1 Bar Goa
What:The team behind the modern Indian restaurant Rooh focuses on cocktails and Goan street food.
Why:With Indian spirits and bites like peri peri fries and prawn and chorizo fried rice, this vibrant spot is exactly the dose of sunshine we need this winter.
Where:116 W. Hubbard St., River North Website
2 Urbanspace
What:The latest downtown food hall features stalls from local and national eateries.
Why:It’s extremely good news if you want an order of Isla Pilipina lumpia followed by a margherita pie from the Brooklyn classic Roberta’s Pizza.
Where:15 W. Washington St., Loop Website
3 Cocoa + Co.
What:Pastry pro Meg Galus (Boka) brings her stellar baked treats to the chocolate shop and café.
Why:Upgrade your morning (or whenever) with double chocolate croissants, coffee and cacao buns, and berry Danish.
Where:1651 N. Wells St., Lincoln Park Website
4 Solazo
What:Two years after a fire closed it, Pepe Barajas (La Josie) reopens his much-loved Mexican spot.
Why:Order a salsa flight and a raicilla Cosmo to get the evening started.
Where:5600 S. Pulaski Rd., West Elsdon Website
5 Elina’s
What:Red-sauce Italian staples are cooked up by chefs Ian Rusnak and Eric Safin, who met working in New York.
Why:Clams casino and filet Gorgonzola anchor a winter diet.
Where:1202 W. Grand Ave., West Town Website
6 Moonwalker Café
What:An airy coffee shop serving Dark Matter boasts an all-day food menu.
Why:A chocolate and peanut butter latte and lemon-ginger scone make for an ideal breakfast.
Where:4101 W. Belmont Ave., Belmont Gardens Website
7 88 Marketplace
What:Part expansive Chinese grocery store, part baller food court
Why:Go to town on sushi at 312 Fish Market or diner fare at Victor’s Café before doing your shopping.
Where:2105 S. Jefferson St., Pilsen Website
8 Cherry Circle Room
What:The elegant supper club returns with a revamped menu after an 18-month closure.
Why:A build-your-own Wisconsin old-fashioned is the perfect lead-up to a pork chop with brown butter praline glaze.
Where:12 S. Michigan Ave., Loop Website
9 The Whistler
What:The cocktail and live music favorite is back in action.
Why:Celebrate with a Big Pimmin’, a gin and vermouth Collins that mimics a Pimm’s Cup.
Where:2421 N. Milwaukee Ave., Logan Square Website
10 Foxtrot
What:The luxe shop and café adds a new outpost and a fresh menu.
Why:Grab an avocado toast with smoked salmon, pickled onions, and bagel spice on your next vino run.
Where:23 W. Maple St., Near North Side Website