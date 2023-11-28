Before your winter starts looking less White Christmas and more The Shining, head to one of these bars, where beverages are best paired with board games.

Illuminated Brew Works

You’ll find a range of games at this irreverent brewery, but a raucous round of Celebrity might get the regulars participating. Order: Ballad of the Peanut Butter Pony, a stout to sip while describing John Cusack without using his name. 6186 N. Northwest Hwy., Norwood Park

Archie’s Iowa Rockwell Tavern

This beloved dive bar captures the feeling of kicking back in your best friend’s dad’s sweet garage, with even more neon beer signs. The easygoing ambience sets the scene for the ultimate game of bluffing: Beyond Balderdash. Order: Hamm’s and a shot, for maximum plausible deniability. 2600 W. Iowa St., Humboldt Park

Guthries Tavern

A neighborhood fixture holding out amid all the development around Wrigley Field, Guthries boasts an impressive collection of classic games, from Yahtzee to Scattergories, but there’s nothing like the leisurely pace of Scrabble in the winter. Order: An old-fashioned to warm up the brain cells that know every word that includes an X. 1300 W. Addison St., Lake View

Consignment Lounge

Part bar, part curated vintage shop, all an Instagrammable backdrop for spreading out a Clue board. Keep an eye out for events like Cranium Brainium Sundays and Chess Socials (some sets are provided, but you’re encouraged to BYOBoard). Order: A spicy mezcal margarita on draft to get your problem-solving gears turning. 3520 W. Diversey Ave., Avondale