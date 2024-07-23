Related: Chicago’s Top Real Estate Agents and Chicago’s Top Real Estate Teams

Susan Miner Premier Relocation How can buyers gain an edge in this market? Your brokers have to be more involved in finding homes that haven’t yet been put on the market. You have to act quickly because there’s so little inventory. We try to work with brokers in the geographical areas where our clients are looking so they can tell us what’s coming. What’s the wildest thing you’ve seen in an offer recently? I had a unit in the Waldorf Astoria for sale. During an open house, the buyer fell in love with the renter’s French bulldog puppy. We got an offer for the condo, the furniture … and the puppy! He got the unit, but not the puppy. Photograph: Francis Son

SAM SHAFFER Chicago Properties How can buyers gain an edge in this market? Consider an “as is” rider, where the seller doesn’t cover repairs but you can still terminate the contract after inspection; an appraisal gap waiver, where you cover any difference between the price and appraisal; or a postpossession agreement, which lets the seller remain in the house after closing so they don’t have to navigate a same-day buy and sell. Photograph: Gerber+Scarpelli

MEGAN MCCLEARY BHHS Chicago Should you sell your home as is? No. It sends the message that there might be something wrong in the home. The only time I recommend as is is when a family member passes away and leaves an estate. What small thing can turn off buyers? Weird smells. Photograph: Personal Brand in a Box

SIMRAN DUA RE/Max What’s an unusual thing you’ve done to close a deal? I was representing the seller, and the buyers insisted on doing a religious ceremony at the house before closing. It had to do with an auspicious date and time, so we all went over at 6 a.m. You want to make people happy! Photograph: Katherin D. Frankovic