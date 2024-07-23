To see the top-selling real estate teams, click here.
Sales (in Millions of $)
1Jena Radnay@properties Christie’s169.0
2Carrie McCormick@properties Christie’s150.1
3Nicholas SolanoTwin Vines138.2
4Paige DooleyCompass109.9
5Christopher LobrilloGrandview Realty108.1
6Joanne NemerovskiCompass72.0
7Robert PicciarielloPrello Realty70.4
8Chezi RafaeliColdwell Banker68.3
9Susan MinerPremier Relocation61.8
10Sam ShafferChicago Properties57.2
11Liz BrooksBelgravia57.2
12Linda FeinsteinCompass54.4
13Nathan StillwellJohn Greene53.7
14Lina ShahColdwell Banker51.1
15Cory GreenCompass48.4
16Susan Maman@properties Christie’s47.5
17Anne DubrayColdwell Banker46.8
18Dave ChungCompass44.7
19Joanne HudsonCompass44.3
20Sarah TosoRE/Max43.4
21Robbie MorrisonColdwell Banker43.3
22Paul Mancini@properties Christie’s42.2
23Timothy SalmJameson Sotheby’s41.5
24Margie BrooksBaird & Warner41.5
25Andra O’Neill@properties Christie’s41.4
26Jason O’BeirneJameson Sotheby’s41.1
27Linda LevinJameson Sotheby’s40.8
28Millie RosenbloomBaird & Warner39.2
29Mark AhmadCentury 2139.0
30Annika Valdiserri@properties Christie’s37.5
31Patrick TeetsJameson Sotheby’s37.4
32Laura Fitzpatrick@properties Christie’s36.7
33Suzanne Gignilliat@properties Christie’s36.5
34Scott CurcioBaird & Warner36.3
35Nancy TassoneJameson Sotheby’s35.1
36Rachel KruegerJameson Sotheby’s35.0
37Michael HallBaird & Warner34.4
38Raymond MorandiMorandi Properties33.7
39Beth Burtt@properties Christie’s33.3
40Cathy OberbroecklingBaird & Warner33.0
41Ginny StewartJameson Sotheby’s32.7
42Aly Tesar@properties Christie’s32.6
43Megan McClearyBHHS Chicago32.6
44Mary WallaceColdwell Banker32.3
45Ryan SmithRE/Max32.1
46Stephanie LoVerdeBaird & Warner31.8
47James ZiltzBHHS Chicago31.7
48Vaseekaran JanarthanamRE/Max31.2
49Pasquale Recchia@properties Christie’s31.2
50Benjamin HickmanRE/Max30.1
51Glenn SharpRE/Max29.7
52Bonnie Tripton@properties Christie’s29.3
53Greg CironeXR Realty28.7
54Sara Brahm@properties Christie’s28.6
55Cadey O’Leary@properties Christie’s28.4
56Sherri HokeJameson Sotheby’s28.3
57Michael RosenblumBHHS Chicago28.2
58Dave ShalabiRE/Max28.0
59Michael MaierBHHS Chicago27.9
60Julie Cassin@properties Christie’s27.6
61Emily Smart LeMireCompass27.5
62Katie Hackett@properties Christie’s26.9
63Marty DunneBHHS Chicago26.8
64Alexandra ShabanJameson Sotheby’s26.7
65Hadley RueDream Town25.7
66Mike GrecoBaird & Warner25.7
67Jeff StainerRE/Max25.6
68Nancy Gibson@properties Christie’s25.5
69Katherine MalkinCompass25.3
70Trevor PaulingJohn Greene25.3
71Matthew SmithJohn Greene25.2
72Ryan HuylerCompass25.1
73Vipin GulatiRE/Max24.9
74Shaun RaugstadColdwell Banker24.9
75Lori Neuschel@properties Christie’s24.6
76Kathleen MaloneCompass24.4
77Anne HodgeCompass24.2
78Nicholas ColagiovanniBaird & Warner23.7
79Simran DuaRE/Max23.6
80Margaret SmegoJameson Sotheby’s23.4
81Elizabeth August@properties Christie’s23.3
82Zeferino MartinezRE/Max23.2
83Alan BerlowColdwell Banker23.2
84Keith BrandBHHS Chicago23.1
85Jonathan LopezCentury 2122.8
86Cindi SodolskiCompass22.8
87Annie SchweitzerCompass22.7
88Susan Teper@properties Christie’s22.5
89Melanie Carlson@properties Christie’s22.3
90Martha Harrison@properties Christie’s22.1
91Salvador GonzalezRE/Max21.2
92Julie KaczorBaird & Warner21.1
93Ralph Milito@properties Christie’s21.0
94Michael Mitchell@properties Christie’s20.9
95Peter AngeloJameson Sotheby’s20.8
96Jim AbbottBaird & Warner20.7
97Mary HoffmanBaird & Warner20.7
98Lisa FinksCompass20.1
99Tracy TranColdwell Banker20.0
100Jan Morel@properties Christie’s19.9

Sales above $15 million

Darren Allen
Compass
Elizabeth Amidon
Jameson Sotheby’s
Deb Baker
Compass
Cathy Balice
@properties Christie’s
Mary Baubonis
@properties Christie’s
Roger Blomgren
Baird & Warner
Fabio Brancati
@properties Christie’s
Bradley Brondyke
Jameson Sotheby’s
Ben Broughton
RE/Max
Tom Campone
Compass
Maria Castillo
RE/Max
Houda Chedid
Coldwell Banker
Robin Chessick
Dream Town
Terri Christian
@properties Christie’s
David J. Cobb
RE/Max
Carol Collins
Jameson Sotheby’s
Linda Conforti
Jameson Sotheby’s
Courtney Cook
@properties Christie’s
Ashley Cox
Compass
Meg Daday
Keller Williams
Brooke Daitchman
Dream Town
Sheila Dantzler
Jameson Sotheby’s
Mariah Dell
Compass
Sarah DePasquale
@properties Christie’s
Ann deVane
John Greene
Ardit Dizdari
@properties Christie’s
Rory Dominick
Keller Williams
Dinny Dwyer
Coldwell Banker
Ronda Fish
Jameson Sotheby’s
Tania Forte
@properties Christie’s
Kristine Frost
Compass
Carla Gorman
Baird & Warner
Lindy Goss
Baird & Warner
Chris Grano
Keller Williams
Anne Hardy
BHHS Chicago
Coco Harris
Compass
Kim Heller
Baird & Warner
Laura Henrikson
@properties Christie’s
Juana Honeycutt
Jameson Sotheby’s
Connie Hoos
Coldwell Banker
Amy Hoover
RE/Max
Ginny Jackson
Baird & Warner
Ashley Kaehn
Compass
Kevin Kemp
RE/Max
Mark Keppy
Dream Town
Anne Kothe
Keller Williams
Shannon Kutchek
Compass
Darragh Landry
@properties Christie’s
Liz Lassner
@properties Christie’s
Liz LaTour
Dream Town
K.C. Lau
@properties Christie’s
Jamie Lee
Baird & Warner
R. Matt Leutheuser
Jameson Sotheby’s
Danny Lewis
Dream Town
Edward Lukasik Jr.
RE/Max
J Maggio
@properties Christie’s
Harry Maisel
@properties Christie’s
Erick Matos
RE/Max
Nancy McAdam
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jenifer McCartney
Jameson Sotheby’s
Keith McMahon
Compass
Lisa Miceli
Jameson Sotheby’s
Caroline Moellering
@properties Christie’s
Peter Moore
Baird & Warner
Randy Nasatir
@properties Christie’s
Dan Nelson
Baird & Warner
Susan Nice
Dream Town
Lori Nieman
@properties Christie’s
Lindsey Paulus
@properties Christie’s
Joel Perez
RE/Max
Shelly Perkowski
@properties Christie’s
Tere Proctor
@properties Christie’s
Lynn Purcell
Baird & Warner
Gina Purdy
Baird & Warner
Rick Richker
@properties Christie’s
Deidre Rudich
Compass
Pamela Rueve
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jeff/Amjad Salhani
RE/Max
Swati Saxena
Baird & Warner
Frank Scaletta
XR Realty
Susie Scheuber
RE/Max
Steve Scheuring
Baird & Warner
Kelly Schmidt
Coldwell Banker
Victoria Krause Schutte
@properties Christie’s
Caroline V. Senetar
RE/Max
Matt Steiger
@properties Christie’s
Victoria Stein
Compass
Selena Stloukal
RE/Max
Kathy Szuba
RE/Max
Jake Tasharski
Compass
Megan Tirpak
@properties Christie’s
Mark Vaccaro
Century 21
George Venturella
Century 21
Cindy Weinreb
@properties Christie’s
Julie White
@properties Christie’s
Alex Wolking
Keller Williams
Sara Young
RE/Max
Steven Zaleski
Compass
Lisa Zeller-O’Malley
Coldwell Banker

Sales above $10 million

Ayesha Afaq
RE/Max
Diana Ahlf
RE/Max
Cory Albiani
@properties Christie’s
Patrick Alvarez
Jameson Sotheby’s
Liz Anderson
@properties Christie’s
Kelly Angelopoulos
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jackie Angiello
Keller Williams
Karen Arenson
Engel & Völkers
Amy Avakian
BHHS Chicago
Christie Baines
Jameson Sotheby’s
Katie Barreto
Compass
Blake Bauer
Baird & Warner
Brian Behan
@properties Christie’s
Jennifer Bennett
RE/Max
Brenda Bill
@properties Christie’s
Katie Bishop
Jameson Sotheby’s
Sandra Black
RE/Max
Brandon Blankenship
Keller Williams
Nicole Bokich
@properties Christie’s
Brant Booker
Jameson Sotheby’s
Mary Bruno
Keller Williams
Elizabeth Bryant
Baird & Warner
Cara Buffa
BHHS Chicago
Pam Burke
Keller Williams
Marge Cahill
@properties Christie’s
April Callahan
Compass
Valerie Campbell
Baird & Warner
Alan Candea
Dream Town
Bridget Cantafio
@properties Christie’s
Marj Carpenter
RE/Max
Tom Carris
@properties Christie’s
Bridget Carroll
Keller Williams
Audra Casey
@properties Christie’s
Jennifer Cavanaugh
Coldwell Banker
Amber Cawley
@properties Christie’s
Jordan Chalmers
Baird & Warner
Caroline Chambers
Jameson Sotheby’s
Joseph Champagne
Coldwell Banker
Mike Checuga
RE/Max
Jill Clark
Compass
Patrick Cogan
Compass
Edward Colatorti
Compass
Michelle Collingbourne
RE/Max
Ilsa Conover
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jen Conte
RE/Max
Troy Cooper
John Greene
Monica Corbett
Compass
Ila Coretti
@properties Christie’s
Erik Corral
RE/Max
Peggie Costello
@properties Christie’s
Jessica Coulson
Compass
Bucky Cross
Baird & Warner
Barb Cullen
Baird & Warner
Agnes Czaja
RE/Max
Dawn Dause
RE/Max
Chris Demos
@properties Christie’s
Frank DeNovi
Compass
Yvonne Despinich
@properties Christie’s
Emily DeStefano
@properties Christie’s
Bill Dewar
Coldwell Banker
Mario DiLorenzo
Keller Williams
Paul Dimmick
@properties Christie’s
Craig Doherty
@properties Christie’s
Mark Dollard
Jameson Sotheby’s
Shawn Dowd
John Greene
Nicole Duran
@properties Christie’s
Nano Engdahl
Baird & Warner
Connie Engel
@properties Christie’s
Jordan Euson
Compass
Lindsay Everest
BHHS Chicago
Anne Fan
Compass
Dympna Fay-Hart
Dream Town
Erin Feinerman
@properties Christie’s
Eileen Fielding
RE/Max
Grace Flatt
@properties Christie’s
Julie Fleetwood
Jameson Sotheby’s
Katie Foss
Baird & Warner
Amir Fouad
@properties Christie’s
Kathie Frerman
@properties Christie’s
George Furla
Dream Town
Patti Furman
Coldwell Banker
Naveena Ganesan
John Greene
Joe Gasbarra
Jameson Sotheby’s
Megan Gemp
@properties Christie’s
Lisa Gendel
Jameson Sotheby’s
Judy Gibbons
Jameson Sotheby’s
Edward Gobbo
BHHS Chicago
Chris Gomes
Jameson Sotheby’s
Julie Goodyear
@properties Christie’s
Jacquelynn Gordon
Compass
Jenni Gordon
Compass
Bridget Gricus
@properties Christie’s
Connie Grunwaldt
@properties Christie’s
Carol Guist
Baird & Warner
Anne Gummersall
Coldwell Banker
James Gurick
Baird & Warner
Mary Haight Himes
Compass
Agnes Halmon
@properties Christie’s
Dan Halperin
@properties Christie’s
Lyn Harvie
Baird & Warner
Dino Hasapis
Compass
Hamza Hassan
RE/Max
Joelle Hayes
@properties Christie’s
Jan Hazlett
@properties Christie’s
Mona Hellinga
@properties Christie’s
Jamie Hogan
@properties Christie’s
Ann Hoglund
@properties Christie’s
Victoria Holmes
BHHS Chicago
Nancy Hotchkiss
BHHS Chicago
Kassie Houlihan
@properties Christie’s
Yevhen Hurtovyi
RE/Max
Mohammed Islam
Century 21
Anne Jacobs
Baird & Warner
David Jaffe
@properties Christie’s
Ed Jelinek
@properties Christie’s
Melissa Johnson
RE/Max
Rudy Johnson
Keller Williams
Stacy Johnson
Baird & Warner
Katherine Karvelas
@properties Christie’s
Anne Kavanaugh
Compass
Michael Kelly
Compass
Mary Reuter Kenney
RE/Max
Kim Kerbis
@properties Christie’s
Rita Kerins
@properties Christie’s
Maria Kernahan
@properties Christie’s
Batgerel Khurelbaatar
Compass
Van Ann Kim
Compass
Cricket King
@properties Christie’s
Kelly Kirchheimer
@properties Christie’s
Micah Kirstein
John Greene
Danielle Klausing
Compass
Greg Klemstein
RE/Max
Karolina Klinowski
Coldwell Banker
Mark Kloss
@properties Christie’s
Nick Kluding
Baird & Warner
Mark Koehler
@properties Christie’s
Karina Kolb-Formento
@properties Christie’s
Marcin Krempa
RE/Max
Tadeusz Krzysztofiak
RE/Max
Jeannie Kurtzhalts
Compass
Jim Laha
Jameson Sotheby’s
Helen LaLonde
@properties Christie’s
Marta Landrosh
BHHS Chicago
Julie Latsko
Compass
Jose Leon
RE/Max
Giovanni Leopaldi
Compass
Haley Levine
Compass
Michael Lohens
RE/Max
Mike Long
@properties Christie’s
Michell Lukasik
RE/Max
Sharyl Mackey
Baird & Warner
Kelly Maggio
@properties Christie’s
Leslie Maguire
@properties Christie’s
Kerri Mahon
@properties Christie’s
Brandie Malay Siavelis
@properties Christie’s
Anthony Maione
@properties Christie’s
Simmi Malhotra
John Greene
Stephanie Malmquist
@properties Christie’s
Molly Mann
@properties Christie’s
Meredith Manni Meserow
BHHS Chicago
Linda Martin
Coldwell Banker
Natalia Martinez
RE/Max
Brenda Mauldin
Baird & Warner
Kelsey Mayher
Jameson Sotheby’s
Emily McClintock
Baird & Warner
Kathy McKinney
Baird & Warner
Caitlin McLain
Baird & Warner
Tim McLoughlin
@properties Christie’s
Ashraf Memon
Coldwell Banker
Daniel Merrion
Coldwell Banker
Dalia Metzger
@properties Christie’s
Howard Meyers
Compass
Neveen Michael
Keller Williams
Heidi Michaels
@properties Christie’s
Laura Michicich
BHHS Chicago
Tania Mihaylova
RE/Max
Debbie Miller Cohen
Baird & Warner
David Mishel
Compass
Mandy Montford
Baird & Warner
Josie Morrison
RE/Max
Ghita Mueller
Coldwell Banker
Khaled Muza
RE/Max
Suzanne Myers
Coldwell Banker
Mary Myzia
RE/Max
Roni Nanini
@properties Christie’s
Jason Nash
@properties Christie’s
John Nash
Jameson Sotheby’s
Rita Neri
RE/Max
Brenda Newman-Lawler
RE/Max
Jennifer Newsom
BHHS Chicago
Gail Niermeyer
Coldwell Banker
Neringa Northcutt
@properties Christie’s
Nancy Nugent
Jameson Sotheby’s
Susan O’Connor Davis
BHHS Chicago
Andres Olaez
RE/Max
Maria B. Orozco
RE/Max
Jennifer Oukrust
Compass
Roman Patzner
Fulton Grace
Katerina Pavlova
RE/Max
Jacklyn Pepoon
Compass
Chris Pequet
Jameson Sotheby’s
Heidi Peterson
RE/Max
Lisa Petrik
Jameson Sotheby’s
Brett Picarazzi
@properties Christie’s
Monique Pieron
@properties Christie’s
Slav Polinski
@properties Christie’s
Nadine Pomilia
RE/Max
Karen Poteshman Skurie
Baird & Warner
Liz Prassas Licata
Compass
Marek Prus
RE/Max
Jordan Pyle
Compass
Diana Radosta
Compass
Karen Ranquist
BHHS Chicago
Dawn Recchia
@properties Christie’s
Jen Riccolo DeBower
@properties Christie’s
Jeanne Rickard
Compass
Elise Rinaldi
@properties Christie’s
Deb Ritter
Keller Williams
Niki Rocco
@properties Christie’s
Beata Rogowski
Coldwell Banker
Chris Rosenburg
United Real Estate
Anne Rossley
Baird & Warner
Janine Sasso
Coldwell Banker
Kimberly Schmidt
RE/Max
Mark Schrimmer
Coldwell Banker
Al Schwartz
Fulton Grace
Becky Sexson
Baird & Warner
Gina Shad
@properties Christie’s
Linda Shaughnessy
Jameson Sotheby’s
Elizabeth Sheeran
@properties Christie’s
Brant Sichko
Baird & Warner
Robert Sikkel
@properties Christie’s
George Simic
John Greene
Patricia Skirving
Compass
Daniel Slivka
@properties Christie’s
Nancy Sliwa
Coldwell Banker
Elliot Small
Compass
Evan Smeenge
Compass
Amy Smith
RE/Max
Doug Smith
@properties Christie’s
Gregory Smith
Coldwell Banker
Kevin Snow
BHHS Chicago
Kacia Snyder
Jameson Sotheby’s
Diana Soldo Massaro
Dream Town
Clare Spartz
@properties Christie’s
John Spieske
Baird & Warner
Eamonn Stafford
@properties Christie’s
Elizabeth Stephenson
RE/Max
Dan Straus
Dream Town
Sophia Su
RE/Max
Oksana Suden
Jameson Sotheby’s
Tim Sullivan
Baird & Warner
Dave Swanson
John Greene
Lesley Sweeney
Jameson Sotheby’s
Bernadeta Szczech
RE/Max
Carrie Tarzon
@properties Christie’s
Jeffrey Taylor
RE/Max
Casselyn Tertell
Compass
Dan Timm
Baird & Warner
Benjamin Turbow
Keller Williams
Loreal Urso
Dream Town
Jennifer Vande Lune
@properties Christie’s
Dawn Venit
Baird & Warner
Madison Verdun
Keller Williams
Neil Verhagen
Baird & Warner
Cheryl Waldstein
@properties Christie’s
Collin Wasiak
Compass
Courtney Welsch
Baird & Warner
Keith Wilkey
BHHS Chicago
Cynthia Windeler
Keller Williams
Mike Wolson
Compass
Michael Yeagle
Compass
Robert Yoshimura
Compass
Melanie Young
Keller Williams
Pat Young
@properties Christie’s
Adam Zagata
Dream Town
Marc Zale
Compass
David Zwarycz
BHHS Chicago

SOURCE: Data provided by agencies