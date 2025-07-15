Highland Park Mil Colibrís Bakery & Café

A few times each week, I jog from my house in Highland Park down to the lake and back up the ravine. It’s the bare minimum to stay just this side of dad bod. But these days, I have an additional reason to lace up my Asics, albeit one that is counterproductive to maintaining my physique. In 2023, Mexico City native Daniela Segoviano opened her café along my route, serving up conchas, doughnuts, and other pastry delights. But it’s the breakfast burrito that keeps me running back. I’ll stagger in — wild-eyed, sweating, and mumbling — and merely extend an index finger toward my beloved, tightly wrapped in foil. The burrito is packed with chorizo, eggs, cheddar cheese, and hash browns, with accompanying sides of sour cream and salsa verde to add an extra bit of richness and tang. (There’s also a veggie option.) Do I sometimes get a second one for the next day? Yes, I do. After a workout, there’s nothing more important than recovery. 481 Roger Williams Ave. milcolibris.com