There’s no sweeter way to stay warm than hot chocolate. But don’t settle for the ho-hum. These spots make globally inspired versions.

Pakistan Chocolat Uzma

Owner Uzma Sharif’s Kashmiri chile hot chocolate is imbued with flavors from her hometown near Kashmir. She combines two varieties of mild chiles with cinnamon, blends in a mix of semisweet and bittersweet chocolate and whole milk, then tops it with a bruléed marshmallow. $5; $22 for a 16-ounce tin of mix. 917 W. 18th St., Pilsen

Mexico Xoco

Rick Bayless’s street food restaurant makes four versions of hot chocolate with imported Mexican cacao. The Aztec adds chile and allspice, while the Mexico City Thick is made with champurrado. $4.50 for Aztec; $5.50 for Mexico City Thick. 449 N. Clark St., River North

Italy Sfera Sicilian Street Food

The Sicilian version combines steamed milk with two housemade syrups — chocolate and Sicilian (which blends toasted spices like allspice and cinnamon with fresh lemon and orange peel). It’s topped with vanilla-citrus marshmallows. $4.25. 5759 N. Broadway, Edgewater

France and Morocco Cocoa + Co.

Owner Kim Hack’s global options include La Parisienne (made with vanilla) and Rock the Casbah (made with a sweet and savory blend of 13 spices). $4.75. 1651 N. Wells St., Old Town