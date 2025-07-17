1 The Alston
What:A splashy new steakhouse from Jenner Tomaska (Esmé) and the Fifty/50 Group lands downtown.
Why:With caviar bumps and $300 seafood towers, this is the place to ball out.
Where:750 N. State St., River North Website
2 Nic + Junior’s
What:Junior Borges explores the intersection of Brazilian and Italian cuisine at this upscale spot.
Why:We’re talking plates like chicken piri-piri Parmigiano.
Where:405 N. Wabash Ave., River North Website
3 Friends of Friends
What:Heisler Hospitality and Meadowlark’s Abe Vucekovich team up for a casual joint.
Why:Sip a Big & Spicy, with jalapeño rum, tropical fruits, and gochujang.
Where:2001 W. Grand Ave., West Town Website
4 Proxi
What:The West Loop staple shifts its focus to go all in on Asian flavors.
Why:The food, like a decadent king crab motoyaki slicked with ponzu aïoli, is better than ever.
Where:565 W. Randolph St., West Loop Website
5 Taqueria Chingón
What:The beloved taco joint finds a new, larger home.
Why:We missed that duck carnitas taco with orange and date purée something fierce during the transition.
Where:817 W. Fulton Market, West Loop Website
6 Mirra
What:The Mexican-Indian resto launches brunch.
Why:Uttapam — huitlacoche-and-mushroom-filled pancakes with eggs and coconut chutney — will set you up right for the day.
Where:1954 W. Armitage Ave., Bucktown Website
7 Solana
What:A new rooftop bar at the Robey.
Why:Sip frozen passionfruit margs and take in the view.
Where:1616 N. Milwaukee Ave., Bucktown Website
8 Trilokah
What:Mount Prospect’s South Indian resto moves to the city.
Why:Killer dosas and kadala curry.
Where:2239 N. Clybourn Ave., Lincoln Park Website
9 Chef’s Table
What:Do you miss Claudia? You can now enjoy Trevor Teich’s food once again at the Astor Club.
Why:The tasting menu brings back beloved bites like his classic Snails in the Woods.
Where:24 E. Goethe St., Gold Coast Website
10 YooYee
What:A Sichuan newcomer from the owners of Peppercorns Kitchen and Chef Xiong: Taste of Szechuan.
Why:Set your mouth on fire with dishes like brisket noodle soup.
Where:4925 N. Broadway, Uptown Website