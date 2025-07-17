Photograph: The Alston Group

1 The Alston

What:A splashy new steakhouse from Jenner Tomaska (Esmé) and the Fifty/50 Group lands downtown.

Why:With caviar bumps and $300 seafood towers, this is the place to ball out.

Where:750 N. State St., River North Website

Photograph: K. Rosales

2 Nic + Junior’s

What:Junior Borges explores the intersection of Brazilian and Italian cuisine at this upscale spot.

Why:We’re talking plates like chicken piri-piri Parmigiano.

Where:405 N. Wabash Ave., River North Website

Photograph: Kristen Mendiola

3 Friends of Friends

What:Heisler Hospitality and Meadowlark’s Abe Vucekovich team up for a casual joint.

Why:Sip a Big & Spicy, with jalapeño rum, tropical fruits, and gochujang.

Where:2001 W. Grand Ave., West Town Website

Photograph: Kinship Company

4 Proxi

What:The West Loop staple shifts its focus to go all in on Asian flavors.

Why:The food, like a decadent king crab motoyaki slicked with ponzu aïoli, is better than ever.

Where:565 W. Randolph St., West Loop Website

Photograph: Nastasia Mora

5 Taqueria Chingón

What:The beloved taco joint finds a new, larger home.

Why:We missed that duck carnitas taco with orange and date purée something fierce during the transition.

Where:817 W. Fulton Market, West Loop Website

Photograph: Garrett Sweet

6 Mirra

What:The Mexican-Indian resto launches brunch.

Why:Uttapam — huitlacoche-and-mushroom-filled pancakes with eggs and coconut chutney — will set you up right for the day.

Where:1954 W. Armitage Ave., Bucktown Website

Photograph: Tess Graham

7 Solana

What:A new rooftop bar at the Robey.

Why:Sip frozen passionfruit margs and take in the view.

Where:1616 N. Milwaukee Ave., Bucktown Website

8 Trilokah

What:Mount Prospect’s South Indian resto moves to the city.

Why:Killer dosas and kadala curry.

Where:2239 N. Clybourn Ave., Lincoln Park Website

Photograph: Isaiah Jay

9 Chef’s Table

What:Do you miss Claudia? You can now enjoy Trevor Teich’s food once again at the Astor Club.

Why:The tasting menu brings back beloved bites like his classic Snails in the Woods.

Where:24 E. Goethe St., Gold Coast Website

10 YooYee

What:A Sichuan newcomer from the owners of Peppercorns Kitchen and Chef Xiong: Taste of Szechuan.

Why:Set your mouth on fire with dishes like brisket noodle soup.

Where:4925 N. Broadway, Uptown Website