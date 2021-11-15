Photograph: Kimberly Yeoh

1 Bar Goa

What:The team behind the modern Indian restaurant Rooh focuses on cocktails and Goan street food.

Why:With Indian spirits and bites like peri peri fries and prawn and chorizo fried rice, this vibrant spot is exactly the dose of sunshine we need this winter.

Where:116 W. Hubbard St., River North Website

Photograph: Neil John Burger

2 Urbanspace

What:The latest downtown food hall features stalls from local and national eateries.

Why:It’s extremely good news if you want an order of Isla Pilipina lumpia followed by a margherita pie from the Brooklyn classic Roberta’s Pizza.

Where:15 W. Washington St., Loop Website

Photograph: Kristen Mendiola Photography

3 Cocoa + Co.

What:Pastry pro Meg Galus (Boka) brings her stellar baked treats to the chocolate shop and café.

Why:Upgrade your morning (or whenever) with double chocolate croissants, coffee and cacao buns, and berry Danish.

Where:1651 N. Wells St., Lincoln Park Website

Photograph: Rene Amado

4 Solazo

What:Two years after a fire closed it, Pepe Barajas (La Josie) reopens his much-loved Mexican spot.

Why:Order a salsa flight and a raicilla Cosmo to get the evening started.

Where:5600 S. Pulaski Rd., West Elsdon Website

Photograph: Garrett Sweet

5 Elina’s

What:Red-sauce Italian staples are cooked up by chefs Ian Rusnak and Eric Safin, who met working in New York.

Why:Clams casino and filet Gorgonzola anchor a winter diet.

Where:1202 W. Grand Ave., West Town Website

Photograph: Joshua Kirby Torres

6 Moonwalker Café

What:An airy coffee shop serving Dark Matter boasts an all-day food menu.

Why:A chocolate and peanut butter latte and lemon-ginger scone make for an ideal breakfast.

Where:4101 W. Belmont Ave., Belmont Gardens Website

Photograph: Louisa Chu/Chicago Tribune

7 88 Marketplace

What:Part expansive Chinese grocery store, part baller food court

Why:Go to town on sushi at 312 Fish Market or diner fare at Victor’s Café before doing your shopping.

Where:2105 S. Jefferson St., Pilsen Website

Photograph: Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune

8 Cherry Circle Room

What:The elegant supper club returns with a revamped menu after an 18-month closure.

Why:A build-your-own Wisconsin old-fashioned is the perfect lead-up to a pork chop with brown butter praline glaze.

Where:12 S. Michigan Ave., Loop Website

Photograph: The Whistler

9 The Whistler

What:The cocktail and live music favorite is back in action.

Why:Celebrate with a Big Pimmin’, a gin and vermouth Collins that mimics a Pimm’s Cup.

Where:2421 N. Milwaukee Ave., Logan Square Website

Photograph: Kim Kovacik

10 Foxtrot

What:The luxe shop and café adds a new outpost and a fresh menu.

Why:Grab an avocado toast with smoked salmon, pickled onions, and bagel spice on your next vino run.

Where:23 W. Maple St., Near North Side Website