Photograph: Huge Galdones

1 Big Star Mariscos

What:A spinoff of the favorite taco joint, this new One Off Hospitality venture homes in on Mexican seafood dishes, from ceviches to pescado zarandeado, a whole sea bass to tuck into tacos.

Why:Meet your sunny winter escape: Sip a prickly pear margarita or glass of natural wine while snacking on fish tostadas and salmon aguachile. The plant-filled space and retro honky-tonk soundtrack provide cool vibes.

Where:551 N. Ogden Ave., West Town Website

Photograph: Neil John Burger

2 Indienne

What:Sujan Sarkar (Rooh) serves a five-course Indian tasting menu with French influences.

Why:Whether you go for the omnivorous or vegetarian menu, you’ll find plates like avocado with ember-roasted chickpeas and buckwheat khakda.

Where:217 W. Huron St., River North Website

Photograph: Lucy Hewett

3 Le Midi Wine

What:Oenophiles Craig Perman (Perman Wine Selections) and Seth Wilson (Lettuce Entertain You) run this chill wine bar and shop.

Why:Swing by for a glass and a small plate or two, or grab a bottle of wine for dinner that night.

Where:2108 W. Division St., Wicker Park Website

Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

4 Valhalla

What:A new restaurant from Stephen Gillanders (S.K.Y.) at Time Out Market

Why:Splurge on the 11-course tasting menu, with dishes like crab arroz caldo with chile and garlic, or opt for some plates off the à la carte menu.

Where:916 W. Fulton Market, West Loop Website

Photograph: Danny Sweis

5 Ragadan

What:Danny Sweis (BellyQ, Quartino) highlights Jordanian street food like falafel, hummus, and sabich.

Why:Ragadan taps both classic and inventive flavor pairings — you’ll want to try the tahini ranch fried chicken sandwich.

Where:4409 N. Broadway, Uptown Website

Photograph: Dorothy’s Bistro

6 Dorothy’s Bistro

What:The former Flat & Point gets a fresh name and approach.

Why:Brian Bruns delivers an Alpine menu with offal Bolognese lasagna and grilled kale salad.

Where:3524 W. Fullerton Ave., Logan Square Website

Photograph: Fabio Viviani

7 Curfew

What:Fabio Viviani opens a loungey spot at the Hotel St. Clair.

Why:Expect American, Spanish, and Italian influences, like octopus with crispy potatoes and ’nduja vinaigrette.

Where:162 E. Ontario St., Streeterville Website

Photograph: Anthony Tahlier

8 BLVD Steakhouse

What:Joe Flamm of Rose Mary takes the reins at this glam steakhouse.

Why:He brings a fresh eye to dishes like grouper with fennel and olives.

Where:817 W. Lake St., West Loop Website

Photograph: Rakkan Ramen

9 Rakkan Ramen

What:A Tokyo import slinging plant-based ramen lands off Argyle.

Why:Customize each bowl of vegan broth to your preferences, with pork, chicken, or veggie options.

Where:4926 N. Broadway, Uptown Website

Photograph: Lauren Hermann

10 Coffee, Hip-Hop & Mental Health

What:A café that helps fund community mental health care services.

Why:Grab a vegan muffin by Branded Kitchen and feel good about your morning.

Where:1051 W. Belmont Ave., Lake View Website