Cook County has the largest Palestinian population in the United States, and Harlem Avenue in Bridgeview is the main hub. There, and in nearby suburbs, you’ll find an array of Palestinian, Jordanian, Yemeni, and other Middle Eastern culinary offerings. Here are five dishes to seek out.

Chicken Shawarma at Alasala Restaurant The rotisserie chicken specialist, which has a location in Jordan, features the tallest spits of shawarma in the area. The bird is served Arabic-style, which means that thin strips of freshly sliced, well-spiced chicken are stuffed into lavash with pickles and garlic sauce, then griddled and sliced into bite-sized pieces. 8028 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview milcolibris.com

Photograph: Nick Murway Za’atar With Cheese at Al Manakeesh The Halal-certified Palestinian restaurant specializes in Levantine breads. This pizza-like order is a warm, fresh-baked flatbread called manakeesh, topped with an earthy mix of thyme, sesame seeds, and sumac and melted stretchy cheese. 8401 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview almanakeesh.com

Kofta Kebab at Reef Kabob Mashawi are Arabic grilled dishes, and our favorites are at this spot, where everything is cooked over a charcoal fire. While all the kebabs here are excellent, I particularly love how the smoke seeps deep into the juicy kofta, a mixture of ground lamb and beef. 7215 W. 103rd St., Palos Hills reefkabab.com

Knafeh with Ice Cream at Zmzm Sweets Chicago Ridge is home to the first U.S. location of this Middle Eastern dessert outfit, which is known for its knafeh. This treat is all about textures, with slightly floral layers of shredded phyllo dough filled with sweet cheese. It’s served warm and best paired with a scoop of stretchy Arabic ice cream and sprinkled with chopped pistachios. 10511 S. Harlem Ave., Chicago Ridge zmzmsweetsusa.com