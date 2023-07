It’s hard to argue against ordering any of John Manion’s flame-licked dishes that come off the impressive hearth in the dining room. But here’s an argument for one in particular: Have you ever had oysters that are grilled, topped with a glob of smoked onion aïoil, and finished with crumbed bacon and crushed potato chips? They come four to an order; plan accordingly. $19. 845 W. Washington Blvd., West Loop