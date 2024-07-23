To see the top-selling real estate teams, click here.
|Sales (in Millions of $)
|1
|Jena Radnay
|@properties Christie’s
|169.0
|2
|Carrie McCormick
|@properties Christie’s
|150.1
|3
|Nicholas Solano
|Twin Vines
|138.2
|4
|Paige Dooley
|Compass
|109.9
|5
|Christopher Lobrillo
|Grandview Realty
|108.1
|6
|Joanne Nemerovski
|Compass
|72.0
|7
|Robert Picciariello
|Prello Realty
|70.4
|8
|Chezi Rafaeli
|Coldwell Banker
|68.3
|9
|Susan Miner
|Premier Relocation
|61.8
|10
|Sam Shaffer
|Chicago Properties
|57.2
|11
|Liz Brooks
|Belgravia
|57.2
|12
|Linda Feinstein
|Compass
|54.4
|13
|Nathan Stillwell
|John Greene
|53.7
|14
|Lina Shah
|Coldwell Banker
|51.1
|15
|Cory Green
|Compass
|48.4
|16
|Susan Maman
|@properties Christie’s
|47.5
|17
|Anne Dubray
|Coldwell Banker
|46.8
|18
|Dave Chung
|Compass
|44.7
|19
|Joanne Hudson
|Compass
|44.3
|20
|Sarah Toso
|RE/Max
|43.4
|21
|Robbie Morrison
|Coldwell Banker
|43.3
|22
|Paul Mancini
|@properties Christie’s
|42.2
|23
|Timothy Salm
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|41.5
|24
|Margie Brooks
|Baird & Warner
|41.5
|25
|Andra O’Neill
|@properties Christie’s
|41.4
|26
|Jason O’Beirne
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|41.1
|27
|Linda Levin
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|40.8
|28
|Millie Rosenbloom
|Baird & Warner
|39.2
|29
|Mark Ahmad
|Century 21
|39.0
|30
|Annika Valdiserri
|@properties Christie’s
|37.5
|31
|Patrick Teets
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|37.4
|32
|Laura Fitzpatrick
|@properties Christie’s
|36.7
|33
|Suzanne Gignilliat
|@properties Christie’s
|36.5
|34
|Scott Curcio
|Baird & Warner
|36.3
|35
|Nancy Tassone
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|35.1
|36
|Rachel Krueger
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|35.0
|37
|Michael Hall
|Baird & Warner
|34.4
|38
|Raymond Morandi
|Morandi Properties
|33.7
|39
|Beth Burtt
|@properties Christie’s
|33.3
|40
|Cathy Oberbroeckling
|Baird & Warner
|33.0
|41
|Ginny Stewart
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|32.7
|42
|Aly Tesar
|@properties Christie’s
|32.6
|43
|Megan McCleary
|BHHS Chicago
|32.6
|44
|Mary Wallace
|Coldwell Banker
|32.3
|45
|Ryan Smith
|RE/Max
|32.1
|46
|Stephanie LoVerde
|Baird & Warner
|31.8
|47
|James Ziltz
|BHHS Chicago
|31.7
|48
|Vaseekaran Janarthanam
|RE/Max
|31.2
|49
|Pasquale Recchia
|@properties Christie’s
|31.2
|50
|Benjamin Hickman
|RE/Max
|30.1
|51
|Glenn Sharp
|RE/Max
|29.7
|52
|Bonnie Tripton
|@properties Christie’s
|29.3
|53
|Greg Cirone
|XR Realty
|28.7
|54
|Sara Brahm
|@properties Christie’s
|28.6
|55
|Cadey O’Leary
|@properties Christie’s
|28.4
|56
|Sherri Hoke
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|28.3
|57
|Michael Rosenblum
|BHHS Chicago
|28.2
|58
|Dave Shalabi
|RE/Max
|28.0
|59
|Michael Maier
|BHHS Chicago
|27.9
|60
|Julie Cassin
|@properties Christie’s
|27.6
|61
|Emily Smart LeMire
|Compass
|27.5
|62
|Katie Hackett
|@properties Christie’s
|26.9
|63
|Marty Dunne
|BHHS Chicago
|26.8
|64
|Alexandra Shaban
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|26.7
|65
|Hadley Rue
|Dream Town
|25.7
|66
|Mike Greco
|Baird & Warner
|25.7
|67
|Jeff Stainer
|RE/Max
|25.6
|68
|Nancy Gibson
|@properties Christie’s
|25.5
|69
|Katherine Malkin
|Compass
|25.3
|70
|Trevor Pauling
|John Greene
|25.3
|71
|Matthew Smith
|John Greene
|25.2
|72
|Ryan Huyler
|Compass
|25.1
|73
|Vipin Gulati
|RE/Max
|24.9
|74
|Shaun Raugstad
|Coldwell Banker
|24.9
|75
|Lori Neuschel
|@properties Christie’s
|24.6
|76
|Kathleen Malone
|Compass
|24.4
|77
|Anne Hodge
|Compass
|24.2
|78
|Nicholas Colagiovanni
|Baird & Warner
|23.7
|79
|Simran Dua
|RE/Max
|23.6
|80
|Margaret Smego
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|23.4
|81
|Elizabeth August
|@properties Christie’s
|23.3
|82
|Zeferino Martinez
|RE/Max
|23.2
|83
|Alan Berlow
|Coldwell Banker
|23.2
|84
|Keith Brand
|BHHS Chicago
|23.1
|85
|Jonathan Lopez
|Century 21
|22.8
|86
|Cindi Sodolski
|Compass
|22.8
|87
|Annie Schweitzer
|Compass
|22.7
|88
|Susan Teper
|@properties Christie’s
|22.5
|89
|Melanie Carlson
|@properties Christie’s
|22.3
|90
|Martha Harrison
|@properties Christie’s
|22.1
|91
|Salvador Gonzalez
|RE/Max
|21.2
|92
|Julie Kaczor
|Baird & Warner
|21.1
|93
|Ralph Milito
|@properties Christie’s
|21.0
|94
|Michael Mitchell
|@properties Christie’s
|20.9
|95
|Peter Angelo
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|20.8
|96
|Jim Abbott
|Baird & Warner
|20.7
|97
|Mary Hoffman
|Baird & Warner
|20.7
|98
|Lisa Finks
|Compass
|20.1
|99
|Tracy Tran
|Coldwell Banker
|20.0
|100
|Jan Morel
|@properties Christie’s
|19.9
Sales above $15 million
Darren Allen
Compass
Compass
Elizabeth Amidon
Jameson Sotheby's
Jameson Sotheby’s
Deb Baker
Compass
Compass
Cathy Balice
@properties Christie's
@properties Christie’s
Mary Baubonis
@properties Christie's
@properties Christie’s
Roger Blomgren
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Fabio Brancati
@properties Christie's
@properties Christie’s
Bradley Brondyke
Jameson Sotheby's
Jameson Sotheby’s
Ben Broughton
RE/Max
RE/Max
Tom Campone
Compass
Compass
Maria Castillo
RE/Max
RE/Max
Houda Chedid
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Robin Chessick
Dream Town
Dream Town
Terri Christian
@properties Christie's
@properties Christie’s
David J. Cobb
RE/Max
RE/Max
Carol Collins
Jameson Sotheby's
Jameson Sotheby’s
Linda Conforti
Jameson Sotheby's
Jameson Sotheby’s
Courtney Cook
@properties Christie's
@properties Christie’s
Ashley Cox
Compass
Compass
Meg Daday
Keller Williams
Keller Williams
Brooke Daitchman
Dream Town
Dream Town
Sheila Dantzler
Jameson Sotheby's
Jameson Sotheby’s
Mariah Dell
Compass
Compass
Sarah DePasquale
@properties Christie's
@properties Christie’s
Ann deVane
John Greene
John Greene
Ardit Dizdari
@properties Christie's
@properties Christie’s
Rory Dominick
Keller Williams
Keller Williams
Dinny Dwyer
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Ronda Fish
Jameson Sotheby's
Jameson Sotheby’s
Tania Forte
@properties Christie's
@properties Christie’s
Kristine Frost
Compass
Compass
Carla Gorman
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Lindy Goss
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Chris Grano
Keller Williams
Keller Williams
Anne Hardy
BHHS Chicago
BHHS Chicago
Coco Harris
Compass
Compass
Kim Heller
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Laura Henrikson
@properties Christie's
@properties Christie’s
Juana Honeycutt
Jameson Sotheby's
Jameson Sotheby’s
Connie Hoos
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Amy Hoover
RE/Max
RE/Max
Ginny Jackson
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Ashley Kaehn
Compass
Compass
Kevin Kemp
RE/Max
RE/Max
Mark Keppy
Dream Town
Dream Town
Anne Kothe
Keller Williams
Keller Williams
Shannon Kutchek
Compass
Compass
Darragh Landry
@properties Christie's
@properties Christie’s
Liz Lassner
@properties Christie's
@properties Christie’s
Liz LaTour
Dream Town
Dream Town
K.C. Lau
@properties Christie's
@properties Christie’s
Jamie Lee
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
R. Matt Leutheuser
Jameson Sotheby's
Jameson Sotheby’s
Danny Lewis
Dream Town
Dream Town
Edward Lukasik Jr.
RE/Max
RE/Max
J Maggio
@properties Christie's
@properties Christie’s
Harry Maisel
@properties Christie's
@properties Christie’s
Erick Matos
RE/Max
RE/Max
Nancy McAdam
Jameson Sotheby's
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jenifer McCartney
Jameson Sotheby's
Jameson Sotheby’s
Keith McMahon
Compass
Compass
Lisa Miceli
Jameson Sotheby's
Jameson Sotheby’s
Caroline Moellering
@properties Christie's
@properties Christie’s
Peter Moore
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Randy Nasatir
@properties Christie's
@properties Christie’s
Dan Nelson
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Susan Nice
Dream Town
Dream Town
Lori Nieman
@properties Christie's
@properties Christie’s
Lindsey Paulus
@properties Christie's
@properties Christie’s
Joel Perez
RE/Max
RE/Max
Shelly Perkowski
@properties Christie's
@properties Christie’s
Tere Proctor
@properties Christie's
@properties Christie’s
Lynn Purcell
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Gina Purdy
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Rick Richker
@properties Christie's
@properties Christie’s
Deidre Rudich
Compass
Compass
Pamela Rueve
Jameson Sotheby's
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jeff/Amjad Salhani
RE/Max
RE/Max
Swati Saxena
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Frank Scaletta
XR Realty
XR Realty
Susie Scheuber
RE/Max
RE/Max
Steve Scheuring
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Kelly Schmidt
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Victoria Krause Schutte
@properties Christie's
@properties Christie’s
Caroline V. Senetar
RE/Max
RE/Max
Matt Steiger
@properties Christie's
@properties Christie’s
Victoria Stein
Compass
Compass
Selena Stloukal
RE/Max
RE/Max
Kathy Szuba
RE/Max
RE/Max
Jake Tasharski
Compass
Compass
Megan Tirpak
@properties Christie's
@properties Christie’s
Mark Vaccaro
Century 21
Century 21
George Venturella
Century 21
Century 21
Cindy Weinreb
@properties Christie's
@properties Christie’s
Julie White
@properties Christie's
@properties Christie’s
Alex Wolking
Keller Williams
Keller Williams
Sara Young
RE/Max
RE/Max
Steven Zaleski
Compass
Compass
Lisa Zeller-O'Malley
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Sales above $10 million
Ayesha Afaq
RE/Max
RE/Max
Diana Ahlf
RE/Max
RE/Max
Cory Albiani
@properties Christie's
@properties Christie’s
Patrick Alvarez
Jameson Sotheby's
Jameson Sotheby’s
Liz Anderson
@properties Christie's
@properties Christie’s
Kelly Angelopoulos
Jameson Sotheby's
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jackie Angiello
Keller Williams
Keller Williams
Karen Arenson
Engel & Völkers
Engel & Völkers
Amy Avakian
BHHS Chicago
BHHS Chicago
Christie Baines
Jameson Sotheby's
Jameson Sotheby’s
Katie Barreto
Compass
Compass
Blake Bauer
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Brian Behan
@properties Christie's
@properties Christie’s
Jennifer Bennett
RE/Max
RE/Max
Brenda Bill
@properties Christie's
@properties Christie’s
Katie Bishop
Jameson Sotheby's
Jameson Sotheby’s
Sandra Black
RE/Max
RE/Max
Brandon Blankenship
Keller Williams
Keller Williams
Nicole Bokich
@properties Christie's
@properties Christie’s
Brant Booker
Jameson Sotheby's
Jameson Sotheby’s
Mary Bruno
Keller Williams
Keller Williams
Elizabeth Bryant
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Cara Buffa
BHHS Chicago
BHHS Chicago
Pam Burke
Keller Williams
Keller Williams
Marge Cahill
@properties Christie's
@properties Christie’s
April Callahan
Compass
Compass
Valerie Campbell
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Alan Candea
Dream Town
Dream Town
Bridget Cantafio
@properties Christie's
@properties Christie’s
Marj Carpenter
RE/Max
RE/Max
Tom Carris
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Bridget Carroll
Keller Williams
Keller Williams
Audra Casey
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Jennifer Cavanaugh
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Amber Cawley
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Jordan Chalmers
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Caroline Chambers
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Joseph Champagne
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Mike Checuga
RE/Max
RE/Max
Jill Clark
Compass
Compass
Patrick Cogan
Compass
Compass
Edward Colatorti
Compass
Compass
Michelle Collingbourne
RE/Max
RE/Max
Ilsa Conover
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jen Conte
RE/Max
RE/Max
Troy Cooper
John Greene
John Greene
Monica Corbett
Compass
Compass
Ila Coretti
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Erik Corral
RE/Max
RE/Max
Peggie Costello
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Jessica Coulson
Compass
Compass
Bucky Cross
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Barb Cullen
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Agnes Czaja
RE/Max
RE/Max
Dawn Dause
RE/Max
RE/Max
Chris Demos
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Frank DeNovi
Compass
Compass
Yvonne Despinich
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Emily DeStefano
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Bill Dewar
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Mario DiLorenzo
Keller Williams
Keller Williams
Paul Dimmick
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Craig Doherty
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Mark Dollard
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Shawn Dowd
John Greene
John Greene
Nicole Duran
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Nano Engdahl
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Connie Engel
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Jordan Euson
Compass
Compass
Lindsay Everest
BHHS Chicago
BHHS Chicago
Anne Fan
Compass
Compass
Dympna Fay-Hart
Dream Town
Dream Town
Erin Feinerman
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Eileen Fielding
RE/Max
RE/Max
Grace Flatt
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Julie Fleetwood
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Katie Foss
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Amir Fouad
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Kathie Frerman
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
George Furla
Dream Town
Dream Town
Patti Furman
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Naveena Ganesan
John Greene
John Greene
Joe Gasbarra
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Megan Gemp
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Lisa Gendel
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Judy Gibbons
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Edward Gobbo
BHHS Chicago
BHHS Chicago
Chris Gomes
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Julie Goodyear
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Jacquelynn Gordon
Compass
Compass
Jenni Gordon
Compass
Compass
Bridget Gricus
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Connie Grunwaldt
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Carol Guist
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Anne Gummersall
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
James Gurick
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Mary Haight Himes
Compass
Compass
Agnes Halmon
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Dan Halperin
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Lyn Harvie
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Dino Hasapis
Compass
Compass
Hamza Hassan
RE/Max
RE/Max
Joelle Hayes
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Jan Hazlett
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Mona Hellinga
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Jamie Hogan
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Ann Hoglund
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Victoria Holmes
BHHS Chicago
BHHS Chicago
Nancy Hotchkiss
BHHS Chicago
BHHS Chicago
Kassie Houlihan
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Yevhen Hurtovyi
RE/Max
RE/Max
Mohammed Islam
Century 21
Century 21
Anne Jacobs
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
David Jaffe
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Ed Jelinek
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Melissa Johnson
RE/Max
RE/Max
Rudy Johnson
Keller Williams
Keller Williams
Stacy Johnson
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Katherine Karvelas
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Anne Kavanaugh
Compass
Compass
Michael Kelly
Compass
Compass
Mary Reuter Kenney
RE/Max
RE/Max
Kim Kerbis
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Rita Kerins
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Maria Kernahan
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Batgerel Khurelbaatar
Compass
Compass
Van Ann Kim
Compass
Compass
Cricket King
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Kelly Kirchheimer
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Micah Kirstein
John Greene
John Greene
Danielle Klausing
Compass
Compass
Greg Klemstein
RE/Max
RE/Max
Karolina Klinowski
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Mark Kloss
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Nick Kluding
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Mark Koehler
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Karina Kolb-Formento
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Marcin Krempa
RE/Max
RE/Max
Tadeusz Krzysztofiak
RE/Max
RE/Max
Jeannie Kurtzhalts
Compass
Compass
Jim Laha
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Helen LaLonde
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Marta Landrosh
BHHS Chicago
BHHS Chicago
Julie Latsko
Compass
Compass
Jose Leon
RE/Max
RE/Max
Giovanni Leopaldi
Compass
Compass
Haley Levine
Compass
Compass
Michael Lohens
RE/Max
RE/Max
Mike Long
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Michell Lukasik
RE/Max
RE/Max
Sharyl Mackey
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Kelly Maggio
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Leslie Maguire
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Kerri Mahon
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Brandie Malay Siavelis
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Anthony Maione
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Simmi Malhotra
John Greene
John Greene
Stephanie Malmquist
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Molly Mann
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Meredith Manni Meserow
BHHS Chicago
BHHS Chicago
Linda Martin
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Natalia Martinez
RE/Max
RE/Max
Brenda Mauldin
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Kelsey Mayher
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Emily McClintock
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Kathy McKinney
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Caitlin McLain
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Tim McLoughlin
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Ashraf Memon
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Daniel Merrion
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Dalia Metzger
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Howard Meyers
Compass
Compass
Neveen Michael
Keller Williams
Keller Williams
Heidi Michaels
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Laura Michicich
BHHS Chicago
BHHS Chicago
Tania Mihaylova
RE/Max
RE/Max
Debbie Miller Cohen
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
David Mishel
Compass
Compass
Mandy Montford
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Josie Morrison
RE/Max
RE/Max
Ghita Mueller
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Khaled Muza
RE/Max
RE/Max
Suzanne Myers
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Mary Myzia
RE/Max
RE/Max
Roni Nanini
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Jason Nash
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
John Nash
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Rita Neri
RE/Max
RE/Max
Brenda Newman-Lawler
RE/Max
RE/Max
Jennifer Newsom
BHHS Chicago
BHHS Chicago
Gail Niermeyer
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Neringa Northcutt
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Nancy Nugent
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Susan O’Connor Davis
BHHS Chicago
BHHS Chicago
Andres Olaez
RE/Max
RE/Max
Maria B. Orozco
RE/Max
RE/Max
Jennifer Oukrust
Compass
Compass
Roman Patzner
Fulton Grace
Fulton Grace
Katerina Pavlova
RE/Max
RE/Max
Jacklyn Pepoon
Compass
Compass
Chris Pequet
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Heidi Peterson
RE/Max
RE/Max
Lisa Petrik
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Brett Picarazzi
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Monique Pieron
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Slav Polinski
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Nadine Pomilia
RE/Max
RE/Max
Karen Poteshman Skurie
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Liz Prassas Licata
Compass
Compass
Marek Prus
RE/Max
RE/Max
Jordan Pyle
Compass
Compass
Diana Radosta
Compass
Compass
Karen Ranquist
BHHS Chicago
BHHS Chicago
Dawn Recchia
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Jen Riccolo DeBower
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Jeanne Rickard
Compass
Compass
Elise Rinaldi
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Deb Ritter
Keller Williams
Keller Williams
Niki Rocco
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Beata Rogowski
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Chris Rosenburg
United Real Estate
United Real Estate
Anne Rossley
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Janine Sasso
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Kimberly Schmidt
RE/Max
RE/Max
Mark Schrimmer
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Al Schwartz
Fulton Grace
Fulton Grace
Becky Sexson
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Gina Shad
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Linda Shaughnessy
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Elizabeth Sheeran
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Brant Sichko
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Robert Sikkel
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
George Simic
John Greene
John Greene
Patricia Skirving
Compass
Compass
Daniel Slivka
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Nancy Sliwa
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Elliot Small
Compass
Compass
Evan Smeenge
Compass
Compass
Amy Smith
RE/Max
RE/Max
Doug Smith
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Gregory Smith
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Kevin Snow
BHHS Chicago
BHHS Chicago
Kacia Snyder
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Diana Soldo Massaro
Dream Town
Dream Town
Clare Spartz
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
John Spieske
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Eamonn Stafford
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Elizabeth Stephenson
RE/Max
RE/Max
Dan Straus
Dream Town
Dream Town
Sophia Su
RE/Max
RE/Max
Oksana Suden
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Tim Sullivan
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Dave Swanson
John Greene
John Greene
Lesley Sweeney
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Bernadeta Szczech
RE/Max
RE/Max
Carrie Tarzon
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Jeffrey Taylor
RE/Max
RE/Max
Casselyn Tertell
Compass
Compass
Dan Timm
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Benjamin Turbow
Keller Williams
Keller Williams
Loreal Urso
Dream Town
Dream Town
Jennifer Vande Lune
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Dawn Venit
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Madison Verdun
Keller Williams
Keller Williams
Neil Verhagen
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Cheryl Waldstein
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Collin Wasiak
Compass
Compass
Courtney Welsch
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Keith Wilkey
BHHS Chicago
BHHS Chicago
Cynthia Windeler
Keller Williams
Keller Williams
Mike Wolson
Compass
Compass
Michael Yeagle
Compass
Compass
Robert Yoshimura
Compass
Compass
Melanie Young
Keller Williams
Keller Williams
Pat Young
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Adam Zagata
Dream Town
Dream Town
Marc Zale
Compass
Compass
David Zwarycz
BHHS Chicago
BHHS Chicago
SOURCE: Data provided by agencies