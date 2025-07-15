La Grange The Bellbird Bakeshop

If you’re all for the city’s current bakery boom but not so keen on the lines, make tracks for La Grange, where husband-and-wife owners Erik and Maree Hecimovich (who have put in time at Publican Quality Bread, Grace, and Bad Butter) are turning out some of the most beautiful laminated pastries in the suburbs. Offerings shift seasonally, but inspired flavors and technical refinement are constants. Try a beau ideal of a pain suisse filled with lush espresso and malted milk pastry cream or a flaky Danish heaped with caramelized pineapple, toasted coconut, and passionfruit custard. If savory is more your speed, you might find brioche buns topped with guajillo salsa, jammy eggs, and soyrizo that are almost — almost! — too pretty to eat. 15 W. Harris Ave. thebellbirdbakeshop.com