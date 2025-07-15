How to Eat (and Drink) Your Way Through the Suburbs From doughnuts with global flair to refreshing lychee martinis, there’s no shortage of bold flavors beyond the city limits. Here are our new favorites. Photography by Kira Crugnale, Lenny Gilmore, Nick Murway and Garrett Sweet July 15, 2025, 6:00 am Best Global Tour via Doughnuts Best Way to Teleport to Maui During a Chicago Winter Best Place for Pretending You’re in Moscow, Circa 1995 Best New Breakfast Burrito Explore Middle Eastern Food in the Southwest Suburbs Best Bar for People Who Read the Whole Menu Best Shortcut to Incredible Pastries Best Spot for Slurping Pho and Sipping a Fancy Lychee Martini The Best Japanese Eats Are in the Suburbs Best Farm-to-Table Café Where You Can Pet Baby Goats Best New Reason to Invite Your Bubbe to Lunch Best Bougie Café That’s Also Baby Friendly The Great Suburban Migration Best Place to Brunch on a Monday, or Tuesday, or Wednesday … Best New Banh Mi Best Affordable Tasting Menu