Evergreen Park Thithi’s

Where I live, on the Far South Side of Chicago, dining out used to mean pizza, fried chicken, or fast food, while drinking destinations were of the beer-only tavern variety. But when this French-accented Vietnamese and Thai restaurant opened in bordering Evergreen Park 10 years ago, it brought upscale dining and a classy martini bar to an area sorely in need of both. Previously, I used to have to drive from Beverly to the West Loop’s Saigon Sisters to get my pho fix. No longer: At Thithi’s, which also has a Westchester location, I can find a full-bodied chicken one, along with a delicate bouillabaisse and my new favorite, the Luxury Seafood Clay Pot, a simmering, elegant arrangement of sea bass and shellfish in a sweet black pepper sauce that lives up to the dish’s haughty name. With the martini offerings (I recommend the lychee one, featuring fresh fruit), this place can turn into quite a scene on Friday and Saturday nights, especially on the patio. And for good reason: There’s nothing quite like it around. 9144 S. Kedzie Ave.