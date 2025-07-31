To see the top-selling real estate teams, click here.
RELATED: Pro Tips on Buying and Selling a Home
|Sales (in Millions of $)
|1
|Carrie McCormick
|@properties Christie’s
|197.0
|2
|Nicholas Solano
|Twin Vines
|179.6
|3
|Jena Radnay
|@properties Christie’s
|133.9
|4
|Susan Miner
|Premier Relocation
|121.3
|5
|Paige Dooley
|Compass
|113.7
|6
|Nancy Tassone
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|95.1
|7
|Andra O’Neill
|@properties Christie’s
|83.1
|8
|Timothy Salm
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|81.7
|9
|Sam Shaffer
|Chicago Properties
|75.5
|10
|Chezi Rafaeli
|Coldwell Banker
|75.0
|11
|Cory Green
|Compass
|72.8
|12
|Sarah Toso
|RE/Max
|70.5
|13
|Daniel Close
|Redfin
|63.7
|14
|Jason O’Beirne
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|62.1
|15
|Melissa Kingsbury
|Redfin
|61.6
|16
|Nathan Stillwell
|John Greene
|57.6
|17
|Anne Dubray
|Coldwell Banker
|57.5
|18
|Linda Feinstein
|Compass
|56.2
|19
|Bradley Brondyke
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|55.5
|20
|Joanne Nemerovski
|Compass
|54.9
|21
|Debra Dobbs
|Compass
|53.3
|22
|Phil Skowron
|Compass
|50.2
|23
|Lina Shah
|Coldwell Banker
|50.1
|24
|Niko Voutsinas
|Redfin
|49.2
|25
|Linda Levin
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|48.9
|26
|Millie Rosenbloom
|Baird & Warner
|48.9
|27
|Robbie Morrison
|Coldwell Banker
|45.8
|28
|Benjamin Hickman
|RE/Max
|45.4
|29
|Laura Fitzpatrick
|@properties Christie’s
|45.1
|30
|Dave Chung
|Compass
|44.9
|31
|Layching Quek
|Redfin
|43.2
|32
|Julie Fleetwood
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|41.7
|33
|Mary Grant
|@properties Christie’s
|40.3
|34
|Greg Cirone
|XR Realty
|39.4
|35
|Susan Maman
|@properties Christie’s
|38.7
|36
|Michael Hall
|Baird & Warner
|38.7
|37
|Marina Carney
|Compass
|37.8
|38
|Cathy Oberbroeckling
|Baird & Warner
|37.3
|39
|Michael Rosenblum
|BHHS Chicago
|36.8
|40
|Courtney Stach
|Compass
|36.0
|41
|Susan Amory Weninger
|@properties Christie’s
|35.4
|42
|Brent Wilk
|Wilk Real Estate
|34.5
|43
|Margie Brooks
|Baird & Warner
|34.1
|44
|Tracy Anderson
|Compass
|33.8
|45
|Michael Maier
|BHHS Chicago
|33.5
|46
|Katie Hackett
|@properties Christie’s
|33.4
|47
|Keith Brand
|BHHS Chicago
|33.3
|48
|Natalie Weber
|Keller Williams
|33.1
|49
|Hadley Rue
|Dream Town
|32.7
|50
|Kathleen Malone
|Compass
|32.4
|51
|Simran Dua
|RE/Max
|32.4
|52
|Brandie Malay Siavelis
|@properties Christie’s
|31.5
|53
|Scott Curcio
|Baird & Warner
|31.5
|54
|Vaseekaran Janarthanam
|RE/Max
|30.9
|55
|Nicholas Colagiovanni
|Baird & Warner
|30.6
|56
|Briana Murray
|@properties Christie’s
|30.5
|57
|Sara Brahm
|@properties Christie’s
|30.1
|58
|Kimberly Brown-Lewis
|Redfin
|30.0
|59
|Katherine Malkin
|Compass
|29.7
|60
|Jacqueline Colando
|Redfin
|29.4
|61
|Jan Morel
|@properties Christie’s
|29.3
|62
|Emily Smart LeMire
|Compass
|29.0
|63
|Stacey Dombar
|Redfin
|28.9
|64
|Leslie Glazier
|@properties Christie’s
|28.7
|65
|Brian Behan
|@properties Christie’s
|28.4
|66
|Susan O’Connor Davis
|BHHS Chicago
|28.0
|67
|Steve Dombar
|Redfin
|28.0
|68
|Megan McCleary
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|27.9
|69
|Kimberly Cardilli
|Redfin
|27.9
|70
|Nathan Freeborn
|Redfin
|27.8
|71
|Anne Hodge
|Compass
|27.6
|72
|Annika Valdiserri
|@properties Christie’s
|27.5
|73
|Stephanie LoVerde
|Baird & Warner
|27.4
|74
|Swati Saxena
|Baird & Warner
|27.2
|75
|Salvador Gonzalez
|RE/Max
|27.1
|76
|Katherine Karvelas
|@properties Christie’s
|27.0
|77
|Ryan Smith
|RE/Max
|26.9
|78
|Andy Mrowiec
|Compass
|26.8
|79
|Brandon Blankenship
|Keller Williams
|26.8
|80
|Shaun Raugstad
|Coldwell Banker
|26.7
|81
|Beth Burtt
|@properties Christie’s
|26.6
|82
|Megan Tirpak
|@properties Christie’s
|26.3
|83
|Mark Keppy
|Dream Town
|26.3
|84
|John Litrenta
|Redfin
|26.1
|85
|Mona Hellinga
|@properties Christie’s
|25.9
|86
|Tracy Tran
|Coldwell Banker
|25.9
|87
|James Ziltz
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|25.7
|88
|Vipin Gulati
|RE/Max
|25.6
|89
|Jeff/Amjad Salhani
|RE/Max
|25.6
|90
|Todd Szwajkowski
|Dream Town
|25.5
|91
|Roman Patzner
|Fulton Grace
|25.2
|92
|Camie Cirrincione
|Redfin
|25.0
|93
|Dave Shalabi
|RE/Max
|24.9
|94
|Laura Garcia
|@properties Christie’s
|24.8
|95
|Ashley Spector
|Compass
|24.7
|96
|Ginny Stewart
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|24.7
|97
|Jennifer Olson Jones
|Baird & Warner
|24.4
|98
|David J. Cobb
|RE/Max
|24.2
|99
|Susan Teper
|@properties Christie’s
|24.1
|100
|Margaret Smego
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|24.1
SOURCE: Data provided by agencies
Sales above $20 million
Jim Abbott
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Mark Ahmad
Century 21
Century 21
Ashley Arzer
Redfin
Redfin
Elizabeth August
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Mario R. Barrios
RE/Max
RE/Max
Beth Behling
Redfin
Redfin
Dan Bergman
Redfin
Redfin
Alan Berlow
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Jack Brennan
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Christopher Campbell
Redfin
Redfin
Joseph Champagne
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Courtney Cook
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Ashley Cox
Compass
Compass
Crystal DeKalb
Redfin
Redfin
Rory Dominick
Keller Williams
Keller Williams
Marty Dunne
BHHS Chicago
BHHS Chicago
Eudice Fogel
Compass
Compass
Naveena Ganesan
John Greene
John Greene
Joe Tyler Gerber
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Nancy Gibson
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Chris Gomes
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Bobby Grilli
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Leopoldo Gutierrez
Redfin
Redfin
Anne Hardy
BHHS Chicago
BHHS Chicago
Debbie Hepburn
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Ann Hoglund
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Victoria Holmes
BHHS Chicago
BHHS Chicago
Juany Honeycutt
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Joanne Hudson
Compass
Compass
Theo Jordan
Compass
Compass
Ken Jungwirth
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
David Korkoian
Redfin
Redfin
R. Matt Leutheuser
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Danny Lewis
Dream Town
Dream Town
Sarah Machmouchi
Redfin
Redfin
Paul Mancini
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Stephanie Miller
Redfin
Redfin
Raymond Morandi
Morandi Properties
Morandi Properties
Dan Nelson
Compass
Compass
Barb Noote
Compass
Compass
Cadey O’Leary
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Christopher Paul
Redfin
Redfin
Lindsey Paulus
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Pasquale Recchia
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Veronica Rodriguez
Redfin
Redfin
Becky Sexson
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Robert Sikkel
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
George Simic
John Greene
John Greene
Amy Smith
RE/Max
RE/Max
Selena Stloukal
RE/Max
RE/Max
Kathy Szuba
RE/Max
RE/Max
Terrie Whittaker
Redfin
Redfin
Becky Wipperfurth
Redfin
Redfin
Adam Zenullahi
Redfin
Redfin
Sales above $15 million
Cory Albiani
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Jacqueline Alter
Redfin
Redfin
Patrick Alvarez
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Christy Alwin
Redfin
Redfin
Jackie Angiello
Keller Williams
Keller Williams
Vinita Arora
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Rick Babb
John Greene
John Greene
Deb Baker
Compass
Compass
Lori Baker
Compass
Compass
Connie Barhorst
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Adrien Bellagio
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
David Betancourt
Redfin
Redfin
Kate Boyle
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Fabio Brancati
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Majbrith Brody
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Shelley Brzozowski-O’Grady
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Melanie Carlson
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Christie Carmody
Fulton Grace
Fulton Grace
Julie Cassin
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Elizabeth Caya
Redfin
Redfin
Sylvia Chliborob
Redfin
Redfin
Jill Clark
Compass
Compass
Dan Collins
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Jen Conte
RE/Max
RE/Max
Susan Cook
Compass
Compass
Maria Cullerton
Compass
Compass
Frank DeNovi
Compass
Compass
Yvonne Despinich
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Nichole Dinino
Redfin
Redfin
Craig Doherty
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Tadeusz Dolecki
RE/Max
RE/Max
Melissa Edidin
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Will Finfrock
Redfin
Redfin
Lisa Finks
Compass
Compass
Ronda Fish
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Lyn Flannery
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Marzena Frausto
Redfin
Redfin
Kathie Frerman
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Kristine Frost
Compass
Compass
Patti Furman
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Suzanne Gignilliat
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Sean Glascott
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Claudia Goehner
Redfin
Redfin
Lindy Goss
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Michael Graff
Compass
Compass
Kim Grant
John Greene
John Greene
Prentiss Grant
RE/Max
RE/Max
Mike Greco
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Amy Gugliuzza
Redfin
Redfin
Sue Hall
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Coco Harris
Compass
Compass
Martha Harrison
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Jan Hazlett
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Kim Heller
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Mike Herrick
Redfin
Redfin
Cornelis Hoogstraten
RE/Max
RE/Max
Connie Hoos
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Denis Horgan
Redfin
Redfin
Nancy Hotchkiss
BHHS Chicago
BHHS Chicago
Kate Huff
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Katie Hutchens
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Ryan Huyler
Compass
Compass
Chloé Ifergan
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Gina Johansen
Keller Williams
Keller Williams
Cesar Juarez
Redfin
Redfin
Julie Kaczor
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Amber Kardosh
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Kevin Kemp
RE/Max
RE/Max
Greg Klemstein
RE/Max
RE/Max
Karolina Klinowski
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Zachary Koran
Dream Town
Dream Town
Victoria Krause Schutte
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Jeannie Kurtzhalts
Compass
Compass
Brett Larson
Redfin
Redfin
Mike Larson
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Michael LeFevere
Compass
Compass
Noah Levy
Compass
Compass
Davia Lipscher
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Edward Lukasik Jr.
RE/Max
RE/Max
Michell Lukasik
RE/Max
RE/Max
Timothy Lydon
RE/Max
RE/Max
Jessica Macey
Heart of Chicago Homes
Heart of Chicago Homes
Karen Majerczak
Compass
Compass
Glo Matlin
Compass
Compass
Keith McMahon
Compass
Compass
Alissa McNicholas
Compass
Compass
Ashraf Memon
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Howard Meyers
Compass
Compass
Tiffeny Meyers
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Chase Michels
Compass
Compass
Mathew Milan Tarailo
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Patrick Milhaupt
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Ralph Milito
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Michael Mitchell
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Dimpi Mittal
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Dave Moreno
Redfin
Redfin
Khaled Muza
RE/Max
RE/Max
Randy Nasatir
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Nevin Nelson
Redfin
Redfin
Neringa Northcutt
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Michael Odeh
Redfin
Redfin
Andres Olaez
RE/Max
RE/Max
Trish Orndorff
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Scott Ottenheimer
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Jennifer Oukrust
Compass
Compass
Jacqueline Patton
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Ryan Pavey
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Chris Pequet
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Heidi Peterson
RE/Max
RE/Max
Lisa Petrik
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jasmine Popoca
Redfin
Redfin
Tere Proctor
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Christopher Prokopiak
Redfin
Redfin
Jennifer Rasmussen
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Jacob Reiner
Redfin
Redfin
Lindsey Richardson
Dream Town
Dream Town
Rick Richker
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Elise Rinaldi
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Leonardo Rojas Molina
Redfin
Redfin
Jamie Roth
Engel & Völkers
Engel & Völkers
Kelly Rynes
BHHS Chicago
BHHS Chicago
Susie Scheuber
RE/Max
RE/Max
Kathy Schrage
Redfin
Redfin
Kate Seemann
Redfin
Redfin
Julia Seitchik
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Peggy Sersen
Redfin
Redfin
Jody Sexton
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Elizabeth Sheeran
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Shelley Shelly
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Beau Shirley
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Lea Smirniotis
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Cindi Sodolski
Compass
Compass
Sara Sogol
Redfin
Redfin
Kristy Sreenan
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Eamonn Stafford
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Jeff Stainer
RE/Max
RE/Max
Jenny Stokes Habetler
Redfin
Redfin
Cynthia Stolfe
Redfin
Redfin
Dan Straus
Dream Town
Dream Town
Jake Tasharski
Compass
Compass
Patrick Teets
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Aly Tesar
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Jennifer Vande Lune
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Chris Veech
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Colleen Verbiscer
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Madison Verdun
Keller Williams
Keller Williams
Anna Villarejo Ruiz
RE/Max
RE/Max
Mary Wallace
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Lynda Wehrli
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
India Whiteside
@properties Christie’s
@properties Christie’s
Keith Wilkey
BHHS Chicago
BHHS Chicago
Anita Willms
Redfin
Redfin
Laura Woltersdorf
RE/Max
RE/Max
David Yocum
Redfin
Redfin
Melanie Young
Keller Williams
Keller Williams
SOURCE: Data provided by agencies