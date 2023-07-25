To see the top-selling real estate teams, click here.
RELATED: Pro Tips on Buying and Selling a Home
|Sales (in Millions of $)
|1
|Leila Zammatta
|Magellan Realty
|180.5
|2
|Linda Little
|Little Realty
|179.3
|3
|Jena Radnay
|@properties Christie’s
|166.9
|4
|Carrie McCormick
|@properties Christie’s
|144.2
|5
|Nicholas Solano
|Twin Vines
|129.0
|6
|Chezi Rafaeli
|Coldwell Banker
|126.4
|7
|Daynae Gaudio
|D.R. Horton
|121.1
|8
|Robert Picciariello
|Prello Realty
|112.7
|9
|Paige Dooley
|Compass
|110.1
|10
|Nancy Tassone
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|97.0
|11
|Connie Dornan
|@properties Christie’s
|94.0
|12
|Tim Salm
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|93.8
|13
|Ann Lyon
|@properties Christie’s
|82.6
|14
|Linda Feinstein
|Compass
|79.1
|15
|Susan Miner
|Premier Relocation
|78.2
|16
|Kim Wirtz
|Wirtz Real Estate Group
|77.1
|17
|Joanne Hudson
|Compass
|63.9
|18
|Nathan Stillwell
|John Greene
|62.0
|19
|Jason O’Beirne
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|60.2
|20
|Sam Shaffer
|Chicago Properties
|58.3
|21
|Cadey O’Leary
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|56.3
|22
|Dave Chung
|Compass
|54.1
|23
|Paul Mancini
|@properties Christie’s
|51.8
|24
|Anne DuBray
|Coldwell Banker
|51.3
|25
|Milena Birov
|@properties Christie’s
|50.0
|26
|Suzanne Gignilliat
|@properties Christie’s
|47.3
|27
|Raymond Morandi
|Morandi Properties
|47.0
|28
|Rob Morrison
|Coldwell Banker
|46.3
|29
|Michael Hall
|Baird & Warner
|45.8
|30
|Kathleen Malone
|Compass
|45.4
|31
|Margie Brooks
|Baird & Warner
|45.3
|32
|Lina Shah
|Coldwell Banker
|45.1
|33
|Millie Rosenbloom
|Baird & Warner
|44.9
|34
|Joanne Nemerovski
|Compass
|44.8
|35
|Susan J. Maman
|@properties Christie’s
|44.7
|36
|Keith Brand
|BHHS Chicago
|44.5
|37
|Laura Fitzpatrick
|@properties Christie’s
|43.9
|38
|Vaseekaran Janarthanam
|RE/Max
|43.5
|39
|Linda Levin
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|43.3
|40
|Marina Carney
|Compass
|42.6
|41
|Matt Leutheuser
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|41.6
|42
|Rachel Krueger
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|40.3
|43
|Andra O’Neill
|@properties Christie’s
|39.9
|44
|Megan McCleary
|BHHS Chicago
|38.4
|45
|Marty Dunne
|@properties Christie’s
|38.2
|46
|Cory Green
|Compass
|38.0
|47
|Katie Hackett
|@properties Christie’s
|37.0
|48
|Michael Rosenblum
|BHHS Chicago
|36.7
|49
|Nicholas Colagiovanni
|Baird & Warner
|36.5
|50
|Andrew Mrowiec
|Compass
|36.4
|51
|Brian Behan
|@properties Christie’s
|36.4
|52
|Nancy Gibson
|@properties Christie’s
|36.3
|53
|Ryan T. Smith
|RE/Max
|36.1
|54
|Jody Dickstein
|@properties Christie’s
|35.0
|55
|Emily Smart LeMire
|Compass
|34.5
|56
|Ed Jelinek
|@properties Christie’s
|34.4
|57
|Annika Valdiserri
|@properties Christie’s
|33.3
|58
|Mark Ahmad
|Century 21 Circle
|32.0
|59
|Chris Pequet
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|32.0
|60
|Stephanie LoVerde
|Baird & Warner
|31.7
|61
|Brent Wilk
|Wilk Real Estate
|31.5
|62
|Elizabeth August
|@properties Christie’s
|31.4
|63
|David J. Cobb
|RE/Max
|31.3
|64
|Connie Engel
|@properties Christie’s
|31.2
|65
|Deidre Rudich
|Coldwell Banker
|31.1
|66
|Benjamin Hickman
|RE/Max
|31.1
|67
|Cindi Sodolski
|Compass
|31.1
|68
|Mark M. Zipperer
|RE/Max
|31.0
|69
|Megan Tirpak
|@properties Christie’s
|30.8
|70
|Peter Moore
|Baird & Warner
|30.8
|71
|Natalie Weber
|Keller Williams
|30.1
|72
|Lori Neuschel
|@properties Christie’s
|29.9
|73
|Simran Dua
|RE/Max
|29.9
|74
|Lindsey Paulus
|@properties Christie’s
|29.8
|75
|Kelly Stetler
|Compass
|29.6
|76
|Bonnie Tripton
|@properties Christie’s
|29.6
|77
|Ken Jungwirth
|@properties Christie’s
|29.5
|78
|Sairavi Suribhotla
|Real People Realty
|29,0
|79
|Rachel Vecchio
|Dream Town
|28.9
|80
|Brant Booker
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|28.8
|81
|Nancy Adelman
|Compass
|28.3
|82
|Patrick Teets
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|28.0
|83
|Mary Wallace
|Coldwell Banker
|28.0
|84
|Greg Cirone
|XR Realty
|27.8
|85
|Juany Honeycutt
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|27.7
|86
|Dave Shalabi
|RE/Max
|27.4
|87
|Jan Morel
|@properties Christie’s
|27.1
|88
|Deb Baker
|@properties Christie’s
|27.1
|89
|Swati Saxena
|Baird & Warner
|27.1
|90
|Bruce Glazer
|@properties Christie’s
|27.0
|91
|Maureen O’Grady-Tuohy
|BHHS Chicago
|26.3
|92
|Sue Hall
|@properties Christie’s
|26.2
|93
|Susan Teper
|@properties Christie’s
|26.0
|94
|Sherri Hoke
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|26.0
|95
|Julie Kaczor
|Baird & Warner
|25.9
|96
|Susan O’Connor Davis
|BHHS Chicago
|25.7
|97
|Sara Brahm
|@properties Christie’s
|25.6
|98
|Lynn Purcell
|Baird & Warner
|25.5
|99
|Randy Nasatir
|@properties Christie’s
|25.4
|100
|Alex Wolking
|Keller Williams
|25.3
Sales above $20 million
Kelly Angelopoulos
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Giancarlo Bargioni
Dream Town
Dream Town
Blake Bauer
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Alan Berlow
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Fabio Brancati
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Cara Buffa
BHHS Chicago
BHHS Chicago
Tom Campone
Keller Williams
Keller Williams
Audra Casey
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Julie Cassin
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Carol Collins
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Meg Daday
Keller Williams
Keller Williams
Yvonne Despinich
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Dinny Dwyer
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Joe Gasbarra
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Salvador Gonzalez
RE/Max
RE/Max
Carol Guist
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Vipin Gulati
RE/Max
RE/Max
Lyn Harvie
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Joelle Hayes
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Kim Heller
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Amy Hoover
RE/Max
RE/Max
Nancy Hotchkiss
BHHS Chicago
BHHS Chicago
Kathi Hudson
Compass
Compass
Sam Kahn
Luxury Living
Luxury Living
Katherine Karvelas
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Mark Kloss
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Ted Kuhlmann
Compass
Compass
Shannon Kutchek
Compass
Compass
Brian Loomis
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Kim Lotka
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Martha H. Lozano
RE/Max
RE/Max
J Maggio
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Leslie Maguire
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Michael Maier
BHHS Chicago
BHHS Chicago
Erick Matos
RE/Max
RE/Max
Ralph Milito
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Michael Mitchell
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Khaled Muza
RE/Max
RE/Max
Roni Nanini
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Cathy Oberbroeckling
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Ryan Pavey
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Jason Pesola
Century 21 Circle
Century 21 Circle
Anne Rossley
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Jamie Roth
Engel & Völkers
Engel & Völkers
Hadley Rue
Dream Town
Dream Town
Kelly Rynes
BHHS Chicago
BHHS Chicago
Caroline V. Senetar
RE/Max
RE/Max
Stephanie Seplowin
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Glenn A. Sharp
RE/Max
RE/Max
Jeff L. Stainer
RE/Max
RE/Max
Sarah Toso
RE/Max
RE/Max
Melissa Vasic
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Elizabeth Wieneke
Compass
Compass
Mike Wolson
Compass
Compass
Sarah Ziehr
Compass
Compass
Sales above $15 million
Jim Abbott
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Patrick Alvarez
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Karen Arenson
Engel & Völkers
Engel & Völkers
Lital Avnet
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Cathy Balice
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Mary Baubonis
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Ashley Bell
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Kevin Bigoness
Dream Town
Dream Town
Elizabeth Bryant
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Beth Burtt
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Maria Castillo
RE/Max
RE/Max
Annie Challenger
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Jordan Chalmers
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Houda Chedid
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Robin Chessick
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Joann Coghill
Keller Williams
Keller Williams
Debbie Miller Cohen
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Michelle D. Collingbourne
RE/Max
RE/Max
Ellyn Collins
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Courtney Cook
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Bucky Cross
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Sheila Dantzler
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Lindsay D’Aprile
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Colleen Daugherty
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Dawn M. Dause
RE/Max
RE/Max
Casey DeClerk
Compass
Compass
Mariah Dell
Compass
Compass
Sarah DePasquale
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Izabela Dianovsky
Engel & Völkers
Engel & Völkers
Craig Doherty
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Rory Dominick
Keller Williams
Keller Williams
Alex Entratter
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Lindsay Everest
BHHS Chicago
BHHS Chicago
Sharon F. Falco
RE/Max
RE/Max
Gwen Farinella
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Lisa Finks
Compass
Compass
Lyn Flannery
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Stephanie Galambos
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Laura Garcia
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Caroline Gau
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Joseph Giampa
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Chris Gomes
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Carla Gorman
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Lindy Goss
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Mike Greco
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Elizabeth Gretz
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Connie Grunwaldt
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Landon Harper
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Martha Harrison
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Jan Hazlett
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Lisa Huber
BHHS Chicago
BHHS Chicago
Elizabeth Jakaitis
BHHS Chicago
BHHS Chicago
Chris Katsulis
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Kim Kerbis
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Catherine King
Compass
Compass
Kathy Koca
Keller Williams
Keller Williams
Anne Kothe
Keller Williams
Keller Williams
Mark Kowalik
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Liz Lassner
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Edward W. Lukasik Jr.
RE/Max
RE/Max
John Lyons
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Mary MacDiarmid
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Katherine Malkin
Compass
Compass
Molly Marino
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Zeferino Martinez
RE/Max
RE/Max
Karen Mason
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Tina Marie Mateja
BHHS Chicago
BHHS Chicago
Caitlin McLain
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
David Mishel
Compass
Compass
Susan Morrow
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Mary Myzia
RE/Max
RE/Max
Susan Nice
Dream Town
Dream Town
Nancy Nugent
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Andres Olaez
RE/Max
RE/Max
Trish Orndorff
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Jennifer Oukrust
Compass
Compass
Mitir Patel
Dream Town
Dream Town
Roman Patzner
Fulton Grace
Fulton Grace
Trevor Pauling
John Greene
John Greene
Ivonne Payes
Oladiji & Payes
Oladiji & Payes
Joel Perez
RE/Max
RE/Max
Heidi K. Peterson
RE/Max
RE/Max
Lisa Petrik
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Kathryn Pinto
Compass
Compass
Krissy Polk-Viox
Compass
Compass
Tere Proctor
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Gina Purdy
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Linda Quinn
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Shaun Raugstad
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Pasquale Recchia
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Rick Richker
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Pam Rueve
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Susie Scheuber
RE/Max
RE/Max
Mark Schrimmer
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Gina Shad
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Shelley Shelly
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Brant Sichko
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Jesse Singh
RE/Max
RE/Max
Coya J. Smith
RE/Max
RE/Max
Matthew Smith
John Greene
John Greene
Timothy J. Sotis
RE/Max
RE/Max
Eamonn Stafford
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Victoria Stein
Compass
Compass
Selena R. Stloukal
RE/Max
RE/Max
Sophia C. Su
RE/Max
RE/Max
Kathy Szuba
RE/Max
RE/Max
Tracy Tran
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Chris Veech
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Alexa Mimi Wagner
RE/Max
RE/Max
Susan Amory Weninger
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Julie White
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Bethanie M. Williams
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Ellen Williams
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Jake Wirtz
Wirtz Real Estate Group
Wirtz Real Estate Group
Lyn Wise
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Shayne Wulbert
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Pat Young
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Sara Young
RE/Max
RE/Max
Adam Zagata
Dream Town
Dream Town
Marc Zale
Compass
Compass
Lisa Zeller-O’Malley
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
James Ziltz
BHHS Chicago
BHHS Chicago
SOURCE: Data provided by agencies