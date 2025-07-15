Glen Ellyn Common Good Cocktail House

After years of serving city crowds, co-owners Chad and Alicia Hauge and Mike Melazzo — industry vets with stints at Longman & Eagle, Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits, and Mott St. — noticed something: A lot of their regulars were making the trek in from the suburbs. So in 2018, they opened this bar in Glen Ellyn, where they were raised. With a cocktail list that balances bold, technique-heavy creations with thoughtful riffs on the classics, Common Good, set in a space that gives cozy living room vibes, manages to be both boundary-pushing and deeply comforting. The menu features 30 new drinks each season, with a few crowd-favorite staples like the DTF (Down to Fiesta), a mango-chile-lime stunner. But this isn’t just flashy mixology for show — it’s meticulous work behind the scenes, from sous-viding citrus to beef-fat-washing bourbon (a process that adds richness and a subtle nutty flavor) for a smoked Manhattan that channels Dr Pepper and Texas barbecue in the best possible way. 560 Crescent Blvd. commongoodcocktailhouse.com