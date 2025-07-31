Related: Chicago’s Top Real Estate Agents and Chicago’s Top Real Estate Teams

Carrie McCormick @properties Christie’s What are buyers looking for these days? We’ve seen a flight to quality. People are tending to go toward new construction or something that was done with high-quality finishes. Anything that needs updating, that’s more than 20 years old, that’s the stuff that has been more stagnant, because people don’t have the vision or time for updates. Where has the market been surging? In the downtown market — Streeterville and River North — there was a post-pandemic dip, and pricing got to a point where it made sense to buy. I’ve been setting records in River North. Photograph: Nathanael Filbert

Dawn McKenna Coldwell Banker Where is the market tightest? The North Shore and western suburbs. Most of those sellers have unbelievable mortgage rates, and they’re cautious about getting rid of that. If something’s priced well and looks great, they’re getting multiple offers. Photograph: courtesy of Dawn McKenna Group

Layching Quek Redfin What should buyers know about this market? You really have to have the stomach for it. Contingencies are being waived, inspections are being waived. It’s not just about the price. You have to understand the risk and be ready to pony up. What should buyers consider before making an offer? For people who are putting only 5 or 10 percent in for a down payment, you don’t have any leverage when it comes to the appraisal. If you waive the contingency and it comes in under, you might not be able to get the loan. Where are you seeing the biggest price hikes? In small units. Nobody is building $150,000 units, so they’re becoming even scarcer. Photograph: courtesy of Layching Quek

Eugene Fu @properties Christie’s What’s your best advice for buyers? You date the rate but marry the price. You can always refinance, but the price you pay is the price you pay. It’s better to capitalize on a price reduction. Do you think demand will abate anytime soon? The millennial generation isn’t shrinking, and there’s still another half of this generation that has yet to come of age to buy. Photograph: Sonya Martin

Millie Rosenbloom Baird & Warner What are the most important things for buyers to look at? The guts: location, light, floor plan, and finishes. Anything else can be fixed. Photograph: Dan Machnik

Dave Chung Compass How can buyers gain an edge in this market? The best comps for the house that you’re bidding on are the ones that you lost previously, because you have really tremendous insight over the state of the market. What have you seen buyers do to stand out? When you’re selling a house, often you have to go to a hotel for the weekend so the house can stay pristine for showings. We had a seller who received an offer that included reimbursement for their hotel stay. That was a nice little cherry on top, an empathetic gesture. Photograph: Alina Tsvor

Susan Maman @properties Christie’s What’s your best advice for sellers? Renting isn’t a bad thing. Take advantage of the marketplace to sell your home and be open to the possibility of renting in the short term. It gives you a chance to breathe: It’s not always easy to make that smooth transition between selling and moving to another home. What trends are you seeing with offers? Some of the younger people from the city who are moving from condos into these big, beautiful homes need to fill them up. They’re offering to buy the furniture from the seller too! Photograph: courtesy of Susan Maman