Sales (in Millions of $)
1Carrie McCormick@properties Christie’s197.0
2Nicholas SolanoTwin Vines179.6
3Jena Radnay@properties Christie’s133.9
4Susan MinerPremier Relocation121.3
5Paige DooleyCompass113.7
6Nancy TassoneJameson Sotheby’s95.1
7Andra O’Neill@properties Christie’s83.1
8Timothy SalmJameson Sotheby’s81.7
9Sam ShafferChicago Properties75.5
10Chezi RafaeliColdwell Banker75.0
11Cory GreenCompass72.8
12Sarah TosoRE/Max70.5
13Daniel CloseRedfin63.7
14Jason O’BeirneJameson Sotheby’s62.1
15Melissa KingsburyRedfin61.6
16Nathan StillwellJohn Greene57.6
17Anne DubrayColdwell Banker57.5
18Linda FeinsteinCompass56.2
19Bradley BrondykeJameson Sotheby’s55.5
20Joanne NemerovskiCompass54.9
21Debra DobbsCompass53.3
22Phil SkowronCompass50.2
23Lina ShahColdwell Banker50.1
24Niko VoutsinasRedfin49.2
25Linda LevinJameson Sotheby’s48.9
26Millie RosenbloomBaird & Warner48.9
27Robbie MorrisonColdwell Banker45.8
28Benjamin HickmanRE/Max45.4
29Laura Fitzpatrick@properties Christie’s45.1
30Dave ChungCompass44.9
31Layching QuekRedfin43.2
32Julie FleetwoodJameson Sotheby’s41.7
33Mary Grant@properties Christie’s40.3
34Greg CironeXR Realty39.4
35Susan Maman@properties Christie’s38.7
36Michael HallBaird & Warner38.7
37Marina CarneyCompass37.8
38Cathy OberbroecklingBaird & Warner37.3
39Michael RosenblumBHHS Chicago36.8
40Courtney StachCompass36.0
41Susan Amory Weninger@properties Christie’s35.4
42Brent WilkWilk Real Estate34.5
43Margie BrooksBaird & Warner34.1
44Tracy AndersonCompass33.8
45Michael MaierBHHS Chicago33.5
46Katie Hackett@properties Christie’s33.4
47Keith BrandBHHS Chicago33.3
48Natalie WeberKeller Williams33.1
49Hadley RueDream Town32.7
50Kathleen MaloneCompass32.4
51Simran DuaRE/Max32.4
52Brandie Malay Siavelis@properties Christie’s31.5
53Scott CurcioBaird & Warner31.5
54Vaseekaran JanarthanamRE/Max30.9
55Nicholas ColagiovanniBaird & Warner30.6
56Briana Murray@properties Christie’s30.5
57Sara Brahm@properties Christie’s30.1
58Kimberly Brown-LewisRedfin30.0
59Katherine MalkinCompass29.7
60Jacqueline ColandoRedfin29.4
61Jan Morel@properties Christie’s29.3
62Emily Smart LeMireCompass29.0
63Stacey DombarRedfin28.9
64Leslie Glazier@properties Christie’s28.7
65Brian Behan@properties Christie’s28.4
66Susan O’Connor DavisBHHS Chicago28.0
67Steve DombarRedfin28.0
68Megan McClearyJameson Sotheby’s27.9
69Kimberly CardilliRedfin27.9
70Nathan FreebornRedfin27.8
71Anne HodgeCompass27.6
72Annika Valdiserri@properties Christie’s27.5
73Stephanie LoVerdeBaird & Warner27.4
74Swati SaxenaBaird & Warner27.2
75Salvador GonzalezRE/Max27.1
76Katherine Karvelas@properties Christie’s27.0
77Ryan SmithRE/Max26.9
78Andy MrowiecCompass26.8
79Brandon BlankenshipKeller Williams26.8
80Shaun RaugstadColdwell Banker26.7
81Beth Burtt@properties Christie’s26.6
82Megan Tirpak@properties Christie’s26.3
83Mark KeppyDream Town26.3
84John LitrentaRedfin26.1
85Mona Hellinga@properties Christie’s25.9
86Tracy TranColdwell Banker25.9
87James ZiltzJameson Sotheby’s25.7
88Vipin GulatiRE/Max25.6
89Jeff/Amjad SalhaniRE/Max25.6
90Todd SzwajkowskiDream Town25.5
91Roman PatznerFulton Grace25.2
92Camie CirrincioneRedfin25.0
93Dave ShalabiRE/Max24.9
94Laura Garcia@properties Christie’s24.8
95Ashley SpectorCompass24.7
96Ginny StewartJameson Sotheby’s24.7
97Jennifer Olson JonesBaird & Warner24.4
98David J. CobbRE/Max24.2
99Susan Teper@properties Christie’s24.1
100Margaret SmegoJameson Sotheby’s24.1

SOURCE: Data provided by agencies

Sales above $20 million

Jim Abbott
Baird & Warner
Mark Ahmad
Century 21
Ashley Arzer
Redfin
Elizabeth August
@properties Christie’s
Mario R. Barrios
RE/Max
Beth Behling
Redfin
Dan Bergman
Redfin
Alan Berlow
Coldwell Banker
Jack Brennan
@properties Christie’s
Christopher Campbell
Redfin
Joseph Champagne
Coldwell Banker
Courtney Cook
@properties Christie’s
Ashley Cox
Compass
Crystal DeKalb
Redfin
Rory Dominick
Keller Williams
Marty Dunne
BHHS Chicago
Eudice Fogel
Compass
Naveena Ganesan
John Greene
Joe Tyler Gerber
Coldwell Banker
Nancy Gibson
@properties Christie’s
Chris Gomes
Jameson Sotheby’s
Bobby Grilli
Jameson Sotheby’s
Leopoldo Gutierrez
Redfin
Anne Hardy
BHHS Chicago
Debbie Hepburn
@properties Christie’s
Ann Hoglund
@properties Christie’s
Victoria Holmes
BHHS Chicago
Juany Honeycutt
Jameson Sotheby’s
Joanne Hudson
Compass
Theo Jordan
Compass
Ken Jungwirth
@properties Christie’s
David Korkoian
Redfin
R. Matt Leutheuser
Jameson Sotheby’s
Danny Lewis
Dream Town
Sarah Machmouchi
Redfin
Paul Mancini
@properties Christie’s
Stephanie Miller
Redfin
Raymond Morandi
Morandi Properties
Dan Nelson
Compass
Barb Noote
Compass
Cadey O’Leary
@properties Christie’s
Christopher Paul
Redfin
Lindsey Paulus
@properties Christie’s
Pasquale Recchia
@properties Christie’s
Veronica Rodriguez
Redfin
Becky Sexson
Baird & Warner
Robert Sikkel
@properties Christie’s
George Simic
John Greene
Amy Smith
RE/Max
Selena Stloukal
RE/Max
Kathy Szuba
RE/Max
Terrie Whittaker
Redfin
Becky Wipperfurth
Redfin
Adam Zenullahi
Redfin

Sales above $15 million

Cory Albiani
@properties Christie’s
Jacqueline Alter
Redfin
Patrick Alvarez
Jameson Sotheby’s
Christy Alwin
Redfin
Jackie Angiello
Keller Williams
Vinita Arora
Coldwell Banker
Rick Babb
John Greene
Deb Baker
Compass
Lori Baker
Compass
Connie Barhorst
Baird & Warner
Adrien Bellagio
Jameson Sotheby’s
David Betancourt
Redfin
Kate Boyle
@properties Christie’s
Fabio Brancati
@properties Christie’s
Majbrith Brody
Baird & Warner
Shelley Brzozowski-O’Grady
@properties Christie’s
Melanie Carlson
@properties Christie’s
Christie Carmody
Fulton Grace
Julie Cassin
@properties Christie’s
Elizabeth Caya
Redfin
Sylvia Chliborob
Redfin
Jill Clark
Compass
Dan Collins
@properties Christie’s
Jen Conte
RE/Max
Susan Cook
Compass
Maria Cullerton
Compass
Frank DeNovi
Compass
Yvonne Despinich
@properties Christie’s
Nichole Dinino
Redfin
Craig Doherty
@properties Christie’s
Tadeusz Dolecki
RE/Max
Melissa Edidin
@properties Christie’s
Will Finfrock
Redfin
Lisa Finks
Compass
Ronda Fish
Jameson Sotheby’s
Lyn Flannery
@properties Christie’s
Marzena Frausto
Redfin
Kathie Frerman
@properties Christie’s
Kristine Frost
Compass
Patti Furman
Coldwell Banker
Suzanne Gignilliat
@properties Christie’s
Sean Glascott
@properties Christie’s
Claudia Goehner
Redfin
Lindy Goss
Baird & Warner
Michael Graff
Compass
Kim Grant
John Greene
Prentiss Grant
RE/Max
Mike Greco
Baird & Warner
Amy Gugliuzza
Redfin
Sue Hall
@properties Christie’s
Coco Harris
Compass
Martha Harrison
@properties Christie’s
Jan Hazlett
@properties Christie’s
Kim Heller
Baird & Warner
Mike Herrick
Redfin
Cornelis Hoogstraten
RE/Max
Connie Hoos
Coldwell Banker
Denis Horgan
Redfin
Nancy Hotchkiss
BHHS Chicago
Kate Huff
@properties Christie’s
Katie Hutchens
Jameson Sotheby’s
Ryan Huyler
Compass
Chloé Ifergan
Jameson Sotheby’s
Gina Johansen
Keller Williams
Cesar Juarez
Redfin
Julie Kaczor
Baird & Warner
Amber Kardosh
@properties Christie’s
Kevin Kemp
RE/Max
Greg Klemstein
RE/Max
Karolina Klinowski
Coldwell Banker
Zachary Koran
Dream Town
Victoria Krause Schutte
@properties Christie’s
Jeannie Kurtzhalts
Compass
Brett Larson
Redfin
Mike Larson
Jameson Sotheby’s
Michael LeFevere
Compass
Noah Levy
Compass
Davia Lipscher
@properties Christie’s
Edward Lukasik Jr.
RE/Max
Michell Lukasik
RE/Max
Timothy Lydon
RE/Max
Jessica Macey
Heart of Chicago Homes
Karen Majerczak
Compass
Glo Matlin
Compass
Keith McMahon
Compass
Alissa McNicholas
Compass
Ashraf Memon
Coldwell Banker
Howard Meyers
Compass
Tiffeny Meyers
Baird & Warner
Chase Michels
Compass
Mathew Milan Tarailo
@properties Christie’s
Patrick Milhaupt
Jameson Sotheby’s
Ralph Milito
@properties Christie’s
Michael Mitchell
@properties Christie’s
Dimpi Mittal
Coldwell Banker
Dave Moreno
Redfin
Khaled Muza
RE/Max
Randy Nasatir
@properties Christie’s
Nevin Nelson
Redfin
Neringa Northcutt
@properties Christie’s
Michael Odeh
Redfin
Andres Olaez
RE/Max
Trish Orndorff
@properties Christie’s
Scott Ottenheimer
Baird & Warner
Jennifer Oukrust
Compass
Jacqueline Patton
Baird & Warner
Ryan Pavey
Baird & Warner
Chris Pequet
Jameson Sotheby’s
Heidi Peterson
RE/Max
Lisa Petrik
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jasmine Popoca
Redfin
Tere Proctor
@properties Christie’s
Christopher Prokopiak
Redfin
Jennifer Rasmussen
@properties Christie’s
Jacob Reiner
Redfin
Lindsey Richardson
Dream Town
Rick Richker
@properties Christie’s
Elise Rinaldi
@properties Christie’s
Leonardo Rojas Molina
Redfin
Jamie Roth
Engel & Völkers
Kelly Rynes
BHHS Chicago
Susie Scheuber
RE/Max
Kathy Schrage
Redfin
Kate Seemann
Redfin
Julia Seitchik
Jameson Sotheby’s
Peggy Sersen
Redfin
Jody Sexton
@properties Christie’s
Elizabeth Sheeran
@properties Christie’s
Shelley Shelly
@properties Christie’s
Beau Shirley
Coldwell Banker
Lea Smirniotis
@properties Christie’s
Cindi Sodolski
Compass
Sara Sogol
Redfin
Kristy Sreenan
Baird & Warner
Eamonn Stafford
@properties Christie’s
Jeff Stainer
RE/Max
Jenny Stokes Habetler
Redfin
Cynthia Stolfe
Redfin
Dan Straus
Dream Town
Jake Tasharski
Compass
Patrick Teets
Jameson Sotheby’s
Aly Tesar
@properties Christie’s
Jennifer Vande Lune
@properties Christie’s
Chris Veech
@properties Christie’s
Colleen Verbiscer
@properties Christie’s
Madison Verdun
Keller Williams
Anna Villarejo Ruiz
RE/Max
Mary Wallace
Coldwell Banker
Lynda Wehrli
@properties Christie’s
India Whiteside
@properties Christie’s
Keith Wilkey
BHHS Chicago
Anita Willms
Redfin
Laura Woltersdorf
RE/Max
David Yocum
Redfin
Melanie Young
Keller Williams

SOURCE: Data provided by agencies