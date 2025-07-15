South Barrington The Greggory Chef: José Sosa Chicago cred: Sosa spent 18 years at Gibsons Restaurant Group, including as executive chef at Gibsons Italia, and in 2023 launched River North’s Ummo.

The move: Opening a place in the northwest suburbs represents a homecoming for Sosa: The Michoacán-born chef started as a dishwasher at Rosemont’s Rosewood. Earlier this year, he reunited with Gibsons alum Gregg Horan and Rosewood’s Bill Veremis to launch the Greggory. “We wanted to open something with great food and service, and do it in the burbs, where there’s a need for restaurants not owned by big corporations.” The live-fire concept offers rotisserie-roasted prime rib, grilled octopus, and a fire-roasted seafood tower. One bennie for Sosa: the commute. “It’s about 35 minutes from where I live in Naperville, but nothing like driving to the city.” 100 W. Higgins Rd., South Barrington thegreggory.com Where he eats in the burbs: At Petite Vie, Paul Virant’s place in Western Springs, Sosa enjoys the Parisienne gnocchi and duck confit with roasted leeks at the bar. “They serve great food, have great service, and keep the menu fresh.”

Photograph: Neil Burger Highwood Deere Park Chef: Todd Stein Chicago cred: Stein has a 30-year culinary history in the metro area, including at the acclaimed MK and Gordon in River North and Formento’s in the West Loop. But until recently he had never had his own place.

The move: While Stein was serving as culinary director for Ballyhoo Hospitality, his childhood friend Josh Kaplan approached him about joining forces to reconcept Greenwood, his restaurant in the North Shore suburb of Highwood. In April, they opened Deere Park, a New American brasserie. “Owning a restaurant was something I’d never really done yet,” says Stein, who was raised in Highland Park. “To be able to do it across the street from where I grew up was a unique opportunity.” Their revamped menu includes lobster dumplings, fennel-crusted roast chicken, and a martini that comes with their favorite childhood snack — a side of chips. 200 Green Bay Rd., Highwood deerepark.com Where he eats in the burbs: Stein dined at EJ’s Place in Skokie almost weekly before opening his spot. “They have great cocktails and the best lamb chops I’ve ever eaten in my life. They’ve been doing it quietly for 30 years.”