While the dining room at Shaw’s Crab House is a bit staid, it’s hard to think of a more appealing perch than a barstool at the adjacent Oyster Bar. Energetic and always packed, the room is humming with people drinking martinis or glasses of Chablis and slurping freshly shucked oysters (Shaw’s offers a dozen varieties, changing daily and updated on a sign hanging over the bar). Join them. You can go in a couple of different directions next — some good sushi rolls or a poke bowl, fish and chips, or one of the city’s best lobster rolls. The can’t-miss dish is the Shaw’s signature chopped seafood salad, loaded with crab, shrimp, lobster, and much more. Finish with a slice of Key lime pie. It’s delicious and decadent, like a night at this rollicking oyster bar should be.