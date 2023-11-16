Photograph: Clayton Hauck

1 Argot

What:Verve Wine’s restaurant lives again! You’ll find executive chef Lucas DePerry serving twists on classic French bistro favorites.

Why:Well, for starters, the wine program is top-tier. Order French or domestic pours off the glass list to pair with dishes like Caesar salad with miso and pigs en croute with local sausage.

Where:2349 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincoln Park Website

Photograph: Scott Fine

2 Lilac Tiger

What:Meet the new iteration of Wazwan: a South Asian collab among chefs Zubair Mohajir and Won Kim (Kimski) and Arami owner Ty Fujimura.

Why:Try Indian tiger prawns and duck fried rice with chai daiquiris and ube coladas from David Mor.

Where:1742 W. Division St., Wicker Park Website

Photograph: One Off Hospitality

3 Publican Quality Meats

What:Dinner service arrives at the great little butcher shop.

Why:Rob Levitt’s thoughtful menu includes plates like pickled pork tongue Gildas, Publican Quality Bread with pork butter, and beef carpaccio with truffle peach olives.

Where:825 W. Fulton Market, West Loop Website

Photograph: JFW Media

4 John’s Food & Wine

What:A New American spot from two chefs who cut their teeth at New York’s Gramercy Tavern.

Why:It’s a new kind of fancy-casual: Place your order at the counter for lobster salad with melted leek aïoli and short ribs with green peppercorn sauce.

Where:2114 N. Halsted St., Lincoln Park Website

Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

5 Good Ambler

What:Pastry superstar Meg Galus takes the reins at this café, bakery, and chocolate shop.

Why:The menu changes constantly, so pop by regularly for treats like citrus poppyseed scones, chocolate malt cream pie cookies, and pear brandy truffles.

Where:216 N. Peoria St., West Loop Website

Photograph: Branford Parker

6 Lizzy J Cafe

What:Jamie Gilmore’s brunch joint returns, now as a sit-down eatery at Time Out Market.

Why:Start your day with shrimp and grits or lemon blueberry ricotta pancakes.

Where:916 W. Fulton Market, West Loop Website

Photograph: Neil Burger

7 Kama Bistro

What:A location of La Grange’s Indian staple lands in the city.

Why:Vikram Singh serves tamarind-glazed short ribs and tandoori lamb chops; it’s just right for date night.

Where:1560 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wicker Park Website

Photograph: Poke Okie

8 Poke Okie

What:Obviously you can get poke bowls; deck yours out with octopus, quail eggs, and Spam.

Why:Speaking of Spam, musubi is also on the menu at this Hawaiian-inspired café.

Where:2945 N. Milwaukee Ave., Logan Square Website

Photograph: Seoul Stick

9 Seoul Stick

What:A fun new purveyor of all things Korean snacking

Why:Do you want corn dogs with ramen crumbs or fries with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos? Seoul Stick fulfills all kinds of cravings.

Where:1571 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wicker Park Website

Photograph: Tacombi

10 Tacombi

What:A colorful taqueria chain makes its Chicago debut.

Why:Your daytime order is al pastor breakfast tacos, but your evening order? Rounds of birria tacos and pitchers of spicy margs.

Where:126 N. Peoria St., West Loop Website