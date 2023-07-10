Though Daisies has grown up and moved to a bigger location recently, you’ll still recognize Joe Frillman’s menu. And you won’t want to start your meal without the classic potted carrots masquerading as rillettes, with its cap of duck fat, ribbons of carrot pickle, and funky, chunky gnocco fritto to slather all this goodness over. Those puffy pillows are new to the dish, but the carrots are just how we remember them – rich, delicious, and so fun to eat. $16. 2375 N. Milwaukee Ave., Logan Square