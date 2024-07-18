Photograph: Regan Baroni

1 Petite Vie Brasserie

What:Paul Virant (Gaijin) gets back to his French roots with this newcomer in Western Springs, just around the corner from his now-closed favorite, Vie.

Why:We’ll go anywhere Virant is cooking, and we’ll give you two reasons why: duck confit with roasted leeks in vinaigrette and gnocchi Parisienne with peas and spring onion.

Where:909 Burlington Ave., Western Springs Website

Photograph: Jeff Marini

2 Bayan Ko Diner

What:Bayan Ko’s Cuban-Filipino fusion makes its way down the block to this more casual diner.

Why:We’ll take a Cubano breakfast burrito for breakfast and cola-glazed chicken skewers at lunch. Dinner is coming soon.

Where:1820 W. Montrose Ave., Ravenswood Website

Photograph: Minyoli

3 Minyoli

What:Rich Wang cooks the Taiwanese dishes of his youth at this Andersonville newcomer.

Why:Try classics of the cuisine like fried chicken and beef noodle soup.

Where:5420 N. Clark St., Andersonville Website

Photograph: Goose Island Beer Co.

4 Salt Shed Pub

What:Goose Island’s brewpub relocated from its Clybourn beginnings to the music venue (you can go even if you’re not seeing a show).

Why:Post up on the deck overlooking the river and sip beers while eating smash burgers.

Where:1221 W. Blackhawk St., Goose Island Website

Photograph: Garrett Sweet

5 Common Decency

What:Mark Steuer (Funkenhausen) is behind this ’90s-inspired bar.

Why:Coffee Date, an espresso martini with dates, honey, and cacao, attracts folks on, well, dates.

Where:3154 W. Diversey Ave., Logan Square Website

Photograph: Jeff Marini

6 Milly’s Pizza in the Pan

What:After setting up shop in Uptown in 2022, the top pizza joint in our recent rankings has opened a takeout-and-delivery-only location in the near western burbs of Berwyn.

Why:Robert Maleski nails the crust.

Where:6737 Roosevelt Rd., Berwyn Website

Photograph: Sammy Faze

7 Valhalla

What:Stephen Gillanders moved his tasting-menu restaurant out of Time Out Market and into a standalone (and more refined) Wicker Park space.

Why:You’ll find familiar favorites, like the crab arroz caldo, but Gillanders has added new dishes, too.

Where:2020 W. Division St., Wicker Park Website

Photograph: Casa Chi

8 Casa Chi

What:Nikkei cuisine (Peruvian-Japanese fusion) is the focus at Richard Sandoval’s bar in the InterContinental Chicago.

Why:Snack on ceviche alongside cocktails.

Where:505 N. Michigan Ave., Magnificent Mile Website

Photograph: Alex Ross Designs

9 Runaway Cow

What:A colorful new vegan ice cream shack slinging oat milk-based frozen treats

Why:Cool down with German chocolate sundaes, Biscoff snowstorms, and ice cream cakes.

Where:608 W. 31st St., Bridgeport Website

Photograph: Garrett Sweet

10 Tortazo

What:Rick Bayless’s casual torta joint adds a new location at Old Orchard mall.

Why:Grab a chicken milanesa torta — and a marg — to keep you going between stores.

Where:Skokie Boulevard and Golf Road, Skokie Website