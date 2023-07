Zubair Mohajir created some iconic bites at his Southeast Asian eatery, which will be transitioning into a bar, Lilac Tiger, this summer. Thankfully, these dumplings will remain. Stuffed with juicy, Sichuan peppercorn–tinged meat and topped with crispy garlic, shallots, and curry chile oil, they are savory flavor bombs. $15. 1742 W. Division St., Wicker Park