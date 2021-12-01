1 Avli on the Park

The fourth location of this modern Greek restaurant, which opened last spring, features a Greek Isles–inspired rooftop lounge. Popular with a fashionable happy-hour crowd, it’s a chic spot for noshing on housemade spinach pies and phyllo shrimp, and each seat is strategically placed to take in views of Lakeshore East Park and the surrounding skyscrapers. Avli keeps the space toasty with fireplaces and heaters. 180 N. Field Blvd., Loop

2 The Dandy Crown

With veggie-centric offerings like roasted cauliflower nachos, Dandy Crown is one of River West’s best-kept secrets for date night. Its sprawling patio feels like a cool neighborhood park — just with cocktails. Each seating area has two heavy-duty heaters, and if those don’t do the job, the winter-friendly beverages should. Order a round of Crockpot cocktails, made with rye, amaro, lemon, and cassis and served warm. 694 N. Milwaukee Ave., River West

3 Devereaux

The sleek hotel lounge atop the Viceroy channels a European vacation destination, even for those just passing through for the evening. Come winter, it has an après-ski vibe, with fire pits and custom-designed greenhouses to keep you warm while you take in views of the neighborhood. Indulge with special packages, like Champagne paired with caviar, and s’mores made with booze-laced marshmallows, which start at $90. Book on Tock. 1112 N. State St., Near North Side

4 The Duck Inn

With a large backyard patio, the Bridgeport favorite is a destination for outdoor dining any time of the year. In winter, a tent covers the space, which is left partially open for air, and heaters are spread throughout. Plus, you’ll find soul-warming fare like the signature rotisserie duck, shaved prime rib Italian beef sandwiches, and housemade buttermilk biscuits spread with duck fat whipped butter. 2701 S. Eleanor St., Bridgeport

5 Le Sud

This French-Mediterranean bistro has freshly revamped its outdoor seating options with two different areas this winter. The enclosed sidewalk café features a retractable roof (for those occasional not-so-cold nights) and heaters to keep things cozy. There’s also a new enclosed rooftop space. Both are ideal for winter dates — split house specialties, like herb-roasted chicken and honey-glazed duck. 2301 W. Roscoe St., Roscoe Village

6 Z Bar

The Peninsula’s rooftop bar overlooks the Mag Mile, and in the winter, its views are best enjoyed while snuggled under a faux fur blanket with a cocktail in hand. A canopy covers part of the terrace, and a roaring outdoor fireplace keeps things extra toasty. If you want to go big, this is the place: You can reserve an outdoor table that seats up to six for a $750 deposit. It’ll cover part of the $1,000 Manhattan Royale, made with 40-year Balvenie and gold-laced ice. Book on Tock. 108 E. Superior St., Near North Side