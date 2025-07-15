Elmhurst Sweet Circle

Stepping into this brightly colored place, you might think it’s just another neighborhood doughnut shop. But a look inside the display cases tells a different story. Alongside the classic glazed, red velvet, and old-fashioned flavors at this four-year-old spot (originally called Hello Donut), you’ll find a rotating selection of inventive international offerings. “We think food should have no boundaries,” says partner Bhagyesh Patel, who joined founder-baker Rafael Hernandez to expand the business (a second location just opened in Schererville, Indiana). Hernandez, who has 27 years of baking experience, also tapped some chef friends, including Dudley Nieto of Fat Rosie’s, which has several suburban locations, to collaborate on the global options. Here’s the skinny on three. 116 N. York St. sweetcircle.com

1. Mango lassi This ode to the classic Indian drink uses Alphonso mangoes imported from India and a crystallized sugar garnish.

2. Mole Nieto helped create this Mexican-influenced raised doughnut, which features cinnamon, notes of guajillo chile, and toasted sesame seeds.