I listen to a lot of true-crime podcasts, but it’s rare that one explores a case in my own backyard — and even rarer for that case to be solved so quickly. In January, the Elgin Police Department’s cold case unit released the first episode of Somebody Knows Something. The initial season covered the case of Karen Schepers, who went missing in 1983 after a night out with coworkers. By March the hosts, Detectives Andrew Houghton and Matt Vartanian, had found her car in the Fox River with her remains inside. While the reason she was in the river is unknown, getting answers 42 years later is a win. It’s partly thanks to the podcast: “No one called to tell us where to look, but tips gave us information about the bar and the routes she may have taken home,” Houghton says.

In season 2, out August 4, Houghton and Detective Chris Hall tackle unsolved homicides from the 1970s. Each of the six episodes will focus on one case. “We’ll talk about it, interview someone from the family, and humanize the victim,” Houghton says. That’s another thing that sets this podcast apart: ensuring that the victim is presented as a full person, not merely a footnote.