Related: Chicago’s Top Real Estate Agents and Chicago’s Top Real Estate Teams
Susan Miner
Premier Relocation
How can buyers gain an edge in this market?
Your brokers have to be more involved in finding homes that haven’t yet been put on the market. You have to act quickly because there’s so little inventory. We try to work with brokers in the geographical areas where our clients are looking so they can tell us what’s coming.
What’s the wildest thing you’ve seen in an offer recently?
I had a unit in the Waldorf Astoria for sale. During an open house, the buyer fell in love with the renter’s French bulldog puppy. We got an offer for the condo, the furniture … and the puppy! He got the unit, but not the puppy.
Photograph: Francis Son
SAM SHAFFER
Chicago Properties
How can buyers gain an edge in this market?
Consider an “as is” rider, where the seller doesn’t cover repairs but you can still terminate the contract after inspection; an appraisal gap waiver, where you cover any difference between the price and appraisal; or a postpossession agreement, which lets the seller remain in the house after closing so they don’t have to navigate a same-day buy and sell.
Photograph: Gerber+Scarpelli
MEGAN MCCLEARY
BHHS Chicago
Should you sell your home as is?
No. It sends the message that there might be something wrong in the home. The only time I recommend as is is when a family member passes away and leaves an estate.
What small thing can turn off buyers?
Weird smells.
Photograph: Personal Brand in a Box
SIMRAN DUA
RE/Max
What’s an unusual thing you’ve done to close a deal?
I was representing the seller, and the buyers insisted on doing a religious ceremony at the house before closing. It had to do with an auspicious date and time, so we all went over at 6 a.m. You want to make people happy!
Photograph: Katherin D. Frankovic
EMILY SACHS WONG
@properties Christie’s
What design touches are appealing to buyers right now?
We’re done with gray. Everything is warming up — colors and patterns are coming back.
What small thing can turn off buyers?
Carbon monoxide detectors and alarm panels that are old and yellowed.
Photograph: VBO Photo