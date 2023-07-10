Chef-owner Stephen Gillanders describes pastry chef Tatum Sinclair’s puffed-up glory as what you’d get if “Indian fry bread, pita, and focaccia had a baby.” Hot from the fryer and as inflated as a whoopee cushion, it gets a slather of black-truffle-and-garlic butter and a shower of Parmesan and fried parsley. Its scent is so powerful, wafting through the dining room as an order travels, that it could summon truffle pigs from the forests of Périgord. $19. 2201 S. Michigan Ave., South Loop