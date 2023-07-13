Photograph: Vinod Kalathil

1 Thattu

What:Margaret Pak and Vinod Kalathil share the cuisine of his native Kerala at this sunny new Avondale restaurant, open for lunch and dinner.

Why:At the long-awaited brick-and-mortar eatery, which began in 2019 as a stall at Politan Row, you can order plates like spiced fried chicken bites and pan-fried fish with chilled yogurt rice, or grab an Indian-inspired beer or cocktail at the bar or lounge.

Where:2601 W. Fletcher St., Avondale Website

Photograph: Lindsay Eberly

2 The Oakville Grill & Cellar

What:An airy wine-country-inspired eatery from Lettuce Entertain You and chef Max Robbins (Longman & Eagle)

Why:Expect twists on old-school faves, like a napa cabbage Caesar, plus lots of California bottles (natch).

Where:163 N. Green St., West Loop Website

Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

3 Pizza Matta

What:A carryout and delivery joint from Giant and Chef’s Special

Why:Make takeout night fun with build-your-own pizzas, pepperoni salads, and Superman ice cream.

Where:3211 W. Armitage Ave., Logan Square Website

Photograph: Olivia Blinn

4 The Pearl Club

What:Remember Emmit’s Irish Pub? This bar, which replaced it, is not that.

Why:You’ll find a much fancier ambience and classy cocktails, like a clarified ube colada.

Where:495 N. Milwaukee Ave., West Town Website

Photograph: Fioretta

5 Fioretta

What:The steakhouse boom continues; this one, from DineAmic Hospitality, has an Italian-tinged menu and throwback vibes.

Why:Split truffle mushroom lasagna and a tomahawk steak with Gorgonzola fonduta while taking in the scene.

Where:318 N. Sangamon St., West Loop Website

Photograph: Light Leak

6 The Bellevue

What:The new restaurant in the Tavern on Rush space is open for lunch, dinner, and prime Gold Coast people-watching on the sidewalk patio.

Why:Expect approachable classics, like French dips and shrimp de Jonghe, and a sleek new design.

Where:1031 N. Rush St., Gold Coast Website

Photograph: Thomas Oh

7 Perilla

What:The Korean American restaurant reopens after a fresh remodel.

Why:Take in the Korean art elements and order the funky Korean twist on salad Lyonnaise with doenjang, chicharrón croutons, and a soy-marinated egg.

Where:401 N. Milwaukee Ave., West Town Website

Photograph: Angela Mejia

8 Bronzeville Winery

What:Lamar Moore takes over the kitchen at this wine-focused restaurant.

Why:Pop in for sliders with bacon jam and steak frites with patatas bravas.

Where:4420 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Bronzeville Website

Photograph: Wade McElroy

9 Estereo FM

What:A second location of the breezy Logan Square bar

Why:By day, find Four Letter Word baristas slinging coffee and Cafe Tola empanadas; by night, sip easy-drinking cocktails.

Where:1001 W. Fulton Market, West Loop Website

Photograph: Jess Maynard

10 Thomas & Dutch

What:A casual eatery in downtown Evanston from Farm Bar

Why:Nosh on Midwest dishes like fried walleye with celery salad, made with ingredients from the restaurant’s own farm.

Where:703 Church St., Evanston Website