Mimi Wagner
RE/Max
Susan Amory Weninger
@properties Christie’s
Julie White
@properties Christie’s
Bethanie M. Williams
@properties Christie’s
Ellen Williams
Coldwell Banker
Jake Wirtz
Wirtz Real Estate Group
Lyn Wise
@properties Christie’s
Shayne Wulbert
@properties Christie’s
Pat Young
@properties Christie’s
Sara Young
RE/Max
Adam Zagata
Dream Town
Marc Zale
Compass
Lisa Zeller-O’Malley
Coldwell Banker
James Ziltz
BHHS Chicago

SOURCE: Data provided by agencies